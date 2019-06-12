GoldLink Does It Again: Listen To His New Project 'Diaspora'
Fans haven't heard a full-length project from DMV rapper GoldLink since he dropped At What Cost in 2017, but on Wednesday (June 12), the rapper released his new project Diaspora.
The 14-track album features Khalid, Pusha T, Maleek Berry, Wizkid, Bibi Bourelly, Tyler the Creator, and more. The rapper previously released a solo single earlier this year, "Got Muscle," that had smooth melodic rhythms and beats featuring the fluid rhymes of Peewee Longway and WaveIQ.
Earlier this month, Tyler, the Creator announced the dates of his Igor Tour revealing that GoldLink would be one of the supporting acts. Just a year ago, the D.C. native blessed NPR's Tiny Desk performing songs from his past projects.
In an interview with VICE, GoldLink discussed his previous soundscape, At What Cost, and how it speaks to the nature of his hometown. “This album wasn’t really about a resurgence of sound,” GoldLink said. “More like an ode to something that should have gotten more attention. The state of the city is not really the same. I wanted to highlight that, so it’s not forgotten and lost in the files.”
You can listen to Diaspora below.