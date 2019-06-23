Irv Gotti Confirms A New Kanye West Track Will Debut On "Tales" Series
New music from Kanye West might be coming sooner than we think as Irv Gotti dropped the news during the 2019 BET Awards.
While presenting the "YoungStars" award to recipient Marsai Martin, the award-winning producer and Murder Inc. founder plugged the second season of his series Tales. He went on to confirm that the series will include the song "Brothers," a single by Kanye West and Charlie Wilson. Gotti originally shared details about the track two years ago as Tales was coming together. He also talked to TMZ about the song last week.
“As you guys know, with ‘Tales,’ I take existing songs and turn them into, like, a movie," he said. "When I approached Kanye back in October of 2017, I was like, ‘Yo, I wanna do something special for the culture. I love the hip-hop culture. I’m a huge, like, believer in the hip-hop culture and what it is and I want to do this for the culture.’ I know this sounds cliché-ish but it’s honest. I said, ‘Yo, let’s give them a new song. I’m going to make a two-hour movie to the song and it’ll be the season premiere.’ You know, Kanye rode out with me, man. He was like, ‘That’s a great thing.'”
The second season of Tales will arrive on BET July 2.
