Indie Artist Steff Reed Releases Empowering 'Power of Love' Music Video

He's seen success as a songwriter for Jhené Aiko and Trey Songz and now Steff Reed is looking at the same in his solo career with his new single, "Power of Love". The song (and the accompanying music video), off his newly released project, The Power of Love Experience, embodies the message that Reed is fighting hard to get out into the world.

As an activist-musician passionate about social justice, Reed hopes to unite communities throughout the world with the power of love. The lyrics and video for this lead single are soaked in this aura. In the clip directed by Calvin "Camera Cal" Jenkins, Reed gallivants through Santiago, Chile and New York City, singing about how, "hope and love can conquer anything." He even manages to get groups of people in the video to spread that mantra by forming their hands into the shape of a heart and sing along with him.

"Power of Love" is a good introduction to the rest of Reed's work. Each track on the album thoroughly shows his passion for social activism, and has described songs on his album as "a message to those who feel defeated."

Stream Reed's album below, and watch his video above.