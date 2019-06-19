Jacquees Reportedly Speaks On Feeling Snubbed By The BET Awards

BET recently released its nominees for the 2019 BET Awards this Sunday (June 23), and one artist is speaking out on being snubbed from the list. In a since-deleted video released Tuesday (June 18), R&B singer Jacquees questioned why he wasn't nominated for an award. "Hold on... How in the f**k am I not nominated for a BET Award?" he said in the clip. He asked someone near him the same question, "bruh, how the f**k is that possible?"

The nominations were announced last month with Cardi B and Drake taking the lead with seven nominations and five nominations, respectively. Had Jacquees been nominated, he would've been competing in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category with Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, Chris Brown, John Legend and Khalid. The self-proclaimed "King of R&B" has never been nominated for a BET Award and feels that at "this point" it's disrespectful.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #Jacquees has some questions 👀👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 18, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

"What the f**k, I ain't gon' lie," he continued in the video. "I feel disrespected at this point. Maybe I gotta work harder. But how hard you gotta work when you nominate ni**as that don't even...nevermind."

It's not clear who the 25-year-old could have been throwing subliminal shots at but it is clear that Jacquees isn't pleased. Regardless, the Atlanta artist will still be performing with Tank at the BET Experience on June 19 and release his upcoming album, Round 2 on July 20.