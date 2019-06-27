Indie Artist Steff Reed Releases Empowering 'Power of Love' Music Video

June 27, 2019 - 2:53 pm by Beatriz da Costa

He's seen success as a songwriter for Jhené Aiko and Trey Songz and now Steff Reed is looking at the same in his solo career with his new single, "Power of Love". The song (and the accompanying music video), off his newly released project, The Power of Love Experience, embodies the message that Reed is fighting hard to get out into the world.

As an activist-musician passionate about social justice, Reed hopes to unite communities throughout the world with the power of love. The lyrics and video for this lead single are soaked in this aura. In the clip directed by Calvin "Camera Cal" Jenkins, Reed gallivants through Santiago, Chile and New York City, singing about how, "hope and love can conquer anything." He even manages to get groups of people in the video to spread that mantra by forming their hands into the shape of a heart and sing along with him.

"Power of Love" is a good introduction to the rest of Reed's work. Each track on the album thoroughly shows his passion for social activism, and has described songs on his album as "a message to those who feel defeated."

Stream Reed's album below, and watch his video above.

 

Popular

50 Cent Says 'Power' Will Not End After Season 6: "I Changed My Mind"

From the Web

More on Vibe

Who'd A Thunk: Jake Gyllenhaal Admits He Is A Massive Sean Paul Fan

A surprise for sure, but we'll take it.

Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal was on BBC Radio One's "Unpopular Opinions," where he brought up an "unpopular opinion" he possesses that may not be too unpopular depending on who you're speaking to.

“Sean Paul makes every song better,” he said. Gyllenhaal's Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland was also a guest on the episode, and agreed, affirming that the Jamaican superstar is a "genius."

“Hang up on him!” he says to the caller who calls the “Temperature” artist “overrated.” “Sean Paul makes every song better he’s in. There’s not a song he’s on, a remix he’s on, that he’s not good.”

The host of the show, Greg James, plays a bevy of Sean Paul songs and features, such as his breakout hit “Get Busy,” his feature in Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye,” and his feature in Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” per Gyllenhaal’s request.

“There’s not a moment when he’s on the radio where you’re like ‘c’mon,’” he continues. “He makes driving fun… That is an UN-popular opinion.”

Sean Paul has been keeping busy these days. He was featured on the song "Boasty" featuring Wiley, Stefflon Don and Idris Elba, and worked on the song "Naked Truth" with Jhene Aiko in 2018.

Continue Reading

Schoolboy Q and Kid Cudi Present Poignant Video For "Dangerous"

Schoolboy Q dropped a very important new visual for his song “Dangerous.” The track, which features Kid Cudi, is featured on his recent album CrasH Talk. The video is short, but extremely poignant.

The over two-minute clip, which was directed by Alexandre Moors, features two men sitting in a car behind a building. They later hop out to follow two men, who begin to run after realizing they’re being followed. A man is shot, and he attempts to crawl away before the screen flashes the quote, “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind.” Gunshots are heard while the quote is seen. The ending is something you’ll have to watch through the video above.

Schoolboy’s album was released on Friday, Apr. 26, and features the likes of artists such as Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, 21 Savage and more. He noted in an interview with GQ that his TDE comrades Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock inspired him to work on his album, which he admitted he recorded through a period of lows in his life.

Continue Reading
drake-billboard-awards
Amy Sussman

Drake's 2019 OVO Summit Is Coming to Canada In August

Drake's upcoming OVO (October's Very Own) Summit finally has a set date.

The initiative between Drake's lifestyle brand and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) will take place Friday, August 2 in the rapper's hometown of Toronto.

The summit is described as "an immersive conference for Canadian creatives and lifestyle entrepreneurs looking to grow their careers, hone their skills and make a lasting impact on the creative economy in Canada."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

OVO Summit tickets will be available at 11AM via @frenzy.app. For more information on how to purchase please visit octobersveryown.com/RBC.

A post shared by October's Very Own (@welcomeovo) on Jun 24, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

OVO fans and RBC clients will receive exclusive offers. Although details from the summit are sparse, they have promised to provide guests with "one of a kind offers, exclusive access, experiences, and creative content."

While the summit may have a date set, Drake's other OVO event, the OVO Fest, has yet to release its dates. The Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador first teased the famed event would return this summer, but for now, any buzz surrounding his brand has been directed toward the summit.

At the Raptors' NBA Championship parade, Drake confirmed his fans can expect to see OVO Fest up and running this year. "I hope that [the Raptors] will join me this year," the 32-year-old said. "'Cause we're bringing OVO Fest so I hope we can go crazy."

Tickets for the OVO Summit are on sale now on the Frenzy app.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Eminem's Father Dead At Age 67

Music News

1d ago

Cardi B Stands Trial In New "Press" Music Video

News

2d ago

Michael Jackson's Estate Remembers Him On 10th Anniversary Of His Death