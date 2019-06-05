If You Say So: Ja Rule Still Believes Fyre Fest Was An 'Amazing' Idea

June 5, 2019 - 7:26 pm by VIBE

Let Ja Rule tell it... Fyre Festival in hindsight was a dope a** idea.

The rapper and co-founder of the dumpster fire of an event was on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club today (Jun. 5) and discussed the aftermath of the failed fest. While he admitted that it was "f**king done wrong" and poorly organized, he was candid about the idea in general being awesome.

"The idea of it was dope, the marketing was dope, everything was done very right on that end," he told the hosts during his appearance. "The Fyre Festival was an amazing idea. Let's not act like every f**king body wasn't coming to the Fyre Festival."

He continues by stating if he had the opportunity to work on another festival, he certainly would.

"I'm getting calls from the biggest motherf**king n***as who do festivals in the world," he explains. "Sure, I would like to do another festival and do it right, because that's what I intended to do in the first motherf**king place.”

Hopefully he doesn't work with someone who bamboozles him or leads his astray if he works on another. Watch the interview above.

Rihanna-Not-Renting-Island-For-new-Album
Rihanna attends the Fenty Exclusive Preview on May 23, 2019 in Paris, France.
Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images For Fenty

Sorry Navy: Rihanna Didn't Rent Essex Island For New Album, Officials Say

Signals for Rihanna's new album remain dim as Essex Island officials denied the entertainer rented Osea Island to work on her album.

Management for Osea Island (in Essex, East England) cleared up reports to BBC Essex, stating that there is no working relationship with them and the entertainer. "We've had no contact with her or her management," a representative told BBC Essex Wednesday (June 5).

The hidden oasis lies in the estuary of the River Blackwater in East England, about a 90-minute drive from London. The 380-acre haven was considered to be a music sanctuary for the singer as The Mirror previously reported how she rented out “quaint little cottages for her entourage.” The source added that the singer wanted to work at her own pace with family surrounding her.

Meanwhile, management for Osea Island shared how the news left them "scratching their heads" since they never crossed paths with Rihanna. Costs to rent the island are a pretty penny–starting at £20,000 or $25,496.50 a day, the island is owned by record producer Nigel Frieda.

Rihanna has a list of other things going on as she recently announced her Fenty Maison line with LVMH and topped Forbes' list of wealthiest female musicians with a smooth $600 million.

The singer has teased possible new music on Instagram, giving us all something to believe in.

Her ninth studio album will mark her first release since ANTI, which dropped in 2016.

 

Spotify Celebrates Megan Thee Stallion's New Album
Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Enlisting Fans For 'Hottie Beach Clean Up' At Santa Monica Pier

Megan Thee Stallion is trying to help make the world a better place with the help of her fans, the Hotties.

The Fever MC recently announced she’ll be holding the 'Hottie Beach Clean Up' at Santra Monica Pier on Thursday Jun. 6. Per the rapper’s tweet, there will be another 'Hottie Beach Clean Up' in Houston. Details for that event will be coming soon.

The 24-year-old has discussed her concerns regarding climate change and the environment, and she hopes to continue raising awareness through various programs.

“I think I’mma organize a beach clean up for all the Hotties, The Hot Girls,” she said in an Instagram Live session about her intentions to take better care of Mother Earth. “Y’all gotta come in your bikinis and we’re gonna clean up some sh*t.” She also hopes to organize a tree planting event as well, per the video.

See the flyer below.

Hey Hotties I’m doing the first ever HOTTIE BEACH CLEAN UP in Cali June6th at the Santa Monica Pier! Houston we’re next details coming soon pic.twitter.com/iCPzN6szT6

— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 5, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey Hotties ! These are just a few of the things I found today that I would like to start doing today ! If you are already an eco friendly hottie and knowledgeable on the subject please drop more knowledge for the hotties who are just getting on the wave in the comments! We have to start somewhere 💖🌞

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Jun 1, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

2019 NBA Finals - Game Two
Getty Images

Raptors Fan Puts Photo Of Kawhi Leonard In The Louvre

The things we do for the teams we’re loyal to.

Kawhi Leonard helped bring the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, with a stellar dunk over the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in the last game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

A photo of the deciding shot was posted to the Raptors’ Instagram page with the caption “Hang this in the Louvre.” One die-hard fan of the Canada team did just that.

Athina Vandame posted a photo of herself with the dunking photo in front of the Mona Lisa at the Musee de Louvre in Paris.

“If y'all are wondering why I flew to Paris, this is why,” she wrote. Her page is now private, however, she posted a video of herself “on a mission” to place the photo among some of the most valuable pieces of art in world history.

The Raptors and the Golden State Warriors are tied up in the finals, 1-1. There’s no word on whether the picture is still in the Louvre, but we know the spirit will forever remain.

She hung the Kawhi poster with the classics in the Louvre 💀

(via athinavandame/IG) pic.twitter.com/4N81IUpjf6

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hang this in the Louvre

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on May 26, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

