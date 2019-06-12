2017 BET Experience - Main Stage Performances
GoldLink Does It Again: Listen To His New Project 'Diaspora'

June 12, 2019 - 11:59 am by Alexis Reese

Fans haven't heard a full-length project from DMV rapper GoldLink since he dropped At What Cost in 2017, but on Wednesday (June 12), the rapper released his new project Diaspora.

The 14-track album features Khalid, Pusha T, Maleek Berry, Wizkid, Bibi Bourelly, Tyler the Creator, and more. The rapper previously released a solo single earlier this year, "Got Muscle," that had smooth melodic rhythms and beats featuring the fluid rhymes of Peewee Longway and WaveIQ.

Earlier this month, Tyler, the Creator announced the dates of his Igor Tour revealing that GoldLink would be one of the supporting acts. Just a year ago, the D.C. native blessed NPR's Tiny Desk performing songs from his past projects.

In an interview with VICE, GoldLink discussed his previous soundscape, At What Cost, and how it speaks to the nature of his hometown. “This album wasn’t really about a resurgence of sound,” GoldLink said. “More like an ode to something that should have gotten more attention. The state of the city is not really the same. I wanted to highlight that, so it’s not forgotten and lost in the files.”

You can listen to Diaspora below.

Kiana Lede Myself EP Kiana Lede Myself EP
Republic Records

Kiana Lede Drops Her Newest EP 'Myself'

Hailing from the streets of Phoenix, AZ, Kiana Ledé is a force to be reckoned with. She's not an artist that can be boxed in, she flourishes in all aspects of her musicality; whether it's in singing her bohemian-infused R&B tunes, playing the piano or songwriting, three components of her artistry that can be found in her newest EP, Myself. When the 22-year-old sat down with VIBE in December she had spoken about her previous EP, Selfless and the life experiences — both painful and rewarding — that she had incorporated in her project. In Selfless, she discussed her battle with anxiety and depression, and while those two aspects of her life are still evident in her new EP, a more common theme throughout the six-track project is, love.

The opening song on Myself, "Can I" finds Kiana Ledé crooning about a love that she just can't seem to let go of. "Made a mistake/I keep it straight with you/I wasn't capable of keeping away from you/I can't even flex/'Cause not even time/And not even lies, could take me away from you." The track is definitely one people can relate to; that one relationship that may have run its course, but it's the hardest to forget and surrender.

On "Heavy", the fifth track off her EP, Kiana Ledé allows herself to get more vulnerable on the acoustic beat. She confesses that she doesn't have it all together, her priorities aren't "straight," she's not clear which version of herself she should be and she admits to faking strength rather than "showing weakness." The Republic Records artist pours her insecurities about herself and love into the song, offering fans an inside look into the ups and downs of both.

While many of the songs on the follow up to Selfless are the perfect soundtracks for a quiet night at home, Kiana Ledé supplied her fans with a dance record fitting for a night out. With an assist from Offset, she was able to create the record "Bouncin," that's more catchy than it has more than any right to be. "Something/My body's saying something/I'm underwater, drowning/I know that I ain't dripping/Can't leave without it."

Myself is the EP that Kiana Ledé stans needed to keep them satiated while she works on her debut album. Although it's only six tracks, the songs have enough replay value to last until then.

 

Kash Doll And Lil Wayne Unite On Bold And Bass-Heavy 'Kitten'

Kash Doll is coming for our necks with new music. The Detroit musician– who revealed to VIBE Vixen during her appearance on Boss Talk podcast that her new music could drop "any time" – is back with a new track featuring Lil Wayne.

"Kitten" addresses men who are only looking for one thing, assuring that she isn't giving into their wishes.

"I don't want no dog, I'm allergic," she spits on the track. "Take you to the park, have your fun..." An assist from Wayne brings the bass-bumpin' track to new heights, and is sure to be another anthem from the "Ice Me Out" MC.

“'Kitten’ is a fun playful song for summer. Dogs will be dogs but they ain't getting this kitten," she says of the song. When discussing her famous featured artist, she continued by stating "Wayne is a rap God, an icon and legend. To be able to have a song with him is more than a dream come true.”

“Expect fire," Kash Doll says of the content of her forthcoming project. "I’m not gonna say anything, but it’s [coming] soon. I’m happier, I’m litty-er… I’ve been working with different producers, I have different features, it’s a lot of growth. I’m anxious but nervous at the same time, because it’s different.”

Listen to "Kitten" above and her entire Boss Talk podcast episode below.

Premiere: Diamond D Stays "Maintaining" His Bronx Ties With Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz, And A-Kash

The Bronx is forever the birthplace of hip-hop and those that were around during its infancy still rep it 'til this day. A prime example of this type of love for the art is the enormous production style of BX's own, Diamond D. For over three decades, he's cultivated the true school boom-bap hip-hop sound and his latest album, Diam Piece 2 continues the tradition.

Featuring some of the music game's strongest MCs in Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, Talib Kweli and others, Diamond produces the tracks and lets the rappers that he admires spit the facts. Of course, it wouldn't be right if the music man/rapper didn't get some bars to flex himself, ya know? But with so many ill word spitters to choose from, he's elected his BX bredren in Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz (yes, that Gunz of VH1's Love and Hip-Hop) to shine with A-Kash on his new single, "Maintaining."

The video, which looks to be in the heart of the Bronx, on some familiar steps to a brick housing unit, screams of the essence of kicking rhymes to your boys while sipping on that brown liquor (I have a feeling that's a Henny bottle they are sharing folks...). Tariq is still sharp with the words and wit. Just has a lil' salt and pepper in his beard to show he's aged well with life. Cameos by legends Sadat X and Grandmaster Caz make this super official.

Check out Diamond D's VIBE Tribe Podcast episode with us from a few weeks ago below...it's dope.

