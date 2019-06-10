H.E.R.
Getty Images

H.E.R. Announces She Will Headline And Curate Lights On Festival In September

June 10, 2019 - 3:20 pm by Alexis Reese

"The Bay Area is my home. It’s a dream come true to host my festival there."

H.E.R. is adding a new line item to her resume this fall. The singer-songwriter will be curating and headlining the inaugural Lights on Festival in Concord, Calif. on Sept. 14. In partnership with Live Nation Urban, the festival will feature a headlining set by H.E.R., as well as performances by Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Kiana Ledé, DaniLeigh, Melii, Lucky Daye, Marc E. Bassy, LONR, Tone Stith, bLAck pARty, and Rayana Jay. The current and rising R&B talents will take the stage at the Concord Pavilion.

"It is the perfect place to bring people from all over the Bay," the Grammy Award-winning artist said in a statement. "I have many memories watching shows and DREAMING I'd be able to perform there."

Two stages will spotlight the musical acts and an additional third stage will be dedicated to up and coming filmmakers. Festival-goers will also be introduced to local visual artists, vendors and food trucks. H.E.R., a Bay Area native, also said that her vision is to build an event that will provide a platform for and showcase various disciplines of the arts, not just music.

"We haven't seen many female owned and curated artist festivals, especially in hip-hop and R&B," said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on June 12 here, and tickets will be opened to the general public on June 14 here.

In This Story:

Popular

Jaden Smith Donates Second Mobile Water Filtration System To Flint

From the Web

More on Vibe

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Getty Images

Nick 'Swaggy P' Young Plans On Naming Newborn After Tupac Shakur

Nick Young, affectionately known as Swaggy P, recently revealed that he is planning on naming his third child after the late Tupac Shakur.

In a new photo posted to his Instagram page, the former Lakers star posted photos of him, his current girlfriend Keonna Green and their children at their baby shower. In the caption of his photo, the L.A. native wrote that he’s hopeful his bundle of joy will be born on a very special date, so that he can commemorate a very special MC.

“[Baby] number 3 hopefully the 16 on 2pac bday," wrote Swaggy. "I’m naming him Nyce Amaru Young or Nyce Shakur." Amaru is Tupac’s middle name. There’s no word on whether the baby’s name will change if the baby isn’t born on this specific date.

Previously, Young was linked to Iggy Azalea, who broke off their engagement in 2016 due to diminished trust. It was announced shortly after their breakup that Swaggy P was expecting a second child with Green, who was his ex-girlfriend at the time.

See the announcement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bady number 3 hopefully the 16 on 2pac bday I’m naming him Nyce Amaru Young or Nyce Shakur

A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on Jun 9, 2019 at 10:45pm PDT

Continue Reading
dj-khaled
Craig Barritt

D.J. Khaled To Sue Billboard Chart Over Number 2 Album

D.J. Khaled wasn't a happy camper when he learned his album, Father of Asahd, came in second to Tyler The Creator's IGOR. The 43-year-old entertainer is so upset, Page Six reports he's going to sue the Billboard charts, alleging they didn't count 100,000 sales.

Khaled claims Billboard discounted the sales connected to an energy drink bundle deal. The bundle deal, which is a popular yet controversial tactic in the music industry, allows consumers to download the album and purchase merchandise. The strategy has helped to increase sales.

Billboard didn't count Khaled's sales stating “anomalies” in his figures. A source close to the entertainers said to Page Six "When Khaled’s team tried to appeal, Billboard refused to budge.”

The source goes onto say the handling of Khaled's album was unfair due to the fact that Tyler's bundle packages were accounted for in his album sales. On May 30, Billboard's charts revealed that IGOR was number 1, with 165,000 albums sold, while Khaled's album sold 137,000.

It didn't take long for many online to learn of the potential lawsuit, and in true form, the Internet reacted with a bevy of gifs and memes and tweets.

Proud to announce I am joining DJ Khaled’s lawsuit against Billboard. My album “I Put Lifts in My Boots to Complain to Jesus” was at least top 5 on the gospel charts.

— Cardigan Lamborghini™️ (@StokelyHathaway) June 10, 2019

DJ Khaled looks super corny hating on Tyler’s success. Take the L & make better albums my G.

— BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) June 7, 2019

I feel like DJ Khaled thinks he’s involved a lot more than he actually is. I have an image of him in my mind where he walks around the studio all day shouting catchphrases and then he goes home and says, “Damn. Put in a lot of hard work today. We’re really making magic in there.”

— steel stepladder (@steelstepladder) June 10, 2019

DJ Khaled’s album has a few dope songs but I think this compilation style just doesn’t resonate with a lot of people. It comes across as vapid, uninspired, cookie cutter.

Love or hate Tyler’s music, it makes you feel.

— The Black Robert Frost (@curtsummers_) June 7, 2019

Continue Reading
Fenty Exclusive Preview
Aurelien Meunier

Rihanna Explains Why She Hasn't Put Out An Album In Three Years

Fans are thirsty for a new album from Rihanna. Despite the fan cries, however, Rih is standing firm and has yet to produce a new project in three years. In her latest cover story for Interview magazine, the singer explains her musical hiatus.

In conversation with Sarah Paulson, who starred alongside Rihanna in the 2018 film Ocean's 8, the "Work" artist spoke about her busy schedule and the challenges that come with balancing her work life with her personal life.

The singer revealed that she doesn't have a strict sleep schedule because she spends most of her time in meetings pertaining to the many divisions of her growing empire. When she does get a moment to breathe, she said that she takes time to focus on her mental health and wellness. "It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to," she explained. "I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all."

Paulson, while understanding, spoke on behalf of Rihanna's fanbase and pressed the singer about when her album is coming. "It really does suck that it can’t just come out because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete," she continued. "It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, 'Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'"

How much longer do we have to wait, you ask? Rihanna doesn't even know the answer to that question. "I wish I knew," she said. "I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month."

Hopefully, that day will come this year. Read Rihanna's full interview here.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

10h ago

Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill Passes Away At 52

Viva

7h ago

Dominican Resort Official: Misinformation About Fatal Incidents Are Damaging Our Reputation

News

2d ago

Jaden Smith Donates Second Mobile Water Filtration System To Flint