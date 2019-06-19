J. Cole headlines the main stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England.

J. Cole's Brooklyn Day Party Nearly Sells Out With No Features

J. Cole assured fans he wouldn't perform for the rest of the year, but his latest announcement might change up the plan.

On Wednesday (June 19), the rapper's Dreamville imprint announced The Day Party, which happens to be a well, day party hosted by Mr. Middle Child himself. The event is set to take place in The Brooklyn Mirage in New York on July 4.

He will also be joined by DJ Spade and DJ Moma in collaboration with Straight Shooters. The Day Party was previously hosted by Drake with Virgil Abloh in 2018 with much fanfare. With the soon-to-be-released Revenge of the Dreamers 3, fans are definitely getting a Dreamville overload. Rumors have swirled that the highly anticipated project will drop the same day as the event.

Tickets have quickly sold out for V.I.P. and selected general admission but you can still purchase General Admission Tier 4th tickets for $69.00.

With no idea as to what Cole will perform or if he will perform fans are hopeful. Dreamville recently released two singles off of the extensive collaboration project "Down Bad" with JID, Bas, EARTHGANG, J.Cole and Young Nudy and "Got Me" with VIBE Next Alum Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla $ign and Dreezy.

Tickets are currently on sale here.