Janet Mock Becomes First Trans Woman To Score Overall Deal With Netflix

Janet Mock just made history. Per Variety, the director, writer and producer is the first transgender woman to score a major deal with Netflix.

The 36-year-old’s deal with the streaming giant is reportedly for three years, and features the exclusive rights to her television series Pose, as well as first-look for future feature film projects.

“As a best-selling author, producer and director, Janet Mock has demonstrated she knows how to bring her vision to thrilling, vivid life,” Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland says of Mock. “She’s a groundbreaker and creative force who we think will fit right in here at Netflix.”

“As someone who grew up in front of the TV screen, whether that was watching talk shows or family sitcoms or VHS films, I never thought that I would be embraced,” Mock says of her groundbreaking new endeavor. “And more than embraced. Given not just a seat at the table but a table of my own making.”

“It is truly groundbreaking for Netflix to empower Janet Mock, a trans woman of color, to create and greenlight her own films and TV shows,” says Nick Adams, director of transgender media and representation at GLAAD. “We can’t wait to see the stories she’ll bring to the screen.”

Beyoncé as well as Barack and Michelle Obama also scored major, multi-million dollar distribution deals with Netflix in 2019 and 2018, respectively.