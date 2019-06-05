Raptors Fan Puts Photo Of Kawhi Leonard In The Louvre

The things we do for the teams we’re loyal to.

Kawhi Leonard helped bring the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, with a stellar dunk over the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in the last game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

A photo of the deciding shot was posted to the Raptors’ Instagram page with the caption “Hang this in the Louvre.” One die-hard fan of the Canada team did just that.

Athina Vandame posted a photo of herself with the dunking photo in front of the Mona Lisa at the Musee de Louvre in Paris.

“If y'all are wondering why I flew to Paris, this is why,” she wrote. Her page is now private, however, she posted a video of herself “on a mission” to place the photo among some of the most valuable pieces of art in world history.

The Raptors and the Golden State Warriors are tied up in the finals, 1-1. There’s no word on whether the picture is still in the Louvre, but we know the spirit will forever remain.

She hung the Kawhi poster with the classics in the Louvre 💀 (via athinavandame/IG) pic.twitter.com/4N81IUpjf6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2019