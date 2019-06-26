Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Attempts To Trademark 'Kimono' For New Shapewear, Gets Dragged

June 26, 2019 - 3:33 pm by VIBE

Another day, another accusation of cultural appropriation sent in Kim Kardashian’s direction. The reality star and beauty mogul is facing backlash after attempting to trademark “Kimono” for her upcoming shape wear line.

“Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years,” Kardashian wrote on social media. “Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.” The shape wear reportedly ranges in sizes XXS to 4XL, and features nine skin-tone shades.

As history displays, a kimono is a traditional Japanese robe often worn by women as formal outerwear, which has been worn for centuries. Many were quick to tag Kardashian a “culture vulture” on social media. She was also dragged for not using plus-sized models in her advertisement. The hashtag #KimOhNo began circulating on Twitter on Wednesday (Jun. 26).

“For Japanese, Kimono is really important culture and we are proud of having this culture,” wrote a Twitter user in a photo accompanying her wearing the garment. “Even now, I often wear Kimono not only special events but also normal days.”

Kardashian has come under fire in the past, specifically with black women, for calling her Fulani braids “Bo Derek braids,” as well as being accused of blackface for a makeup advertisement. She's no stranger to the cultural appropriation accusations, but you'd think one day she'd learn.

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

