Forbes Releases 2019 Richest Rappers List
Earlier this month, Forbes declared Jay-Z was a billionaire, making him the first certified-billionaire in hip-hop. Jay may be out-of-this-world wealthy, but he's not the only rapper sitting on a stack of cash. Forbes recently debuted their Richest Rappers of 2019 list, and it's featuring a lot of familiar artists.
While Jay is the number one richest rapper, he is followed by Dr. Dre, who is worth a whopping $800 million. Fans originally thought he was worth billions due to Apple's lucrative deal with his Beat By Dr. Dre brand. Despite the false reports, Dre actually owned an estimated 20%-25% of the company at the time of the deal, leaving him with a little over $500 million.
Diddy clocks in at the third spot with $740 million. His loot stems from his Ciroc alcohol brand, Sean John clothing line, and Revolt TV. Kanye West follows with $240 million, which primarily stems from his successful Yeezy brand and music sales.
Finally, Drake rounds out the list with $150 million. The Canadian reportedly grew 50 percent of his fortune over the past year, thanks to his Virginia Black whiskey partnership, lucrative tour schedules, and Las Vegas residency at the XS Nightclub.
Learn more about how the richest rappers in the game made their money here.