Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Having A Threesome Once: "It's Not For Me"

"I was very very young."

Part of what makes Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk so captivating is her ability to keep it real. Now, the actress is taking things one step further when it comes to her sex life.

In a clip seen on People for an upcoming episode of RTT, Pinkett Smith shares how she engaged in a threesome when she was "very, very, young." In the episode, which will air Monday (June 23), Pinkett Smith answered a fan question in an honest way. She also added how it wasn't her cup of tea because of the lack of intimacy she felt during the experience.

“I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]," she says as her daughter Willow closed her eyes. "But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’"

The recent "Trailblazer Award" recipient for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, goes on to say in the episode that if she was in love with two people that the sexual experience could be different. "But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level," she said. "I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.'”

Currently in season two, Red Table Talk, has 6.2M followers on its Facebook platform. The series takes on conversations in an intimate setting with Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow, and special guests.

Topics discussed on the show have ranged from breaking destructive cycles to healing emotional scars to unpacking white privilege and prejudice.

Check out the preview for next week's episode below.