Johnny Gill And Tiffany Haddish Bask In Love For "Soul Of A Woman" Video

Legendary R&B crooner Johnny Gill returns with the visuals for his latest single, “Soul of a Woman.” The romantic track is the first from his eighth studio album Game Changer II. The video showcases Gill performing a concert just for the ladies with Tiffany Haddish as his love interest.

Seated inside of his trailer in the parking lot of Los Angeles' Belasco Theater, Gill describes to VIBE the meaning of the soul of a woman.

“What defines the soul of a woman to me is basically one word: strength,” he says. “There are so many powerful women that have done so much and we really ride on their shoulders. And when you’re looking at the #Metoo movement and you see what’s going on here and now their voices are starting to be heard.”

“This song is a celebration for women and I think that it’s a reminder for men, how incredible women are,” he continues. “I’m praying to God that this would become an anthem for our women because of the strength that they have and the things that they have endured.”

When asked what a man can do to touch her soul, the always funny Haddish responds with cheerful hilarity. "Now see that’s an inappropriate question right there because there are a lot of things that can happen," she said. "My soul can get touched in many ways, but to keep it PG-13 I would say buy me a little mini mansion, get me an acre of land—good land, too."

Watch the video for "Soul of a Woman" above.