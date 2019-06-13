forbes-ranks-richest-rappers-2019-1560454630
Getty Images

Forbes Releases 2019 Richest Rappers List

June 13, 2019 - 7:43 pm by VIBE Staff

Earlier this month, Forbes declared Jay-Z was a billionaire, making him the first certified-billionaire in hip-hop. Jay may be out-of-this-world wealthy, but he's not the only rapper sitting on a stack of cash. Forbes recently debuted their Richest Rappers of 2019 list, and it's featuring a lot of familiar artists.

While Jay is the number one richest rapper, he is followed by Dr. Dre, who is worth a whopping $800 million. Fans originally thought he was worth billions due to Apple's lucrative deal with his Beat By Dr. Dre brand. Despite the false reports, Dre actually owned an estimated 20%-25% of the company at the time of the deal, leaving him with a little over $500 million.

Diddy clocks in at the third spot with $740 million. His loot stems from his Ciroc alcohol brand, Sean John clothing line, and Revolt TV. Kanye West follows with $240 million, which primarily stems from his successful Yeezy brand and music sales.

Finally, Drake rounds out the list with $150 million. The Canadian reportedly grew 50 percent of his fortune over the past year, thanks to his Virginia Black whiskey partnership, lucrative tour schedules, and Las Vegas residency at the XS Nightclub.

Learn more about how the richest rappers in the game made their money here.

50-cents-accuses-bow-wow-staling-strippers-money-1560472355
Getty Images

50 Cents Claims Bow Wow Took Money From Club That Was Meant For Strippers

50 Cent has found his latest victim.

The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 12), to accuse Bow Wow of taking money home from the strip club that was originally meant for the exotic dancers. "Oh sh*t, this little N***a BOW WOW took the Money home with him. @antthaladiesman get him before I kill EM," said 50 in an IG caption. The caption was attached to a video of Bow Wow counting wads of cash.

Fif then followed with another clip of Bow Wow partying alongside DC Young Fly with several single dollar bills stuffed into his pants. "We came there like this, Bow wow stealing ones 🤦‍♂️why the fuck you ain’t throw that to the dancers," he continued. "You better get me my fucking money by Monday."

It didn't stop there either. The rapper kept going, posting photos of Bow Wow and even tagging Jermaine Dupri in some of them. "@jermainedupri what kinda shit is this, 🤷🏽‍♂️you brought this nigga around man," he added.

He kept trolling until finally, Bow Wow responded with a video of him counting up his money. Fif had the last word, however, referencing Bow Wow's previous relationship with Ciara.

50 Cent's antics are undoubtedly exhausting, but if you have time, check out all of the back and forth below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😳oh shit, 🤨this little Nigga BOW WOW took the Money home with him. @antthaladiesman get him before I kill EM #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 12, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We came there like this, 🤨Bow wow stealing ones 🤦‍♂️why the fuck you ain’t throw that to the dancers.😤you better get me my fucking money by Monday. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 12, 2019 at 3:45pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🤨@jermainedupri what kinda shit is this, 🤷🏽‍♂️you brought this nigga around man. He stealing the one’s 😤 @dcyoungfly you wasn’t n on this shit was ya 🤔

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 12, 2019 at 4:32pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yo @50cent 😂😂😂 💰💰 #aintnocappnovahere #bigdawgtalk #beendoingthissinceababy Call @antthaladiesman #GUHHATL

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Jun 12, 2019 at 4:19pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😆Movie money before him, Tv money before him, bitches before him 🤔did he just call @Ciara a bitch. 😟she’s not gonna like this, but give @antthaladiesman the money,😠and don’t be ever doing shit behind my back again.#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:50pm PDT

VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" - Cocktail Reception
Leon Bennett

Cassie And Boyfriend Confirm Pregnancy With Sweet Tributes

Cassie is pregnant. The singer and her boyfriend, Alex Fine, confirmed the happy baby news on Instagram on Thursday (June 13).

"Can't wait to meet our baby girl," Cassie captioned a series of photos on IG. "Love You Always & Forever."

Fine, on the other hand, went all out. The dad-to-be shared a "Letter to Cassie" and another "Letter to my Daughter." "I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you. I promise that you will never be alone," he wrote to his girlfriend. "I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship."

To his unborn daughter, Fine promised "to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated."

Cassie and Fine made their romance official in Dec. 2018. This is their first child together. See their pregnancy announcements below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever 📸: @mikemillerphoto

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on Jun 12, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Letter to Cassie I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you. I promise that you will never be alone. I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship. I promise to always come home with a great attitude and give our children and you undivided attention. I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you. I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day. I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life. ❤️ 📸 @mikemillerphoto

A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on Jun 12, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Letter to my Daughter I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated. I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off. I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be

A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on Jun 12, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT

Nicki-Minaj-Cupkakke-Megatron
Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj To Release "Megatron" On Friday

It looks like Nicki Minaj is ready to release something new to the world.

The entertainer has teased just one word, "Megatron" to her fans on social media. The first Wednesday (June 12) with a cryptic tweet and the second on Instagram Thursday (June 13), with a release date of Friday.

While there are little details around what "Megatron" can be, fans have speculated that it could be a single, a fragrance or a full-blown album. Minaj's Instagram post shows the rapper in what appears to be a gas station surrounded by a tropical forest with a green car.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Megatron 6|21

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 13, 2019 at 10:29am PDT

Perhaps the vehicle will transform into Megatron or maybe just remain a car. Minaj has enjoyed comparisons to the infamous Transformers character in the past with her dropping bars about it on Future's 2018 release, "Transformers." "I’m still the bad guy/I am a Decepticon," she spits. "Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron. I’m stoppin' bags and I don’t need a red octagon."

Fans have noticed how Nicki previously shared images of her take on Megatron during her European tour. With her classic "Beam Me Up Scotty" playing in the background, a skit showcasing the creation of "Megatron" came to life.

Nicki the #MEGATRON made it first appearance on tour pic.twitter.com/5IZjD6awZi

— Barbie Bitxh Update (@BarbieUpdate) June 12, 2019

More theories include possible collaborations with rappers like Chicago rapper Cupcakke, who also teased new music on Twitter.

Nicki's close friend and Miami legend Trina is also dropping her album The One this Friday with the two going back forth on a track titled, "BAPS."

New music on the way 😊

— Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) June 12, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

June 21 💙

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on Jun 5, 2019 at 5:57am PDT

Looks like the only thing we can do is what to see what's next.

