Kash Doll And Lil Wayne Unite On Bold And Bass-Heavy 'Kitten'
Kash Doll is coming for our necks with new music. The Detroit musician– who revealed to VIBE Vixen during her appearance on Boss Talk podcast that her new music could drop "any time" – is back with a new track featuring Lil Wayne.
"Kitten" addresses men who are only looking for one thing, assuring that she isn't giving into their wishes.
"I don't want no dog, I'm allergic," she spits on the track. "Take you to the park, have your fun..." An assist from Wayne brings the bass-bumpin' track to new heights, and is sure to be another anthem from the "Ice Me Out" MC.
“'Kitten’ is a fun playful song for summer. Dogs will be dogs but they ain't getting this kitten," she says of the song. When discussing her famous featured artist, she continued by stating "Wayne is a rap God, an icon and legend. To be able to have a song with him is more than a dream come true.”
“Expect fire," Kash Doll says of the content of her forthcoming project. "I’m not gonna say anything, but it’s [coming] soon. I’m happier, I’m litty-er… I’ve been working with different producers, I have different features, it’s a lot of growth. I’m anxious but nervous at the same time, because it’s different.”
Listen to "Kitten" above and her entire Boss Talk podcast episode below.