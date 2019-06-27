Actress Jackee Harry at the Centric Pavilion during the 2013 BET Experience at L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Jackée Harry Is The Best Person To Watch The Democratic Presidential Debates With

If anything is certain, it's Jackée Harry's hilarious takes on the first night of the 2020 Democratic Presidental debates.

Kicking off Wednesday night (June 26), first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential primary was split up into two parts with the first featuring Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee and John Delaney. But the true star of the night was Harry, who delivered zingers on social media.

During her live-tweeting session, the legendary actress and comedian provided fresh and honest takes on big moments like Booker and O’Rourke's pandering Spanish skills, Warren's sharp responses and appreciation for Castro.

She also provided one of the best responses to President Donald Trump's critiques of the night.

Quit tweeting about your sex life during the #DemDebate. https://t.co/4A0QNC0Adm — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) June 27, 2019

Boom.

Harry's takes happened to be what we all were thinking, especially when it comes to Castro's shining moments like the mention of the Equality Act and reforming immigration laws. Part two of the Democratic Presidential debate will continue Thursday night (June 27) with the other batch of candidates that include Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, William Yang, Eric Swalwell and John Hickenlooper.

While we're waiting on Harry's live-tweets from tonight, check out her best so far below.

Beto managed to avoid answering the question in both Spanish and English. 😑 #DemDebate — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) June 27, 2019

Let’s hope every candidate on that stage follows Castro’s lead and mentions the #EqualityAct! #DemDebate — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) June 27, 2019

Sorry, Klobuchar, but incremental change to healthcare is what we’ve been practicing for years. If you haven’t heard: the system is still broken. #DemDebate — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) June 27, 2019