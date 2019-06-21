Nicki Minaj is back with Queen Radio, and she's not holding anything back. In celebration of her new single, "Megatron," Minaj aired a new episode of her Beats 1 radio show on Friday (June 21), where she called out Miley Cyrus and compared her to raw meat.
"Perdue chickens can never talk sh*t about queens," Nicki said. The rapper was referencing her brief 2015 beef with the star, which resulted in Nicki's infamous, "Miley, what's good?" line at the MTV Video Music Awards. "She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason," she added.
Nicki also took it a step further by alleging that Miley had a sexual relationship with Mill Will Made-It. "I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL's d*ck in the studio," she continued. "Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you b***hes wanna be Nicki."
As previously noted, Nicki and Miley's feud dates back to 2015, but it was recently reignited after Cyrus released her newest track, "Cattitude." The single included the lyric, "I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi," which suggested that Miley was siding with Cardi B in their 2018 beef..
In addition to her comments about Miley, Nicki also welcomed Trina and Blac Chyna on her show. She also revealed that she and her boyfriend have obtained a marriage license. Check out the reactions on Twitter below.
