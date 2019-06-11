Frank Ocean Says 'Channel Orange' Is Coming To Vinyl
Frank Ocean’s Grammy-nominated album Channel Orange is reportedly coming to vinyl.
In a recently-released interview with Dazed, the oft-reclusive artist answered the question, which was posed by legendary musician Nile Rodgers. When will we be seeing his beautiful debut album coming to vinyl? “ASAP”– if Frank keeps his word.
Elsewhere in the interview – which was composed of several brief Q&As conducted by figures such as Rodgers, Janet Mock, Billy Porter and more – Ocean discussed some other topics pertaining to his music career. He discussed “f**king over” Def Jam by releasing Endless to finish off his contract, only to release Blonde. as an independent artist a day later.
“Couldn’t tell anyone at the label, obviously,” he told JPEGMAFIA. “But I also couldn’t talk with anyone at Apple because the industry is too small and it would’ve gotten back to the label for sure. So I kept it to myself and a few in my circle.”
“I carried my hard drives around with me when I travelled because I used to not store anything online,” he continued. “Those drives became a physical representation of the stakes. If the files had leaked, everything would have worked out very differently for me.”