2019 NBA Finals - Game Five
Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas And More React To Kevin Durant's Injury

June 11, 2019 - 10:03 am by Camille Augustin

After sitting out the first four games of the NBA Finals due to a calf injury, Kevin Durant was cleared to return to the court for Game 5 on Monday evening (June 10). Although his Golden State Warriors attained the W against the Toronto Raptors (106-105), Durant injured what the team's general manager, Bob Myers, believes to be his Achilles tendon in the second quarter, ESPN reports.

The career-altering injury is rumored to shift the nature of Durant's potential free agency or have him benched for the 2019-2020 season. "I'm hurting deep in the soul right now, I can't lie," Durant said. "But seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life lol." The 30-year-old netted 32.3 points before succumbing to his injury.

Myers also notes the decision to reinstate Durant into the fold was a "collaborative" conclusion, but if there's blame to be administered, "I understand in this world and if you have to, you can blame me." The incident inspired reactions from former and current players in the league, Durant's mother, and even Drake who was videoed reacting to the pro-basketball player on the sideline.

Game 6 will take place in the Warriors' hometown on Thursday (June 13).

lee-daniels-jussie-smollett-GettyImages-670021202-1560312755
Lee Daniels On Defending Jussie Smollett: “I’m Beyond Embarrassed”

Lee Daniels opened up about Jussie Smollett in a new interview expressing his embarrassment for defending the Empire star after he was attacked in Chicago in January only to be accused of orchestrating the incident.

“I’m beyond embarrassed,” Daniels told Vulture when asked of how he felt about rushing to Smollett’s defense. “I think that when it happened, I had a flash of me running from bullies. I had a flash of my whole life, of my childhood, my youth, getting beaten.”

Still, Daniels doesn’t exactly believe that Smollett planned the attack as he has been accused of doing by Chicago Police. The 36-year-old actor initially faced felony disorderly conduct charges stemming from the incident.

Charges against Smollett have since been dropped but Daniels admitted that it would feel like a huge betrayal, “If it turned out that he did it, was guilty, and all of it’s accurate.”

“Of course, there’s some doubt,” Daniels continued. “I’m telling you that because I love him so much. That’s the torture that I’m in right now, because it’s literally if it were to happen to your son and your child, how would you feel? You would feel, Please, God, please let there be that glimmer of hope that there is some truth in this story. That’s why it’s been so painful. It was a flood of pain.”

The Empire creator said that he bypassed all of the Chicago Tribune’s detailed reporting on the incident because he was busy “putting out fires,” and maintains that no one knows the real truth.

“We weren’t there. I can’t judge him. That’s only for the f**king lady or man with that black robe and God. I had to detach myself and stop calling [Smollett], because it was taking away the time I have for my kids, the time I have for my partner. It was affecting my spirit and other shows, everything.”

Despite being unsure if Smollett had anything to do with the assault Daniels pointed out that, “If he didn’t do it, he’d be Martin Luther King right now. He’d be some sort of god.”

Daniels went on to confirm that the attention from the Smollett incident played a “major part” in Fox’s decision to cancel Empire after the upcoming sixth season. Elsewhere in the interview, Daniels talked about wrapping up Empire's final season, and refused to comment when asked if Terrence Howard should have been booted off the show due to previous accusations of domestic violence.

Tamar Braxton Tamar Braxton
Tamar Braxton Apologizes To ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts, Iyanla Vanzant And More

Tamar Braxton is clearing the air.

After last week’s season six finale of Braxton Family Values featured one argument after another between the 42-year-old singer and her sisters, Braxton took to Instagram Monday (June 10) to issue a sweeping apology to her family, Iyanla Vanzant, and her former co-hosts on The Real.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included,” Braxton captioned a video on Instagram. “From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla [Vanzant], old and new friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love.”

The Big Brother champion added that she now knows love thanks to her boyfriend, David Adefeso.

In a prior post, Braxton confirmed a new VH1 reality show. But it was her antics on BFV that had viewers talking, with many fans taking to her Instagram comments to express their discontent.

In the finale episode of BFV, Braxton was visibly upset that her sister, Trina Braxton, got engaged during her birthday weekend celebration (she apologized soon after the meltdown). The incident was one of multiple arguments between the sisters. Another point of contention for viewers was Braxton being filmed putting her hand over Adefeso’s mouth and reprimanding him for wanting to smoke cigars, which she deemed “ghetto.”

Vanzant opted to help the sisters in a prior season, but the attempt ended with Braxton arguing with the Fix My Life host. As for The Real, Braxton appeared on the show for three seasons before being fired in 2016. Braxton seemingly blamed her co-hosts for her firing in an episode of BFV. The daytime talk show released a statement making it “crystal clear” that while Braxton's contract was not renewed co-hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley,  Adrienne Bailon, and Jeani Mai, had nothing to do with her departure.

Read her apology below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso 🌟

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jun 10, 2019 at 7:35pm PDT

caution-tape-1516411659
Grieving Mother Says L.A. County Deputies “Murdered” Her Son

The mother of a black man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Inglewood, Calif. last week says that her son was “innocent” of wrongdoing and “murdered” by police.

Edtwon Stamps, 27, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot multiple times last Thursday (June 4). Stamps, who worked as a bus driver, was staying at a hotel in Inglewood when he went out to get pizza, his mother, Kaylah Jordan, said.

The shooting erupted at around 10:30 p.m. local time.

“All I know is I got a call, they said my son had been shot. That supposedly he had opened fire on some officers,” Jordan told CBS Los Angeles.

Jordan maintained that her son did nothing wrong. “I just want you to know that my son is innocent. He was murdered.”

Authorities dd not release information about the shooting until 15 hours after Stamps was killed.

The L.A. County Sheriff's department claim that Stamps somehow ended up in the front seat of a deputy squad car at one point during the encounter. He was shot at least three times, according to his mother.  One of the squad cars at the scene was also left riddled with bullets.

Although police would not confirm exactly how many shots were fired at Stamps, a witness told CBS LA that they heard at least a dozen shots.

Deputies reportedly began following Stamps because he was “acting suspiciously.” Stamps allegedly opened fire on officers, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's office.  A witness reported seeing a “shootout” between Stamps and deputies.

“Everybody be advised, suspect is down. Suspect is inside the patrol vehicle,” someone can be heard saying on a police scanner, as reported by KTLA. “We have, uh, numerous deputies that are holding the suspect at gunpoint. He’s going to be seated in the front seat of the patrol vehicle. There’s going to be 417 (gun) in his waistband.”

Stamps was the third police-involved fatal shooting in Los Angles County within a 24-hour period.

See more on the shooting below.

Continue Reading

