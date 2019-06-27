We're just hours away from the 2019 BET Awards, in which the best in hip-hop, rap r&b, gospel and more will receive their flowers for the artistry, and in turn, provide showstopping, meme-able performances the Internet will revel in for days on end.
Cardi B leads the pack with seven nominations this year including Album of The Year, Best Collaboration with Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny and J.Balvin and Best Female Hip-Hop artists. Grammy award winners like Ella Mai and H.E.R have also racked up a few nominations, while the Chief Creative Officer for the hot girl summer Megan Thee Stallion is competing for best Female Hip-Hop artists.
Tune in tonight (June 23) for the 2019 BET Awards, hosted by Regina Hall to see who goes home with the night's top honors.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyonce
Ella Mai
H.E.R
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos (WINNER)
The Carters
Best Collaboration
21 Savage Ft. J.Cole "A lot"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars "Please me"
Cardi B Ft Bad Bunny & J. Balvin "I Like It"
H.E.R. FT. Bryson Tiller "Could've Been"
Travis Scott Ft. Drake "Sicko Mode"
Tyga Ft. Offset "Taste"
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Video of the Year
21 Savage Ft. J.Cole " A Lot"
Cardi B "Money"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars "Please Me"
Childish Gambino "This Is America"
Drake "Nice For What"
The Carters "Apesh*t"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Myers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby (WINNER)
Queen Naija
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell " All Of My Life"
Fred Hammond "Tell Me Where It Hurts"
Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"
Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen "Blessing Me Again" (WINNER)
Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin "Never Alone"
Best International Act
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakaumra (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Dave (UK)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (UK)
Mr.Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)
Headie One (UK)
Jokair (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (UK)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa) (WINNER)
Teni (NIGERIA)
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King (WINNER)
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YoungStars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin (WINNER)
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Best Movie
BLACKKKLANSMAN (WINNER)
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Album of the Year
Astroworld Travis Scott
Championships Meek Mill
Ella Mai Ella Mai
Everything Is Love The Carter
Invasion of Privacy Cardi B (WINNER)
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Live It"
Childish Gambino "This Is America"
Drake "In My Feelings"
Ella Mai "Trip" (WINNER)
J. Cole "Middle Child"
Travis Scott FT. Drake "Sicko Mode"
BET HER Award
Alica Keys "Raise A Man"
Ciara "Level Up"
H.E.R. "Hard Place"
Janelle Monae "Pynk"
QueenNaija "Mama's Hand"
Teyana Taylor "Rose In Harlem"