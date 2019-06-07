2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Paras Griffin

Future Releases New EP 'Save Me'

June 7, 2019 - 9:17 am by VIBE Staff

Future recently dropped his new EP, Save Me on June 7, via Epic Records/Freebandz Entertainment.

The project features seven tracks with no apparent features. It serves as Future's second project of 2019, following The Wizrd, which debuted in Jan. 2019.

Although the EP has been out for less than 24 hours, fans are already talking about one song in particular: "Shotgun." According to some fans on social media, the rapper may have sampled Ciara's 2006 single, "Promise." While sampling isn't out of the ordinary in the music industry, this mash-up could be considering Future and Ciara's rocky relationship. As you may know, the two dated briefly and had a son, Future Zahir, together. They officially split in 2014.

It's unclear if Future really sampled Ciara at this time. You can now stream "Shotgun" and the rest of Future's Save Me EP below.

Kiana Lede Myself EP Kiana Lede Myself EP
Republic Records

Kiana Lede Drops Her Newest EP 'Myself'

Hailing from the streets of Phoenix, AZ, Kiana Ledé is a force to be reckoned with. She's not an artist that can be boxed in, she flourishes in all aspects of her musicality; whether it's in singing her bohemian-infused R&B tunes, playing the piano or songwriting, three components of her artistry that can be found in her newest EP, Myself. When the 22-year-old sat down with VIBE in December she had spoken about her previous EP, Selfless and the life experiences — both painful and rewarding — that she had incorporated in her project. In Selfless, she discussed her battle with anxiety and depression, and while those two aspects of her life are still evident in her new EP, a more common theme throughout the six-track project is, love.

The opening song on Myself, "Can I" finds Kiana Ledé crooning about a love that she just can't seem to let go of. "Made a mistake/I keep it straight with you/I wasn't capable of keeping away from you/I can't even flex/'Cause not even time/And not even lies, could take me away from you." The track is definitely one people can relate to; that one relationship that may have run its course, but it's the hardest to forget and surrender.

Watch Video

On "Heavy", the fifth track off her EP, Kiana Ledé allows herself to get more vulnerable on the acoustic beat. She confesses that she doesn't have it all together, her priorities aren't "straight," she's not clear which version of herself she should be and she admits to faking strength rather than "showing weakness." The Republic Records artist pours her insecurities about herself and love into the song, offering fans an inside look into the ups and downs of both.

While many of the songs on the follow up to Selfless are the perfect soundtracks for a quiet night at home, Kiana Ledé supplied her fans with a dance record fitting for a night out. With an assist from Offset, she was able to create the record "Bouncin," that's more catchy than it has more than any right to be. "Something/My body's saying something/I'm underwater, drowning/I know that I ain't dripping/Can't leave without it."

Myself is the EP that Kiana Ledé stans needed to keep them satiated while she works on her debut album. Although it's only six tracks, the songs have enough replay value to last until then.

 

Kash Doll And Lil Wayne Unite On Bold And Bass-Heavy 'Kitten'

Kash Doll is coming for our necks with new music. The Detroit musician– who revealed to VIBE Vixen during her appearance on Boss Talk podcast that her new music could drop "any time" – is back with a new track featuring Lil Wayne.

"Kitten" addresses men who are only looking for one thing, assuring that she isn't giving into their wishes.

"I don't want no dog, I'm allergic," she spits on the track. "Take you to the park, have your fun..." An assist from Wayne brings the bass-bumpin' track to new heights, and is sure to be another anthem from the "Ice Me Out" MC.

“'Kitten’ is a fun playful song for summer. Dogs will be dogs but they ain't getting this kitten," she says of the song. When discussing her famous featured artist, she continued by stating "Wayne is a rap God, an icon and legend. To be able to have a song with him is more than a dream come true.”

“Expect fire," Kash Doll says of the content of her forthcoming project. "I’m not gonna say anything, but it’s [coming] soon. I’m happier, I’m litty-er… I’ve been working with different producers, I have different features, it’s a lot of growth. I’m anxious but nervous at the same time, because it’s different.”

Listen to "Kitten" above and her entire Boss Talk podcast episode below.

R. Kelly Appears In Court After Prosecutors Add Additional Felony Charges
Getty Images

R. Kelly's Ex-Manager Indicted For Making Terroristic Threats Against Savage Family

R. Kelly's former manager has been indicted in Georgia for allegedly threatening to kill the father and family of one of his girlfriends, TMZ reports.

The Henry County District Attorney confirmed that James Mason was indicted on Thursday (June 6) on one felony count of making terroristic threats against Timothy Savage, father of Joycelyn Savage. Joycelyn previously appeared on CBS' interview special with Gayle King in Mar. 2019.

Joycelyn Savage's father reportedly went to the police in May 2018 claiming Mason called him and said, "I'm gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I'm gonna get you, I'm going to f**king kill you."

The Henry County Sherriff's Dept. issued an arrest warrant for Mason in August 2018. He later turned himself in but was released on $10,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the Savage family.

The attorney for the Savage family, Gerald A. Griggs, responded to Mason's indictment, saying, "today's indictment of Henry James Mason, former manager of R Kelly, further underscores the public accountability that victims and families are pressing on R Kelly and his team."

He continued: "The Savage family will not be bullied or threatened in their quest to reunite with Joycelyn. Let this be a message to all associates of Robert Sylvester Kelly that the Savages are serious about justice and accountability."

Mason's indictment comes shortly after R. Kelly was charged on 11 counts of aggravated sexual assault. He recently pleaded not guilty to all charges.

