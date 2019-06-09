bushwick-bill-still-alive
Ghetto Boys' Bushwick Bill Reportedly Still Alive And "Fighting For His Life"

June 9, 2019 - 2:52 pm by Shenequa Golding

Sunday morning (Jun 9) news began to spread that Bushwick Bill, one-third of the iconic rap group, The Ghetto Boys, had succumbed to cancer. However, TMZ reports Bill is still alive and fighting for his life.

In February, it was reported the 52-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer and he was undergoing intensive chemotherapy with the hopes of getting back on the road.

Bill's publicist tells TMZ that whoever started the rumor of passing was incorrect and surmises it began after he failed to show up for a show in Dallas. Bill was reportedly scheduled to make a special appearance but was hospitalized instead.

The Ghetto Boys, comprised of Scarface, Bill and Willie D became instant favorites in hip-hop, but also merited the ire of many due to the group's graphic lyrics. The group barely received any radio play because of their lyrics but did go platinum.

Just a few weeks ago, the Rap-A-Lot records group were trying to put together a reunion, but it fell through at the last minute. Bill reportedly said he felt organizers were trying to exploit his cancer diagnosis to sell tickets and were more disheartened with the name of the tour "The Beginning of a Long Goodbye: The Final Farewell."

Bun B took to social media to praise Bushwick Bill for his contributions to hip-hop.

