Grammy-Winning Jazz Musician Killed During Reported Altercation

June 5, 2019 - 1:08 am by Latifah Muhammad

Lawrence “Lo” Leathers, a Grammy award-winning jazz musician was found dead Sunday (June 2), following an apparent altercation outside of the Bronx apartment that he shared with his girlfriend. Leathers, 37, was placed in a chokehold after reportedly swinging on Sterling Aguilar, 28, during Leather’s alleged dispute with his girlfriend, Lisa Harris, 41.

Harris and Aguilar were both arrested Monday (June 3) and charged with manslaughter, and criminal negligent homicide. According to a criminal complaint reported by New York’s ABC 7, Aguilar sat on Leathers’ chest and punched him. He also allegedly put Leathers in a chokehold for 30 minutes, reportedly breaking the victim’s neck.

Leathers was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact details of the reported dispute are still under investigation.

A native of Michigan, Leathers fell in love with drumming at age 10. By age 15, Leathers was already working as a professional drummer and went on to graduate from Sexton High School before attending Michigan State University. The talented percussionist moved to New York City where he attended The Juilliard School, prior to working with jazz giants like Winton Marsalis, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve "Guitar" Miller, the late Roy Hargrove and Mulgrew Miller, jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut, renowned jazz artist, Rodney Whitaker, and more.

Leathers earned two Grammys for his work backing jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant.

