J-Cole-Day-Party-New-York-Details
J. Cole headlines the main stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England.
Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

J. Cole's Brooklyn Day Party Nearly Sells Out With No Features

June 19, 2019 - 4:42 pm by Alexis Reese

J. Cole assured fans he wouldn't perform for the rest of the year, but his latest announcement might change up the plan.

On Wednesday (June 19), the rapper's Dreamville imprint announced The Day Party, which happens to be a well, day party hosted by Mr. Middle Child himself. The event is set to take place in The Brooklyn Mirage in New York on July 4.

https://www.instagram.com/p/By5QhIllvUU/?igshid=t2q1x2kdpobg

He will also be joined by DJ Spade and DJ Moma in collaboration with Straight Shooters. The Day Party was previously hosted by Drake with Virgil Abloh in 2018 with much fanfare. With the soon-to-be-released Revenge of the Dreamers 3,  fans are definitely getting a Dreamville overload. Rumors have swirled that the highly anticipated project will drop the same day as the event.

Tickets have quickly sold out for V.I.P. and selected general admission but you can still purchase General Admission Tier 4th tickets for $69.00.

With no idea as to what Cole will perform or if he will perform fans are hopeful. Dreamville recently released two singles off of the extensive collaboration project "Down Bad" with JID, Bas, EARTHGANG, J.Cole and Young Nudy and "Got Me" with VIBE Next Alum Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla $ign and Dreezy.

Tickets are currently on sale here.

Trina And Nicki Minaj Team Up For New Single 'BAPS'

Trina is coming back with a new album, The One, which is expected to drop this Friday (Jun. 21). In order to drum up anticipation for her first album in one years, she enlisted one of the boldest voices in the game.

Nicki Minaj accompanies the Diamond Princess on the track “BAPS,” which is named after the 1997 Halle Berry-fronted film. In the song, the artists go back and forth trading bars in the over four-minute song. The track itself flips a classic Cash Money beat, “Project Chick.”

Trina released the tracklist for the album earlier this month, which includes guest spots from 2 Chainz, Kelly Price, Lil Wayne and more. Nicki also teased a new song “Megatron,” which is also slated to drop Friday.

Listen to their collaboration above, and check out The One’s track list below.

1. “Intro” f. DJ Khaled 2. “Get Money” 3. “On His Face” f. Lightskin Keisha 4. “New Thang” f. 2 Chainz 5. “Situation” f. Lil Wayne 6. “Ride Clean” f. Plies & Boosie Badazz 7. “BAPS” f. Nicki Minaj 8. “Feed Me Lies” 9. “For You” f. Sevyn 10. “F**k Boy (Remix)” f. Molly Brazy & Tokyo Jetz 11. “Photo” 12. “Can I Live” f. Dave East 13. “Water” f. Rico Love 14. “If It Ain’t Me” f. K.Michelle 15. “Mama” f. Kelly Price

Continue Reading
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Getty Images

Get Ready: Drake Confirms He's In 'Album Mode' On Instagram

The victory celebrations for his beloved Toronto Raptors have cooled down, and it looks like Drake is ready to get back to work. The 6 God posted a series of photos on his Instagram page confirming that he’s in the process of working on new material. The photos were shot by photographer Jamil GS.

The pics involve Champagne Papi on the phone in his office in front of a painting of Beyonce, as well as in a window-filled room that prominently displays the CN Tower in Toronto. In other shots, Drake is drinking wine in a pool and swimming while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, as well as postin’ up in the parking lot and golfing.

Drake released two new songs after the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals last week against the Golden State Warriors– "Omertà" and "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross. He hinted at dropping new music during his during his Assassination Vacation Tour in April.

“I think what I’m going to do after this, is go home and I’mma make a new album so I can come back to London next year and so we can do this again,” he proclaimed to the crowd.

Check out the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:07am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album Mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

Continue Reading
ed-sheeran-cardi-50-cent-collage-1560912663
Getty Images

Ed Sheeran Taps Cardi, 50 Cent, H.E.R. And More For New Album

Ed Sheeran is commissioning a star-studded roster for his upcoming album, No.6 Collaborations Project. 50 Cent, Cardi B, Khalid, Meek Mill, H.E.R., Travis Scott, Stormzy, Young Thug, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock are among the packed list of collaborations.

The British pop crooner released the track list last month, but debuted the full list of features via Instagram Tuesday (June 18).

Sheeran teams with Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock for the recently released single “Cross Me,” and Bieber on an acoustic offering of his new single, “I Don’t Care.”

“I’m a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement according to Rolling Stone. “Whether I’ve been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they’re artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

No. 6 Collaborations Project is due out July 6.

See the track list below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @youngthug @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 18, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

Continue Reading

