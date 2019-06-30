Sen. Kamala Harris Raises $2 Million One Day After The Debate

"We have momentum."

Just 24 hours after the second Democratic Presidential debate, Kamala Harris' committee says the California senator raised $2 million. Harris reportedly received donations from 63,277 people and more than 50 percent were first-time supporters.

"We have momentum," Lilly Adams, Harris' communication director told CBS News. Adams said those in the audience and watching at home "are fueling our campaign because they saw her empathy, her passion, and her direct focus on the issues that keep people up at night."

The average contribution was $30, however, Harris reportedly quadrupled her support in key states including Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.

Harris received some of the loudest applause of the night, particularly when she challenged Vice President Joe Biden on his relationship with segregationalists during his time in the Senate. Harris said she doesn't think Biden is racist, however, his comments about finding "common ground" with segregationalist were hurtful.

"It was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing. There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day," Harris, 54, told Biden. "That little girl was me."

During a follow-up interview after the debate, Harris doubled-down on her statements.

"My purpose was to really just make sure that in this conversation we are appreciating the impact on real people of policies that have been pushed in the history of our country."