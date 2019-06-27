Jordyn Woods Responds To Kim Kardashian's Comments That She Owes Success To Kylie Jenner

On this Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians (Jun. 23), viewers finally got a glimpse into how the famous family found out about the Tristan Thompson- Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

As much as the Kardashian Klan was upset with the *expected* behavior of the father of Khloe's daughter, they expressed extreme disappointment in Kylie Jenner's best friend (Woods) throughout the hour-long episode.

“Kylie, [Jordyn] provides for her whole family off of what you have given her," Kim Kardashian said in the episode, a comment which resulted in the Internet swarming to Woods' defense.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Woods commented on the remark, stating that she doesn't owe any ounce of her success to Ms. Jenner.

"I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I'm out here hustling, and I've always been working," she said. "I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard." Boom.

Of course, Woods also apologized once again to Khloe for the controversy. Back in February, rumors swirled that Thompson and Woods canoodled at a house party, with Woods confirming that Thompson kissed her during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.