Celebrities Visit Build - January 18, 2019
Killer Mike Says Rappers Deserve Credit For Decriminalization Of Marijuana

June 18, 2019 - 6:15 pm by VIBE Staff

As the country continues to work towards the decriminalization of marijuana, Killer Mike says that the hip-hop community should be credited for their part in the movement. During the "Free to State" panel discussion, which was held by The Washington Post on June 17, Killer Mike explained why rappers deserve some of the credit for decriminalizing the drug.

"We know that with national decriminalization of marijuana now, a lot of people are going to get credit for it—a lot of activists, a lot of workers," he stated. "But I can show you a line that leads straight back to Cypress Hill, that leads straight back to Snoop Dogg, that leads straight back to people like [the late R&B/funk guitarist] Rick James."

The Run the Jewels artist also noted that if hip-hop is not properly credited the stigmas and prejudices surrounding marijuana use will continue. "If it's not duly acknowledged publicly—if the media isn't pushing the line of that narrative, if the media isn't giving us that freedom, if the media treats rappers differently than they do country artists—then you're going to see a galvanization of what the prejudices that we already see," he continued.

See Killer Mike full stance on the subject in the video below.

 

