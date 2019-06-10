H.E.R. Announces She Will Headline And Curate Lights On Festival In September

"The Bay Area is my home. It’s a dream come true to host my festival there."

H.E.R. is adding a new line item to her resume this fall. The singer-songwriter will be curating and headlining the inaugural Lights on Festival in Concord, Calif. on Sept. 14. In partnership with Live Nation Urban, the festival will feature a headlining set by H.E.R., as well as performances by Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Kiana Ledé, DaniLeigh, Melii, Lucky Daye, Marc E. Bassy, LONR, Tone Stith, bLAck pARty, and Rayana Jay. The current and rising R&B talents will take the stage at the Concord Pavilion.

"It is the perfect place to bring people from all over the Bay," the Grammy Award-winning artist said in a statement. "I have many memories watching shows and DREAMING I'd be able to perform there."

Two stages will spotlight the musical acts and an additional third stage will be dedicated to up and coming filmmakers. Festival-goers will also be introduced to local visual artists, vendors and food trucks. H.E.R., a Bay Area native, also said that her vision is to build an event that will provide a platform for and showcase various disciplines of the arts, not just music.

"We haven't seen many female owned and curated artist festivals, especially in hip-hop and R&B," said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on June 12 here, and tickets will be opened to the general public on June 14 here.