Hotel Employee Refuses To Book Room For Woman Who Called Him N-Word

A black hotel employee calmly and respectfully declined a woman's wishes to book her a hotel room due to the fact that she called him the N-word on the phone.

In a now-viral video shared to Twitter, Craig Brooks recorded his conversation with the woman, who was now "sorry" for her choice of words towards him. While she was not seen in the video, she was heard begging him to let her stay at the hotel, as she'd run out of options.

“I understand that, but you called me a f**kin’ n***er,” he said. "You weren’t sorry when you said it on the phone... in the climate that we live in, in today's society... it's above me now."

"Listen, there was people screaming," she tried to explain. "I said I was sorry." She continues by stating that she has had a bad day, and that she's trying to deal with a death in the family.

"I had a horrible time hearing [your comment]," Brooks continued. "There's the Best Western next door... it's above me." The video has been favorited nearly 500,000 times, and retweeted over 100,000 times.

Memes of Brooks saying "it's above me" have been reposted and shared numerous times. Watch the original video and some of the best reactions below.

I called a FUCKIN NIGGER at work... this how it played out 😂 #KillEmWithKindness pic.twitter.com/2Mftkj2eOg — NoFridayy🛸 (@craignofridayy) June 3, 2019

