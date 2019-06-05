If You Say So: Ja Rule Still Believes Fyre Fest Was An 'Amazing' Idea

Let Ja Rule tell it... Fyre Festival in hindsight was a dope a** idea.

The rapper and co-founder of the dumpster fire of an event was on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club today (Jun. 5) and discussed the aftermath of the failed fest. While he admitted that it was "f**king done wrong" and poorly organized, he was candid about the idea in general being awesome.

"The idea of it was dope, the marketing was dope, everything was done very right on that end," he told the hosts during his appearance. "The Fyre Festival was an amazing idea. Let's not act like every f**king body wasn't coming to the Fyre Festival."

He continues by stating if he had the opportunity to work on another festival, he certainly would.

"I'm getting calls from the biggest motherf**king n***as who do festivals in the world," he explains. "Sure, I would like to do another festival and do it right, because that's what I intended to do in the first motherf**king place.”

Hopefully he doesn't work with someone who bamboozles him or leads his astray if he works on another. Watch the interview above.