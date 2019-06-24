Janet Jackson Breaks Silence On Michael Jackson Abuse Allegations
Janet Jackson has broken her silence regarding the sexual abuse allegations brought against her brother Michael Jackson in HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary. In a new interview with the Sunday Times, the icon said that she believes Michael's legacy will remain intact.
Jackson said Michael's legacy "will continue" due to the countless fans and children who continue to show him love. "I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world," she said. "I hope I'm not sounding arrogant in any way -- I'm just stating what it is. It's really all God's doing, and I'm just thankful for that.”
Jackson has been noticeably quiet with regards to the allegations made in HBO's documentary. While she did not comment specifically on the claims made by her brother's accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, she reportedly pulled out of performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony – where she was inducted– because it airs on HBO.
Jackson joins her family, who has condemned the allegations made in Leaving Neverland. Read Jackson's full interview with the Sunday Times here.