Janet Mock Becomes First Trans Woman To Score Overall Deal With Netflix

June 19, 2019 - 8:26 pm by VIBE

Janet Mock just made history. Per Variety, the director, writer and producer is the first transgender woman to score a major deal with Netflix.

The 36-year-old’s deal with the streaming giant is reportedly for three years, and features the exclusive rights to her television series Pose, as well as first-look for future feature film projects.

“As a best-selling author, producer and director, Janet Mock has demonstrated she knows how to bring her vision to thrilling, vivid life,” Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland says of Mock. “She’s a groundbreaker and creative force who we think will fit right in here at Netflix.”

“As someone who grew up in front of the TV screen, whether that was watching talk shows or family sitcoms or VHS films, I never thought that I would be embraced,” Mock says of her groundbreaking new endeavor. “And more than embraced. Given not just a seat at the table but a table of my own making.”

“It is truly groundbreaking for Netflix to empower Janet Mock, a trans woman of color, to create and greenlight her own films and TV shows,” says Nick Adams, director of transgender media and representation at GLAAD. “We can’t wait to see the stories she’ll bring to the screen.”

Beyoncé as well as Barack and Michelle Obama also scored major, multi-million dollar distribution deals with Netflix in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

"Dear White People" Premiere - 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

'Dear White People' Season 3 To Premiere Summer 2019

Dear White People first came to Netflix two years ago, following the experiences of black college students among their white peers at ivy league institution, Winchester University.

The storyline originally grabbed the attention of viewers at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. Deadline reports that season three is set to premiere Aug. 2 starring Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson.

The cast released a video as a part of their announcement where they debated the debate salty grits vs. sweet grits.

Ironically or strategically planned, the announcement of the season premiere falls on Juneteenth as it commemorates 154 years of the abolishment of slavery in the U.S.

Season two left viewers on the hunt for Winchester's secret society with Samantha White (Logan Browning) and Lionel (DeRon Horton), as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Their clues led them to meet Giancarlo Esposito, the narrator of the show.

Creator of the series, Justin Simien, also told EW that season three will take place in the spring whereas the last two seasons took place in the fall. "I'm really curious to see what happens in the springs, to see what happens with a little bit of distance from these characters and sort of allow them to absorb what just happened to them," he said.

In May, Simien took to his Twitter page to announce that he would be hosting a short film competition, open to the public. Aspiring filmmakers will have to produce a six-minute short film following the theme "Dear _______." The winner will have their film screened at the third season premiere of Dear White People. 

Y’all. This is huge. @netflix (ya know the giant global platform for) is letting me hold a short film competition leading up to @DearWhitePeople Season 3. This. Could. Be. Your. Break! pic.twitter.com/YFK6tIZIiO

— Justin (@JSim07) May 1, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts To Lizzo's 'Sister Act 2' Tribute

Lizzo shut the house down at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday (June 17) with her tribute to the 1993 film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. Following her performance, Whoopi Goldberg – the original star of the film – congratulated Lizzo on her amazing performance.

Lizzo performed her single "Juice" at the awards show. She channeled Lauryn Hill and the Saint Francis Academy's finale performance of "Joyful, Joyful." At the start of Lizzo's performance, she and her backup dancers were dressed in choir robes. Just like in the movie, the dancers were asked to remove their robes, where they then joined the rapper on stage. Lizzo also recreated much of the original choreography.

After catching wind of Lizzo's tribute, Goldberg responded on Twitter on Tuesday (June 18). "Girl YOU knocked the crap out of last night, and as your newest fan... kudos kudos kudos!!!" Goldberg tweeted.

As you may know, Goldberg starred in the 1993 sequel as Sister Mary Clarence, an undercover Vegas showgirl who infiltrated a strict Catholic school. Lauryn Hill and Sheryl Lee Ralph also starred in the film.

Check out Lizzo's performance and Goldberg's reaction below.

@lizzo Girl YOU knocked the crap out of last night, and as your newest fan... kudos kudos kudos!!!

— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) June 18, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg Draws Controversy Over Bella Thorne Nude Pics

Whoopi Goldberg landed at the center of controversy this week over her comments on The View regarding actress Bella Thorne's nude photos. Thorne pulled out of her appearance on the daytime talk-show after accusing Goldberg of slut-shaming her.

Thorne said that she is “saddened and displeased” by Goldberg‘s response to her releasing her own nude photos in an attempt to take her power back from an alleged hacker who was blackmailing her.

It all goes back to Monday's (June 17) episode of The View when Goldberg suggested that celebrities should not be taking nude photos because they are at risk of being hacked. "If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself," the EGOT winner said.

She continued: "Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that."

Thorne addressed Goldberg’s sentiments on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (June 18), stating "Dear Whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leek [sic]. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting."

The actress and singer also announced her decision to not visit the talk show because she didn't feel like "being beaten down by a bunch of older women." She later posted a video of herself breaking down in tears. "Whoopi, now that everyone’s seen my sh*t, I hope you’re so f**ing happy," she cried. "Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you."

Whoopi and Bella's situation has garnered mixed reviews from fans on Twitter. While some agree with Goldberg, others feel as though she may have been a little too harsh considering the circumstances surrounding Thorne's leaked photos.

Check out the Twitter reactions below.

That reality pill is hard to swallow. She didn’t say she deserved it, but she’s right - if it’s in the cloud and with all the hacking that has been done, you can’t then be shocked it happened to you. Stop playing the victim.

— Jack Napier (@2nd2breathe) June 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/kaylaparnall/status/1141320271053381633

SHAME ON YOU CARYN ELAINE JOHNSON AKA WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR SAYING THAT ABOUT BELLA THORNE pic.twitter.com/lIKdxTKPSC

— Frenchie (@queensheeba1) June 19, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg is correct.Bella...you did not empower yourself. You just made everyone Google you more.

— ALLEYPOP (@ALLEYPOP) June 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/Mamba_zoe/status/1141319668541657089

https://twitter.com/Cllewis133/status/1141319541965893632

https://twitter.com/Kay_LuhR/status/1141318101876842496

