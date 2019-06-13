mugshot-kendrell-lavar-lyles-
Collin County Jail

Dallas Police Department Arrest Man Responsible For Muhlaysia Booker's Death

June 13, 2019 - 12:13 pm by Shenequa Golding

The Dallas police department announced on Wednesday (June 12) the arrest of Kendrell Laval Lyles, the man responsible for the murder of black transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker.

Lyles is also responsible for the May 22nd murder of a woman, and a May 23rd drug-related killing of a man. Dallas police would not identify the names of the other victims during the press conference. According to the New York Times, the 33-year-old was arrested June 5 due for the death of the unnamed woman, and police later tied him to the other killings.

Prior to Lyles' arrest, a wave of fear spread throughout Dallas' transgender community after Booker's death. The 23-year-old became the fourth black, female transperson to be killed with no signs the perpetrator would be caught. Two killings occurred in 2019-- Booker's and 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey and the other two took place in 2018 and in 2015.

Maj. Max Geron said Lyles was a "person of interest" as law enforcement invested Lindsey's death. The police were able to connect Lyles to Booker's murder as they were piecing together the May 22nd and May 23rd crimes. Dallas cops recognized the car thought to have picked up. Cell phone analysis also shows Lyles was in the area where the murder occurred.

Booker was also the victim of an attack in April, which was recorded and shared online. Police say the attack and her murder were not connected.

Booker's friend, Jessica Anderson, told the Times Lyles' arrest didn't bring about the closure she hoped.

“It’s the strangest thing because I thought it was going to make me happy or give me a sense of relief and in some aspects it does,” Anderson said.

“But at the same time, it’s just one of those things that he still gets to live and then she doesn’t. At the end of the day, I still don’t have any actual answer as to why; what was so necessary, what was so crucial that you had to take her life like that?”

Tracee Ellis Ross To Executively Produce And Star In 'Daria' Spinoff 'Jodie'

sarah-sanders
Chip Somodevilla

Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Exit As White House Press Secretary

Sarah Sanders will exit her position as theWhite House Press Secretary at the end of the month, according to the Associated Press.

Donald Trump broke the news on Twitter Thursday (June 13) stating Sanders, 36, will return to her home state of Arkansas. It has not yet been revealed what her new occupation will be.

Trump continued his praise of Sanders by calling her "a very special person with extraordinary talents."

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Sanders--who is one of Trump's closest aides--was one of the few remaining cabinet members in Trump's administration who worked on his 2016 campaign.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her position at the end of the month https://t.co/LN3GQUFWMW pic.twitter.com/bA5CKLt2or

— CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2019

Sanders is the second press secretary to leave the White House, following Sean Spices in June 2017. While Spicer was more of an emotional secretary--sometimes yelling at reporters--Sanders often remained straightfaced during the briefings.

Her relationship with the media has been tenuous. She was once quoted as saying her probability “probably higher than the media’s" and alleged the press was "purposefully misleading the American people."

“I think that if you spent a little bit more of your time reporting the news than trying to tear me down, you might actually see that we’re working hard to provide you good information,” Sanders told reporters during a tense briefing.

rainbow-flag
Carl Court

Philadelphia's First Openly Gay Deputy Sheriff Found Dead

Dante Austin, Philadelphia's first openly gay deputy sheriff, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“This is a tragedy for the sheriff’s office, Deputy Austin’s family and the local LGBTQ community,” Sheriff Jewell Williams said. “We send our deepest condolences to Dante’s family, and the many colleagues and community members whose lives he touched with his limitless kindness, expansive heart, and remarkable talent.”

A rainbow-colored flag flew at half-staff at City Hall Friday (June 7) after news circulated of the 27-year-old's unexpected death.

Austin, who was a U.S. Army Veteran, scored the highest on the deputy sheriff’s exam when he was hired in November 2013. Austin then moved up the ranks and became a sergeant on July 1.

“Dante worked tirelessly, always, to lift up the most marginalized among us, to secure safety and protection for the most vulnerable, and to serve his community with unparalleled dedication and a warmth and generosity that moved so many of us,” the Mayor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs said.

“Dante’s legacy is one of boldness, bravery, compassion, and an unfailing commitment to a kinder and more just world for all. As we move forward in mourning and honoring our friend and colleague, may we cherish and celebrate the ways he changed us, improved our city, and protected and saved lives.”

kellen-winslow-jr-mistrial-rape-case
J. Meric

Jury Deadlocked On Remaining Counts In Kellen Winslow Jr Rape Trial

While a San Diego jury convicted former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman, they couldn't, however, agree on the other eight counts against him Tuesday (June 11.)

Winslow's legal team motioned to have the undecided charges dismissed in regards to the alleged rape of 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen. The judge denied the request.

On Monday, the jury--made up of eight men and four women--found Winslow guilty of an attack on a homeless woman in the Encinitas beach community of north San Diego. The 35-year-old was also found guilty of indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two other women.

All five women reportedly testified during Winslow's nine-day trial. The defense alleged the women concocted stories in hopes to gain some of Winslow $40 million fortune during his 10 seasons in the NFL. However, many of them said they didn't know who he was or that he was famous during their encounter with him.

The tight end played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England, and the New York Jets.

Prosecutors allege that the Hall of Famer felt emboldened by his fame to abuse women. Dan Owens called Winslow "a wolf in sheep's clothing."

The homeless woman, who was 58 years old at the time, said Winslow befriended her and then attacked her next to his car in May 2018. The hitchhiker said he drove her to a shopping center and raped her inside his hummer in March 2018. As news of the attacks became more prominent, a woman came forward an alleged Wilson raped her when she was 17 and he was 19.

Winslow's defense team said the women's testimonies were inconsistent. However, prosecutors maintained the gist of their stories remained the same. Winslow's DNA was found on one of the accuser's pants and GPS locations placed him where the women say they were attacked.

Winslow now faces nine years in prison, if found guilty of all nine counts, he could go to jail for life.

