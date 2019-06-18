Jordyn Woods Says "Life Moves On" Ahead Of Controversial 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Episode

The Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal shook Hollywood to its core in March and it's about to play out on television. Sunday (June 23), the Kardashian clan's reality show will air the tumultuous period in Khloé Kardashian's life when she finds out her now ex-boyfriend Thompson allegedly cheated on her with Woods. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, 21-year-old Woods responded to the trailer teasing the scandal.

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” Woods said. "Everyone has the right to speak their truth." In the two-part season finale, Kardashian can be seen reacting to Woods' Red Table Talk interview by presumably calling her a liar. When asked how she hopes to be portrayed on the show, Woods said, "Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine."

Despite the scandal completely turning her life upside down, Woods remains positive and busy as ever with her activewear line Secnd Nture and her new acting stint on Freeform's grown-ish.

"Life moves on," Woods said to ET. "Money doesn't stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward." She later added that she's "staying busy, staying positive and just working" and that's she's never "been more busy."