Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas And More React To Kevin Durant's Injury
After sitting out the first four games of the NBA Finals due to a calf injury, Kevin Durant was cleared to return to the court for Game 5 on Monday evening (June 10). Although his Golden State Warriors attained the W against the Toronto Raptors (106-105), Durant injured what the team's general manager, Bob Myers, believes to be his Achilles tendon in the second quarter, ESPN reports.
The career-altering injury is rumored to shift the nature of Durant's potential free agency or have him benched for the 2019-2020 season. "I'm hurting deep in the soul right now, I can't lie," Durant said. "But seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life lol." The 30-year-old netted 32.3 points before succumbing to his injury.
Myers also notes the decision to reinstate Durant into the fold was a "collaborative" conclusion, but if there's blame to be administered, "I understand in this world and if you have to, you can blame me." The incident inspired reactions from former and current players in the league, Durant's mother, and even Drake who was videoed reacting to the pro-basketball player on the sideline.
Game 6 will take place in the Warriors' hometown on Thursday (June 13).
For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL. pic.twitter.com/y0qcQ5Boga
— Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 11, 2019
Repost from #KevinDurant Instagram Story. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/yoXtrYQGvy
— thesharp (@thesharpc) June 11, 2019
Drake consoled Kevin Durant as he walked off in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/05ZpHdL49l
— ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019
Proud of all the players on @Raptors & @warriors banding together to support #KevinDurant No one wants to see anyone get injured we are all humans first. @KDTrey5 showed tonight what it is to have heart & be a true team player. We are praying for a quick recovery @NBA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/4uLFK2SI86
— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 11, 2019
Prayers go out to one of the best to play this game @KDTrey5 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
— Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) June 11, 2019
All my prayers and respect @KDTrey5 @warriors #Brotherhood
— Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) June 11, 2019
@KDTrey5 heal up champ #inspiring
— Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) June 11, 2019
Prays for the lil bro @KDTrey5! Unreal!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 11, 2019
Even with all the things @KDTrey5 has done. This is the most fan(ed) out I’ve been. He knew he wasn’t right but he wanted to be there for his brothers. That’s sports! That’s love!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2019
Prayers up for @KDTrey5 HATE to see that. Respect him for putting it all on the line and going for it. REAL
— Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) June 11, 2019
Damn my boy....prayers up @KDTrey5
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 11, 2019