Harvard Rescinds Parkland Shooting Survivor's Admission Due To Racist Comments

Harvard University reportedly rescinded admission for a Parkland shooting survivor due to his use of the N-word and anti-Semitic comments.

Kyle Kashuv’s reported use of various racial slurs cost him a spot in Harvard University’s class of 2023. Kashuv– who has become a high-profile, pro-Second Amendment activist since the deadly Parkland shooting in 2018– discussed the controversy in a Twitter thread.

“Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting,” he wrote. “After I issued this apology, speculative articles were written, my peers used the opportunity to attack me, and my life was once again reduced to a headline.”

Per The Huffington Post, Kashuv reportedly referred to another student as a “n***erjock,” and declared “white power” in a video. In a document shared with the publication, the N-word was written by him 12 times, and he also wrote “kill all the f**king Jews.”

Kashuv continues by writing that after news broke of his comments, many who are opposed to him contacted Harvard and urged the Ivy League school to rescind his admission. The letter from Harvard read: “As you know, the Committee takes seriously the qualities of maturity and moral character…”

Kashuv continues to apologize, but many are stating that he made his bed and must lay in it. One of his classmates told HuffPost that he “honestly” thinks that Kashuv is “racist against black people.”

1/ THREAD: Harvard rescinded my acceptance. Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting. I have some thoughts. Here’s what happened. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

2/ A few weeks ago, I was made aware of egregious and callous comments classmates and I made privately years ago - when I was 16 years old, months before the shooting - in an attempt to be as extreme and shocking as possible. I immediately apologized. Here is my apology: pic.twitter.com/eI38ziiQE8 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

7/ Harvard decided to rescind my admission with the following letter. pic.twitter.com/P3bLkF3hHn — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

11/ Throughout its history, Harvard’s faculty has included slave owners, segregationists, bigots and antisemites. If Harvard is suggesting that growth isn't possible and that our past defines our future, then Harvard is an inherently racist institution. But I don't believe that. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

12/ I believe that institutions and people can grow. I've said that repeatedly. In the end, this isn’t about me, it's about whether we live in a society in which forgiveness is possible or mistakes brand you as irredeemable, as Harvard has decided for me. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019