Kim Kardashian And Lyft Launch Initiative For Ex-Prisoners

Kim Kardashian returned to the White House on Thursday (June 13) to announce a new partnership with Lyft ride-share service that will benefit former prisoners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The initiative will reportedly provide ex-prisoners with gift cards that can be used to help them find work after prison. "Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be," Kardashian said.

Kardashian's latest announcement is the latest in her ongoing criminal justice reform efforts. In June 2018, Kardashian helped get Alice Marie Johnson – a woman serving a life sentence for her involvement in drug trafficking – clemency. Since then, early reports revealed the reality star, who is currently studying to be a lawyer, has helped commute or vacate the sentences of dozens of prisoners.

"Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing," she tweeted. "While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. Today, I’m honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home."

