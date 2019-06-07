FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration - Arrivals
John Singleton's Family Hires P.I. To Look Into Suspicions Surrounding His Death

June 7, 2019 - 8:55 am

John Singleton's family has reportedly hired a personal investigator to look into the circumstances surrounding his death, TMZ reports. According to his family, the hours leading up to the filmmaker's hospitalization, which ultimately led to his death, are unaccounted for, and they want answers.

Singleton reportedly checked into a hospital in April 2019 after suffering from a massive stroke. According to TMZ, none of his loved ones are certain of how he got to the hospital because he didn't drive himself nor did any of his friends or family transport him there. There is also no indication that he used Uber or Lyft to get there. Hospital staff reportedly told his family that he just "appeared out of nowhere" in a wheelchair.

The family reportedly believed there is more to the story. They want to know what Singleton was doing before his hospital visit and whether it played a role in the turn of his health. They say there is a possibility that someone knew about his health condition and could have done something sooner to help him.

As previously reported, John Singleton died on April 28, after suffering from a stroke. At the time of his death, he was in a coma until his family made the tough decision to take him off of life support.

Power cast
Final Season Of Power To Premiere At Madison Square Garden

The sixth and final season of Power will take over Starz in two months and fans can get a sneak peak. According to Deadline, five days before the world premiere, New York's Madison Square Garden is opening its doors to the public on Aug. 20 for a special premiere.

Aside from celebrating his own show as an executive producer, 50 Cent will take the mic alongside other special guests set to perform. Creator Courtney Kemp will be in attendance as well as the lead cast: Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Nautri Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey Jr., Rotimi and LaLa Anthony.

The sixth season, "Final Betrayal," is coming with 15-episodes, and premiering on Aug. 25. Power fans need not fret. Reportedly, spinoffs of the NYC-based series are in the works.

Kemp took to her Instagram to wish her farewell of the season. "Thank you cast, crew, fans and most of all GOD for this experience, for all the tears and laughs on this set," she wrote. "Goodbye to the penthouse for the final time we shot there and last night I was there or the last. It's really the end, y'all."

 

Thank you cast, crew, fans and most of all GOD for this experience, for all the tears and laughs on this set. Goodbye to the penthouse for the final time. I remember the first time we shot there and last night I was there for the last. It's really the end, y'all. #powertv #season6 #penthouse #gratitude

Reservations for the Madison Square Garden premiere will not be available until July 9.

Step Up's 14th Annual Inspiration Awards - Arrivals
Sanaa Lathan On Filming 'Love & Basketball:' "I Was Miserable"

Sanaa Lathan remembers one of her most defining roles as a "miserable experience," according to CBS Los Angeles. Lathan, already featured in four feature films, was proving herself as an actress but did not fit the exact criteria for the role under first-time director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

"Gina and the producers really wanted a basketball player that could act," Lathan said to the news website. Deriving from a dance background, the 47-year-old thespian had no prior basketball experience or training. She was overlooked by professional basketball players that were given acting coaches. "There was a lot of crying behind the scenes for me," she added.

After requesting a coach, former assistant coach for the USC Trojans and the L.A. Sparks, Colleen Matsuhara, was paired with the actress and trained with Lathan five hours a day before she officially landed the role.

The Twilight Zone co-star went on to receive an NAACP award for Most Outstanding Actress for Love & Basketball in 2001. She also won Best Actress from both the BET Awards and Independent Spirit Awards for the film.

Despite her casting experience, Lathan and Prince-Bythewood worked together on the FOX series Shots Fired. 

Joey Bada$$ Will Star As Inspectah Deck In Hulu's New Wu-Tang Series

Joey Bada$$ detailed to Angie Martinez that he will appear as Inspectah Deck in Hulu’s upcoming series about the Wu-Tang Clan. Dave East will reportedly star as Method Man.

The forthcoming series is called Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and if we're taking Joey's word for it, it should be a good show.

“It’s pretty on point from what I’ve seen, like just from the scenes that I’ve been apart of,” Joey tells the radio host while visiting her Power 105.1 show. “I like what they’re doing. I like how they’re doing it.” He also says that filming a show is very different from filming a music video, stating that he has to “trust” that they take the best shot.

How did the Pro Era rapper get the role? Last month in an interview with Ssence, he stated that he had three callbacks before securing his spot on the show.

“I was in high school for screen theater, so I had some experience,” he detailed of his acting journey. He’s also been seen on the shows Boomerang and Mr. Robot. “And I always knew that if music worked out, then acting would be way easier. It’s definitely one of the passions, and maybe it could become number one. I could definitely see it becoming number one, because I want to do way more films.”

Check out the conversation regarding the show above, around the 17:30 mark.

