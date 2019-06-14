President Donald Trump Delivers Remarks On Second Chance Hiring Initiative
Alex Wong

Kim Kardashian And Lyft Launch Initiative For Ex-Prisoners

June 14, 2019 - 7:28 am by VIBE Staff

Kim Kardashian returned to the White House on Thursday (June 13) to announce a new partnership with Lyft ride-share service that will benefit former prisoners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The initiative will reportedly provide ex-prisoners with gift cards that can be used to help them find work after prison. "Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be," Kardashian said.

Kardashian's latest announcement is the latest in her ongoing criminal justice reform efforts. In June 2018, Kardashian helped get Alice Marie Johnson – a woman serving a life sentence for her involvement in drug trafficking – clemency. Since then, early reports revealed the reality star, who is currently studying to be a lawyer, has helped commute or vacate the sentences of dozens of prisoners.

"Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing," she tweeted. "While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. Today, I’m honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home."

Federal State Of Emergency Declared In Flint, Michigan Over Contaminated Water Supply
Brett Carlsen

Prosecutors Drop Flint Water Charges, Plan To Start New Case

Nearly four years since Flint, Michigan declared a state of emergency over the state of its water, prosecutors have decided to drop all criminal charges brought against eight government officials who were believed to responsible for the crisis, CNN reports.

Prosecutors said on Thursday (June 13) they had concerns about the investigation and legal theories suggested by the former Office of Special Counsel (OSC) who oversaw the investigation, according to a press release issued by the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

"We cannot provide the citizens of Flint the investigation they rightly deserve by continuing to build on a flawed foundation," Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy, said. Prosecutors also noted that "the voluntary dismissal is not a determination of any defendant's criminal responsibility."

The Flint community reportedly feels blindsided by the decision, but the Mayor of Flint, Karen Weaver said the dismissal gives her "hope." "I am happy to see that this case is being handled with the seriousness and dogged determination that it should have been handled with from the beginning," Weaver told CNN.

Weaver also claimed the prosecution's mishandling of the case was  "an entire administration's clear lack of respect for human life and common decency, another attempt to cover up what should have never happened to begin with."

The prosecution team promises to open a new probe into the Flint Water Crisis at a later date.

sarah-sanders
Chip Somodevilla

Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Exit As White House Press Secretary

Sarah Sanders will exit her position as theWhite House Press Secretary at the end of the month, according to the Associated Press.

Donald Trump broke the news on Twitter Thursday (June 13) stating Sanders, 36, will return to her home state of Arkansas. It has not yet been revealed what her new occupation will be.

Trump continued his praise of Sanders by calling her "a very special person with extraordinary talents."

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Sanders--who is one of Trump's closest aides--was one of the few remaining cabinet members in Trump's administration who worked on his 2016 campaign.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her position at the end of the month https://t.co/LN3GQUFWMW pic.twitter.com/bA5CKLt2or

— CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2019

Sanders is the second press secretary to leave the White House, following Sean Spices in June 2017. While Spicer was more of an emotional secretary--sometimes yelling at reporters--Sanders often remained straightfaced during the briefings.

Her relationship with the media has been tenuous. She was once quoted as saying her probability “probably higher than the media’s" and alleged the press was "purposefully misleading the American people."

“I think that if you spent a little bit more of your time reporting the news than trying to tear me down, you might actually see that we’re working hard to provide you good information,” Sanders told reporters during a tense briefing.

mugshot-kendrell-lavar-lyles-
Collin County Jail

Dallas Police Department Arrest Man Responsible For Muhlaysia Booker's Death

The Dallas police department announced on Wednesday (June 12) the arrest of Kendrell Laval Lyles, the man responsible for the murder of black transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker.

Lyles is also responsible for the May 22nd murder of a woman, and a May 23rd drug-related killing of a man. Dallas police would not identify the names of the other victims during the press conference. According to the New York Times, the 33-year-old was arrested June 5 due for the death of the unnamed woman, and police later tied him to the other killings.

Prior to Lyles' arrest, a wave of fear spread throughout Dallas' transgender community after Booker's death. The 23-year-old became the fourth black, female transperson to be killed with no signs the perpetrator would be caught. Two killings occurred in 2019-- Booker's and 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey and the other two took place in 2018 and in 2015.

Maj. Max Geron said Lyles was a "person of interest" as law enforcement invested Lindsey's death. The police were able to connect Lyles to Booker's murder as they were piecing together the May 22nd and May 23rd crimes. Dallas cops recognized the car thought to have picked up. Cell phone analysis also shows Lyles was in the area where the murder occurred.

Booker was also the victim of an attack in April, which was recorded and shared online. Police say the attack and her murder were not connected.

Booker's friend, Jessica Anderson, told the Times Lyles' arrest didn't bring about the closure she hoped.

“It’s the strangest thing because I thought it was going to make me happy or give me a sense of relief and in some aspects it does,” Anderson said.

“But at the same time, it’s just one of those things that he still gets to live and then she doesn’t. At the end of the day, I still don’t have any actual answer as to why; what was so necessary, what was so crucial that you had to take her life like that?”

