Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Was Hesitant About Jordyn Woods' 'Red Table Talk' Interview

In March, model Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show to reveal her side of the cheating misconduct with Tristan Thompson. Now, Smith is revisiting that viral moment on her Facebook platform to share that she was initially hesitant to have Woods on the program.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Girls Trip actress said her husband Will Smith expressed his support in having Woods on the show, leading the mother-of-two to open her doors to the 21-year-old. "It actually wasn't something I wanted to do because it was very close [to home]," she said. "But as time transpired, Jordyn was like, 'I really need you in this platform' and Will felt like it was supremely important. Jordyn really felt like it was the only safe place that she could do that interview...So I was like, 'Ok, let's do it.'"

Woods and the Smiths have a longstanding relationship since her father, John Woods, worked as a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Additionally, Pinkett Smith said her platform served as a navigational tool for Woods during that time.

"She's a young beautiful woman inside and out and me having been a young girl, we sometimes get in situations that we don't necessarily know how to handle..." she said. "You just [try to] help young girls navigate through life, through difficult situations we've all come across."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Woods responded to Kim Kardashian's claim that her friend Kylie Jenner afforded her a certain lifestyle. "I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I'm out here hustling, and I've always been working," she said before adding that she's been working since the age of 18.