John Singleton's Family Hires P.I. To Look Into Suspicions Surrounding His Death

John Singleton's family has reportedly hired a personal investigator to look into the circumstances surrounding his death, TMZ reports. According to his family, the hours leading up to the filmmaker's hospitalization, which ultimately led to his death, are unaccounted for, and they want answers.

Singleton reportedly checked into a hospital in April 2019 after suffering from a massive stroke. According to TMZ, none of his loved ones are certain of how he got to the hospital because he didn't drive himself nor did any of his friends or family transport him there. There is also no indication that he used Uber or Lyft to get there. Hospital staff reportedly told his family that he just "appeared out of nowhere" in a wheelchair.

The family reportedly believed there is more to the story. They want to know what Singleton was doing before his hospital visit and whether it played a role in the turn of his health. They say there is a possibility that someone knew about his health condition and could have done something sooner to help him.

As previously reported, John Singleton died on April 28, after suffering from a stroke. At the time of his death, he was in a coma until his family made the tough decision to take him off of life support.