Fire Captain Sex Charges Fire Captain Sex Charges
Associated Press

Former Las Vegas Fire Captain Gets Probation For Having Sex With 15-Year-Old Girl

June 25, 2019 - 9:33 pm by Latifah Muhammad

A former Las Vegas fire chief was sentenced to five years probation for paying a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him at a fire station. On Monday (June 24), Richard Loughry was ordered to register as a sex offender, but a judge decided that he didn’t deserve jail time due to his “spotless record,” according to the New York Post.

Loughry, 48, met the teen on Craig’s List in 2017. Her age was reportedly listed as 22 years old. After coaxing the girl into coming to the fire station the two had sex in a room labeled “captain’s dorm.”

In March, Loughry reached a deal in the case to plead no contest to statutory sexual seduction and soliciting prostitution, the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Loughry, who worked as a firefighter for nearly 20 years, called having sex with the teen the “most stupid, devastating decision,” and reportedly whined about how the incident ruined his career. Loughry resigned as fire captain after being arrested in 2017, during a child sex trafficking investigation.

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

e-cigarettes-GettyImages-1158295575-1561525731
Justin Sullivan

San Francisco Becomes First Major U.S. City To Ban E-Cigarettes

San Francisco became the first major U.S. City to ban electronic cigarettes Tuesday (June 25). The measure restricts the purchase of e-cigarettes in the city in addition to barring residents from ordering them online and having them shipped to a San Francisco address, USA Today reports.

The new restriction was put in place in an effort to curb a rise in vaping among high schoolers, but opponents argue that adults consumers will suffer. The temporary prohibition is expected to last until e-cigarettes are up for safety review by the USDA sometime around 2022.

E-cigarette devices heat a liquid into an aerosol that the user then inhales. The liquid typically contains addictive nicotine, flavoring, and other “harmful” chemicals, per the U.S. Surgeon General. The use of e-cigarettes has reportedly “grown dramatically in the last five years.” Last year, 1 in 5 high school students reported using e-cigarettes at least once over the course of a month.

Juul Labs, a popular electronic cigarettes company, argues that adults who switched to vaping will be driven “back to deadly cigarettes” thanks to the ban. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Juul is working to lock in a ballot initiative that would allow the company to continue selling e-cigarettes in the city.

rejected-man-shoots-daughter-of-woman-
Getty Images

Rejected Man Opens Fire Striking A 10-Month-Old In The Head

A 23-year-old man faces three attempted murder charges after authorities say he fired several rounds into a vehicle, with one of the bullets striking a 10-month old. The reason for the gunfire? A woman declined his advances.

Marcos Echartea attended a party in Fresno, Calif., Sunday (June 23) where 18-year-old Deziree Menagh and her daughter, Fayth Percy also attended. Echartea tried to grab Menagh's hand but she pulled away.

Later on, Echartea tried to pull Menagh onto his lap and she refused him again. The teen told a friend about Echartea's behavior before going back inside the home to get baby Fayth.

CNN reports Menagh carried her daughter and placed her inside a friend's vehicle. They drove about half a block away when the driver made a U-turn. It was then that Echartea could be seen approaching the vehicle and as he neared, he pulled out a handgun firing off three rounds and striking Faythe in the head.

Police received a 911 call at 4 AM in which the driver said he was taking the baby to a nearby hospital. The dispatcher said there were cops nearby who helped until paramedics arrived. Faythe was taken to a hospital to have bullet fragments removed from her head. Her condition is described as critical.

Along with three attempted murder charges, Echartea faces a host of other felonies including assault with a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, endangering and causing injury to a child and conspiracy to commit assault with a firearm.

This isn't the first time Echartea has had a run-in with the law. Last month, the 23-year-old was accused of firing off rounds at his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend's home. One of the bullets struck the wall about a foot away from the child.

"[It's] very apparent that Marcos Echartea has no regard for human life, even a baby," Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. "We have every reason to believe that Marcos Echartea knew that that baby, Fayth, was in that vehicle when he fired three rounds into that vehicle."

empty-courtroom
Getty Images

Nebraska Murder Suspect Tries To Kill Himself During His Own Murder Trial

A Nebraska man charged with first-degree murder attempted to kill himself Monday (June 23)  during his own murder trial.

As a trial witness left the stand, Aubrey Trail randomly stood from his wheelchair and shouted before repeatedly slashing his neck with a small blade.

"Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all,” Trail yelled.

Trail fell to the floor after the outburst with blood spewing from his neck. Deputies reportedly tried to disarm Trail while ensuring his own safety, and shortly after a cleaning crew was dispatched to the courtroom to clean the mess.

Trail, 52, and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, 24, both face the death penalty if convicted of the suffocation and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe. Trail and Boswell met Loofe via the social media dating app, Tinder.

On Nov. 16, 2017, Loofe went missing after Boswell and Trail arranged a date. Shortly after their meeting, the couple denied any involvement in her disappearance. Then Boswell gathered the press to confess to killing 24-year-old Loofe accidentally while enacting a "sexual fantasy."

Trail's defense team still thinks despite Monday's episode they can get a fair trial. Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson said she will question each juror individually in her chambers and instruct them to disregard Trail's actions.

Testimony was scheduled to resume Tuesday morning. (June 25)

