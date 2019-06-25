Former Las Vegas Fire Captain Gets Probation For Having Sex With 15-Year-Old Girl
A former Las Vegas fire chief was sentenced to five years probation for paying a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him at a fire station. On Monday (June 24), Richard Loughry was ordered to register as a sex offender, but a judge decided that he didn’t deserve jail time due to his “spotless record,” according to the New York Post.
Loughry, 48, met the teen on Craig’s List in 2017. Her age was reportedly listed as 22 years old. After coaxing the girl into coming to the fire station the two had sex in a room labeled “captain’s dorm.”
In March, Loughry reached a deal in the case to plead no contest to statutory sexual seduction and soliciting prostitution, the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Loughry, who worked as a firefighter for nearly 20 years, called having sex with the teen the “most stupid, devastating decision,” and reportedly whined about how the incident ruined his career. Loughry resigned as fire captain after being arrested in 2017, during a child sex trafficking investigation.