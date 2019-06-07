2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration
Kirk Franklin performs onstage at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Atlanta Symphony Hall on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Rick Diamond

Kirk Franklin Wants To Use 'Long Live Love' As A Musical Weapon Against Fear

June 7, 2019 - 4:25 pm by Naima Cochrane

In 1993, Kirk Franklin And The Family’s debut album changed contemporary gospel. The genre wasn’t unfamiliar with crossover success; Andrae Crouch infused new life into the genre-blending gospel with Christian, R&B and even pop. By the early ‘90s, gospel acts like Bebe and Cece Winans enjoyed a steady presence at Urban radio with songs that leaned more inspirational than straight up spiritual. But Kirk And The Family bridged the gap between gospel and secular even further, putting praise to hip-hop and new jack swing samples and updating tried and true classics with catchy but emotive arrangements. By the late 1990s, Franklin had revolutionized the business. He was the first gospel artist to reach platinum sales with his debut album, the first gospel artist on MTV, the first gospel artist with a No. 1 pop hit - the first gospel artist to become a bonafide mainstream superstar. He moved like a hip-hop artist but walked with Jesus, and while it confused and upset church elders, it opened the word of God up to a segment that the old time hymns simply couldn’t read.

The multi-talented artist is now 26 years into his career, and facing the same challenges of staying true to his artistry and message in a changing musical landscape as his peers on the secular side of the charts. Gospel artists who broke down barriers into mainstream music in the ‘90s and ‘00s are mostly back to serving their gospel core, and finding their path musically as gospel music is in the midst of a similar genre identity crisis as R&B. But while Franklin may not be in as big a spotlight as he once was, he’s still the biggest and one of the most visible gospel stars of our generation and hasn’t slowed down with his music or his energy.

On May 31, 2019, Franklin released his 13th studio album, Long Live Love, and will begin touring for the album on Thursday, July 11. VIBE joined him for an intimate listening of the new album, and then Naima Cochrane talked to the prolific writer, producer, and Sunday Best executive producer and host about going back to his origins, the black church’s relevance for black millennials, and False Evidence Appearing Real.

VIBE: Your run of 26 years in the game is amazing, and to be commended. At the listening party last night, you brought up the theme of going back to your roots a few times. You said you went back to your childhood home and your school. You talked about stripping back your production methods, and taking it back to the days of The Family, and even mentioned that your partner (Ron Hill, president of Franklin’s Fo Yo Soul Entertainment) told you to pull the “old Kirk” out. What does that mean? What has inspired that reach back to the origins and the roots for this album?

Kirk Franklin: I know that for (Ron), his statement had to do more with the sonic sound, kind of more of the texture. Not the heart behind the music… because you know I’m the same Kirk. I’m steadily trying to grow in my faith and I want to be a sincere dude about the God I preach about and about the God I love, so it wasn’t about that. It had more to do with just the texture. It’s the DNA of a song. Some songs may be more driven by a piano than like an 808, or by the lyrical content, or the way that the choir is singing. So, that’s what he meant, and it was very difficult at first like I said [at the listening session]. … But I really really love the song now because I had to push, you know what I mean, I had to really push through all of that. Does that answer your question?

That answers part of it. What inspired you to go back home and start over again for this album? Was that about the sonics, or was that more about wanting to rekindle something?

That had more to do with the innocence of what I come from; I wasn’t trying to be no artist [at that time of my life]. I wasn’t trying to be no national name or nothing. I didn’t have that idea to even think that was possible. It had more to do with me just really… going through the storms of life. And so, I wanted to go back to those places and those moments in my life when the storm was real for me. Where before I’m doing a concert in London, or before I’m on a stage at an awards show, I want to go back to an area you know I was broke and strugglin’. Had no money or nothin’, and just kinda sit there and feel what that felt like again.

I imagine that might be a necessary reset when you’ve been doing what you do for 26 years. You get so far away from that.

What it does is that – what is very interesting is that those are places I really prefer. I feel more comfortable and at home in those places of my childhood and the places of innocence, than flying to New York or L.A. Those things are great, but I am most comfortable when I am going up to my old middle school, and sitting on the football field and just being reflective. Or going down by the river that runs through the city we live in and just remember - that moment. Those are my sanctuaries; that’s my church.

You also said you don’t go back that often.

I don’t get to go back as often as I like. The truth is, I probably go once a month, but I wish I could go back more.

You said you’ve been struggling with anxiety for several years and that part of it was wrapped up in pride and fear of younger artists coming behind you. We think about that more in terms of secular music, but I never considered that perspective in gospel. How do you move yourself out of that and just focus on Kirk?

Yeah, or, even focus on God, right?

Focus on God, you’re right.

Yeah, yeah. I think that statement was inclusive of a lot of things. It had to do with my age, and had to do with are people tired of what I have to say, or just the world that we’re living in. And one thing that I didn’t say that is inclusive of that anxiety - and I think you heard me say this (at the listening event) – just about the PTSD that a lot of men of color in America go through. When we go through being rejected and abandoned like I did as a kid, you have a lot of fear and anxiety issues that you didn’t even know that’s what it was defined as. You live your life a lot of times living with the ghost of fear. That’s why I called (my 2011 album) Hello Fear. I called it that because that has been a narrative kinda, of my life; this anxiety connected with fear. Fear of death, fear of getting older, fear of younger artists coming, you know. It’s almost like when you struggle with fear, fear connects itself to anything. So, it’s not just necessarily exclusive to younger artists coming up, that’s not it at all. It’s just a combination of anything that fear can grab its hand on.

Like, one of the acronyms of fear – False Evidence Appearing Real. So, when that spirit of fear comes on you, it can just attach itself to anything. That can breed anxiety. For like the last eight or nine years, I’ve struggled with it more than I did as a kid, but even as a kid I had it.

But you were able to recognize it a little bit more as you got older?

I’m able to recognize it more. To recognize the genesis of it, and to be able to connect the dots of why.

I do appreciate that you said that you’ve been in therapy for many years. I think it’s so important that our black men know that’s okay.

Yes ma’am. Yes ma’am.

This album, you focus on love. Long Live Love, and your lead single is “Love Theory.” Why this focal point now?

Well, one thing that I’ve learned is that love and fear cannot occupy the same space. So, one of the weapons to defeat fear is love. Learning the power of love and being loved by the creator of love. Being loved by God himself. “For God so loved the world,” knowing that I’m included in that statement, and that I’m not an afterthought, and that I’m gonna be okay. God is my protector, whom shall I fear? And those truths give you the hope to be able to make it another day, to be able to persevere.

You said your most personal and most challenging song is “Forever/Beautiful Grace,” right?

Yes.

And you also added your own voice at the end of the song, which you don’t often do.

That’s the “Beautiful Grace” part. It’s almost like two songs in one, I guess. I sang it because it would have been difficult for anybody else to sing that and it ring true. Like, I had to do it. There was no one else that could really do that part.

But I think it’s beautiful. It conveys some rawness and vulnerability, which I think really helps bring the message of the song through more clearly, so I think that was a perfect choice.

Thank you.

You also said that this time you wrote a lot of the music before you actually did the track. Before you went in to record, the songs themselves were done already, and that’s kind of new for you. When a lot of people think of you they think of the production first, so for you to start from the lyrical content first, how is that different for you?

What’s funny is that rarely do I ever work on a track before writing the song in the first place, but this time I was very intentional to make sure that I did that with the entire body of work. A lot of times I’m writing and producing at the same time. And this time, I had everything completely done before I even considered trying to work on the production. And that was a very different process because I wanted to make sure that the songs speak life by themselves. Like, I didn’t want them to need any help, I didn’t want the song to need help. And we narrowed it down to ten songs. We didn’t want an album full of songs. Ten songs that were intentional. Because I had on my phone, I had about three years of ideas, because it’s been about three and a half years since my last album, so I had about three and a half years of song ideas. ...I just wanted to be very intentional. Didn’t want a lot of fluff. Wanted to make sure that what I was saying was coming straight from God’s heart to people.

You, Yolanda Adams, and Mary Mary ushered in a whole new era of gospel. For the first time it was possible for gospel artists to go all the way mainstream, to rack up platinum albums. And then when Andraé Crouch died in 2015, you wrote that you were worried that now worship leaders were focused a little too much on the stardom, and that something had been lost in terms of how gospel music actually impacted people. Do you still feel that way? Are you keeping that in mind when you’re recording?

Yeah, and that’s pretty cool that you did your little research on me. That’s pretty fresh (laughs). I don’t think that we are immune to the same kind of tricks that affect anybody that has a microphone. Anyone that has a microphone, that temptation for the voice to be bigger than the message is always there. And I think especially with people in my genre, it is imperative that we are intentional in making sure that people hear God more than they hear us. That takes a great sense of self-denial.

On the R&B side there’s a question about what happened to “real” R&B, and I know that conversation is being mirrored in gospel. People feel like there’s more praise and worship (a style born of the evangelical church with simple, repetitive lyrics) coming through than actual true hymns and gospel songs that reflect scripture. How do you feel about that? Because some point to you as one of the people who started that transition. Do you agree with that?

I think that first of all, whatever touches a person’s heart and causes them to want to be closer to God more than they are now, that’s a beautiful thing. That should be happening and that should be allowed. If people are growing in their faith, and if they’re going to gospel music, or if they’re going to worship and praise music that may lean a little bit more contemporary Christian in its style and format, that’s cool, too, because I think the main agenda should always be the word of God in this genre. The number one agenda should not be the industry, and what’s poppin’ on the charts, and what’s the new wave. I think that all of those things must be secondary, even if they have to be included at all. I think that the bottom line; I am saying that in within that context, there is something very beautiful about the experience of our people. There is something very beautiful about the experience of African Americans, and the struggle and the sound and the culture we bring to the table should not have to be left on the table when it comes to the music that we do.

Do you ever take credit for getting young adult choirs poppin’ in the church? (laughs)

No. Young adults poppin’ in the church? I think that is so cute.

The young adult choirs! Listen, there’s a whole generation of people out there who were more engaged in their choir because they were able to do Kirk Franklin and the Family music or Kirk Franklin music. I’ve seen it stated again and again. I have to imagine people have said that to you.

I have a question for you.

Sure.

What do you think happened? What do you think happened to the engagement of people in gospel music? Not necessarily Kirk Franklin, but just the engagement of gospel music. Like, in your view of a person who talks about music and culture professionally, and also somebody who’s somewhat familiar with the gospel music genre, what do you think happened?

It seems like it’s not even so much – just from my anecdotal perspective, because this is a conversation I do have – it’s not even about the engagement with the music, but an engagement with the church altogether. I’m GenX, I’m 43, but people who are a little bit younger than me - millennials, many of whom grew up in the church - as soon as they were old enough to make their own decisions they left. And I think that leaving the church for them also meant leaving things of the church, like the music. And I think at the same time, once we came out of 2010 or so, we stopped having as much gospel on the mainstream charts as we did in the ‘90s through the early 2000s. You know you, Yolanda, the Mary’s, Ty (Tribbett), etc, you guys were sometimes popping up on the R&B chart or the adult urban chart, but mostly you were back on the gospel charts, so I also think there wasn’t as much crossover as there was when I was growing up. I think it’s kind of those two things combined. But also Kirk, in my opinion, there’s been a loss of musicality on the gospel side and the R&B side, because they used to feed into each other. So, on the R&B side we don’t have as many producers coming out of the church, we don’t have as many singers coming out of the church. And on the church side we don’t have as many people involved in the music ministry of the church – they might play a track, there might just be a couple of stars who do the singing and the playing, but I don’t see as many people getting trained up in the music ministry and I think that affects both sides.

You did very good. Very, very good. What do you think can happen to change that around?

For those of us who are a little older, we need to have a little bit more patience with those who are younger instead of just dismissing them as “you don’t know nothin’,” or being frustrated with them. But I also think there has to be some reach out on both sides; I think those who are younger have to be a little more interested to engage the older folks, and the older folks have to be a little bit more willing to reach back. I think that used to happen more, and it doesn’t - there’s a disconnect. There’s a generational disconnect now.

Yes. I totally agree. And I definitely agree with you that there is a lack of interest in all things about faith when it comes to millennials.
But I also see it even in the 40-year-olds, don’t you?

I think we let life get in the way a little bit. For example, I’m part of the young adult choir at my church, but our choir has the most fluctuating membership because as soon as life stuff starts happening, we leave, we come back. We leave, we come back. We take a break from church, we come back. It’s not as consistent for us. You know, for our parents and our grandparents, no matter what else was going on, you went to church. No matter what else was going on, you went to choir rehearsal, you went to bible study. And for us it’s like, I don’t feel like it this week, I’m not going. I think there’s maybe that change in priority. I don’t really know how to shift that back, but that’s what I see happening. For us, we go (to church) to get fed, we go to get nurtured, but it’s not like this happens and everything else happens around this the way it used to be for older generations.

That’s good.

That’s my thought. See, now look we done flipped the interview around and now you interviewing me. But I love it.

It’s a good talk, though, man.

I appreciate it! But that also leads me another question: you were the voice of connecting young people to gospel. And now you’re an elder statesman in the game - of sorts; gospel artists tend to have a much longer career than mainstream artists, but now you’re an elder.

Yeah.

Does that change how you approach your music and your career, and how you talk to people, and just how you move through your career?

You know, I’m gonna be very candid with you, I’m still trying to figure out what that looks like. I even try to do it even from the physicality of it. Like I still run around and dance on stage and I be trying to figure out like ‘Okay, what dance can I do?’

You sure do! I saw you at Essence Festival last year with The Roots, and you were killin’ it!

But you have no idea how painstaking it is to try to figure, okay, can I do the Whoa? You know, just ‘cause I can do the Whoa, can I do the Whoa? Or am I gonna look like the old pawpaw tryin’ to do... you know. I’m at a weird place of not knowing how to be my age.

I think that all of us in our forties are in that place, because we’re not the same forties that forty was twenty years ago, right?

Exactly. I hear you. So, it’s like, I’m trying to figure out what that looks like. Now, when it comes to showing love to people and you know just giving advice, that’s something I would have done in my thirties, I did it in my twenties. So, I’m not being any different. I’m always trying to figure it out. I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m literally still trying to figure it all out.

Why is Sunday Best coming back now? (Ed. note: the show returns to BET on Sunday, June 30.) Was it time? Do we need it?

I think that, you know, it always depends on what type of ambassador you have in the house that fights for certain content that is more a niche in its DNA. With the changes at Viacom and the things that were happening at BET, you still gotta have somebody in there fighting for the things that may not look as mainstream, but there’s an audience that is underserved. And to see the viability of that underserved audience. Sometimes it takes that. So, we can stand on the side of the road, kind of like what is happening with that boy and his TV show Star.

Oh, yeah, Lee Daniels.

Yeah, he’s trying to get the word out there that they’re fighting for it, but if the corporates at Fox want to move something different, he can yell as much as he wants to and if the audience doesn’t yell along with him…

Mmmm, right.

I think that the audience yelled loud for Sunday Best, because there’s nothing in the marketplace.

Tell me about “Strong God”: the motivation, and the inspiration and the why.

I think that one of the greatest misconceptions about gospel music from those that listen to it – and even at times those that do it – is that its agenda always has to be vertical, that there can never be a horizontal social commentary connected with the gospel, when at the same time one of the biggest modus operandi of Jesus Christ was the poor and the less fortunate and the widows. And his level of frustration was the oppression that the government and the religious leaders put on those people. So, to have social commentary in a gospel song for me is very important. Even, you know it’s been part of my career, I was doing it back with “Lean on Me.”

You were even doing it with “Revolution.”

I’ve always enjoyed having social commentary, because I think it’s important. And then it broadens – and when I say “broaden” I don’t mean radio airplay and crossover – it just broadens the idea of what gospel music can be and who God is.

Okay, last question. How have you felt about people calling you the Gospel Puff Daddy?

The gospel Puff Daddy?

Yeah. Did you know that’s your nickname?

They can call me whatever they want to call me. They call me the gospel DJ Khaled…you know I’ve heard it all. I’m cool. Whatever you wanna call me. I don’t care.

Black Music Month Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff with Clive Davis
Black Music Association (BMA) co-founders Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff with Clive Davis in 1970.
Gems/Redferns

Protect, Preserve, And Perpetuate: How Black Music Month Started As A Power Play

June 7th marks the annual anniversary of Black Music Month’s first celebration. Some may wonder whether a designated month is needed, when urban music has officially been the dominant genre, with decades of outsized influence on mainstream culture. In this “post-genre” music era, isn’t black music always celebrated?

Yeah, so about that…

The fight for who defines black music and culture, who promotes it, and who reaps the financial benefits is as old as commercial music itself, and possibly stronger now than ever. Hip-hop’s growth drove black music and culture into a multi-billion dollar business, with black founders, leaders, and heads at every turn in music and media. Black Music Month was born of the efforts to make that happen and now seems like the time to regroup.

In the ‘70s, the business of black music – which has always been an undercurrent of American music as a whole – was getting bigger. The major label system we know today was forming and swallowing up indies – including the black ones. Corporations had their eyes on the commodification of black culture, but in the post-civil rights era, black people had a larger voice, mobilized bases, and an understanding of their growing spending power and influence. They wouldn’t be cut out of the business of blackness, as we had been for the entire existence of commodified culture. Now there was significant power to organize and push back. This was the spirit in which a group of black executives formed the Black Music Association in 1978 and conceived Black Music Month in 1979; not just to celebrate black music’s contributions, but as part of a larger effort to mobilize black economic power, and for us to have more control over our own business.

Harvard & The Black Music Business

Black music is the foundation of American music. Behind almost every genre there’s the influence of black artists at the sonic creation point: Blues, jazz, rock, country, and pop. For most of commercial music’s history, we’ve observed sounds and styles pioneered by black artists and musicians appropriated by white artists and musicians, who then make more money from it.  In the ‘60s and ‘70s, black-owned labels like Stax, Motown, Solar, and Sussex were thriving. Their artists and music were relevant – the soundtrack to the social and political unrest of the time. They were not only selling but crossing over while remaining black as hell.  Former music exec Gary Harris explained the strength of Stax’s music in an interview: “That sh*t [label owner] Al Bell was putting out was so Black, it was blue—it should have included a discount coupon for Johnson hair care products and a five-dollar coupon for a rib, collard green, and black-eyed peas dinner.”

Major labels realized they needed to get in on that, but weren’t sure how. With the exception of Atlantic, the majors and their affiliates were failing miserably at breaking more than one or two black acts – because they didn’t know what to do. White executives love to ignore what black folks tell them to do about black things until another white person confirms it with some data, so in 1972, Columbia Records/CBS (specifically new president Clive Davis) commissioned research from the Harvard Business School. “A Study of the Soul Music Environment Prepared for Columbia Records Group,” otherwise known as the “Harvard Report,” was delivered in May 1972. The report summarily told Columbia they were late to the game and missing money, and outlined steps for them to catch up in the market share – namely adding dedicated black music divisions and black executives who knew how to promote the music. Columbia did as ordered; the label created a black music department; partnered with Philadelphia’s storied Gamble and Huff, and established the black joint venture model with Philadelphia International; and bought into Stax records (that went south almost immediately, but that’s another story).

Other major labels followed suit, bringing existing black shops under their umbrella or forming new joint ventures to act as a pipeline for black acts and an in-house resource for production. By the end of the decade, however, while black music was booming, this system was creating challenges. Black radio had started calling the black music format “urban” in an attempt to appeal to advertisers and non-black consumers. As part of that pivot, artists deemed “too black” weren’t getting airplay. Local mom and pop retailers couldn’t get the wholesale product directly from the label at fair prices and were suffering from quantity shortages, plus unable to compete with bigger retailers’ prices. Black promoters were relegated to the former Chitlin’ Circuit mainstays, all of which were declining post-segregation. They couldn’t get in the game with larger venues and tours, as successful black artists moved to the established (white) talent agencies. Black music was making more money than ever, but black people weren’t controlling it.

Black Music Is Green

Kenny Gamble was traveling in Nashville and observed how the Country Music Association moved. The CMA was formed in 1958 to “guide and enhance the development of Country Music throughout the world; to demonstrate it as a viable medium to advertisers, consumers, and media; and to provide a unity of purpose for the Country Music industry.” He was inspired to create something similar for black music, and partnered with Ed Wright, the head of NATRA (The National Association of TV and Radio Announcers) to create the Black Music Association (BMA) with the mission to “preserve, protect and perpetuate black music.”

The BMA’s official launch was in September of 1978 at a lavish inaugural convention in La Costa, California. Key figures in black music and media gathered, from label heads and founders like Berry Gordy, Dick Griffey, and Don Cornelius to artists like Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson. There were representatives from leading industry organizations like the National Association of Broadcasters and the National Associations of Recording Merchandisers, delegates and executives from the major labels, and some political muscle like Rev. Jesse Jackson. It was a power summit.

BMA had four divisions of membership and focus: marketing and merchandising, record company executives, TV and radio on-air talent and executives (including DJs and journalists), and the artists themselves. The organization also soon had a governing board made up of top executives from some of the major labels – whether black or not – which eventually became an issue internally.

The organization's goals were possibly a little too ambitious in the beginning. They promised to address if not solve almost every grievance in black entertainment, from radio airplay to cable broadcasting, to royalty payments, to distinguishing professional black promoters from the janky funky fingers productions-esque outfits. One of their first moves was to create a business initiative: Black Music Month.

“Initially, Black Music Month started as an economic program more than anything else,” Kenny Gamble shared in an interview with his ex-wife and co-founder of BMM, Dyana Williams. “The CMA had worked to establish October as Country Music Month, so we picked June as a time where we could concentrate on recognizing and celebrating the economic and cultural power of Black music and those who made and promoted it. The slogan we came up with was, ‘Black Music Is Green’ – it was about economics. So, in an effort to galvanize, as well as create an advocacy entity, Black Music Month was born.”

Gamble also noted that the CMA had been hosted at the White House for a reception, so he called the “Godfather of Black Music,” Clarence Avant – because everyone called on Clarence Avant – and Clarence made a couple of calls. On June 7th, 2019, Jimmy Carter hosted the first Black Music Month celebration on the White House lawn.

Though Carter declared June Black Music Month with the event in 1979, and black music institutions celebrated every June thereafter, Black Music Month didn’t become an official observation until 2000. Dyana Williams discovered in the late ‘90s that President Carter didn’t issue an official decree, so she worked with her local congresswoman to draft House Resolution 509, better known as The African-American Music Bill. In its official form, the bill — signed by former president Bill Clinton — called for a formal acknowledgment and celebration of black music’s contribution to and impact on American life and culture. This is the spirit in which we observe Black Music Month today.

Whereas artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, educators, executives, and other professionals in the music industry provide inspiration and leadership through their creation of music, dissemination of educational information, and financial contributions to charitable and community-based organizations;

Whereas African-American music is indigenous to the United States and originates from African genres of music;

Whereas African-American genres of music such as gospel, blues, jazz, rhythm and blues, rap, the Motown sound, and hip-hop have their roots in the African-American experience;

Whereas African-American music has a pervasive influence on dance, fashion, language, art, literature, cinema, media, advertisements, and other aspects of culture;

Whereas the prominence of African-American music in the 20th century has reawakened interest in the legacy and heritage of the art form of African-American music;

Whereas African-American music embodies the strong presence of, and significant contributions made by, African-Americans in the music industry and society as a whole;

Whereas the multibillion-dollar African-American music industry contributes greatly to the domestic and worldwide economy;

Whereas African-American music has a positive impact on and broad appeal to diverse groups, both nationally and internationally; and

Whereas in 1979 President Carter recognized June as African-American Music Month, and President Clinton subsequently recognized June as African-American Music Month: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives—(1) recognizes the importance of the contributions of African-American music to global culture and the positive impact of African-American music on global commerce; and (2) calls on the people of the United States to take the opportunity to study, reflect on, and celebrate the majesty, vitality, and importance of African-American music.

Getting Back To The Beginning

The Black Music Association dissolved in the mid-80s, as factions split in the leadership based on priority. Radio felt like their needs weren’t being properly prioritized, and radio was the driver for almost everything else; Griffey and Rev. Jackson formed the Black Promoters Association as an offshoot of BMA, but it operated as its own entity; and questions rose regarding conflicts of interest with the presence of major label heads – some of the very people the BMA was targeting – on the organization’s board.

“The BMA wasn’t able to withstand splintered agendas in the leadership. That plus dissension about the organization’s direction ultimately led to its demise,” Williams explained to Billboard a few years ago. “There’s still the need for an organization that galvanizes all the styles of black music and also advocates the advancement of black music overall for this and future generations.”

In the 40 years since Gamble, Wright, and Williams championed black music’s contributions on the White House lawn, the black music business has circled back to the same place as when BMA was founded. Urban music – specifically hip-hop – is now pop music, by definition, but once again, we’re not in control. Clinton’s deregulation of telecommunications industry in 1996 led to the conglomeration of radio, pushing black radio owners out as companies like iHeart and Clear Channel snapped radio stations up by the handful. With that came mass programming based on algorithms and data instead of decisions made by DJs who know their listeners and their markets. As “urban” music became more mainstream, labels dissolved black music divisions and ousted high-level black executives. Now, some labels are using pure algorithms to sign artists and make marketing decisions.

The business’ shift to digital interests, while great for hip-hop, has hurt legacy R&B artists. And once again, black labels – even the joint ventures (JVs) – are largely absorbed into the majors, with many in existence as imprint only, if at all. “The whole culture of the music industry has changed,” Gamble has pointed out. “With fewer black executives or dedicated black divisions like back in the day, there are many A&R people at these companies who don’t know anything about black music. But they still sign these artists…It appears that investment in black artists is pretty much at a standstill. There has been a systematic dismantling and ongoing cultural appropriation of black culture.”

It would serve black music now to go back and look at the original goals of the Black Music Association and Black Music Month. Former Sony Urban president Michael Mauldin — a surviving “old head” who oversaw the massive success of Destiny’s Child, B2K, the Fugees and Lauryn Hill, founded The Scream Tour, and produced a mogul in his son, Jermaine Dupri — is working on a new iteration. He lamented in Billboard that black music’s stratospheric accomplishments in the ‘90s made us a little too comfortable. “The type of cultural impact we were having in 1998 has not been felt since. No one seemed to be paying attention to the future of Black American Music anymore. And once again there were community and political debates over how to best describe black heritage (Black American, African-American, urban, etc.) Resistance to the term ‘black music’ also fueled those debates, as many people — blacks and whites — felt that the word ‘black’ was too racial.”  He added that his Black American Music Association (BAMA) “will pick up where its predecessor left off. The mission: to develop, recognize, educate, guide and promote the next generation of artists/musicians and industry executives, while supporting those dedicated to preserving and celebrating the legacy and future of Black American Music (BAM).”

Dyana Williams, now one of the foremost voices on black music history, also guides the future of the culture as labels’ go-to person for auntie-level artist development and communications education for new talent. In addition to getting to know artists beyond their talking points, she teaches them how to talk about their music and their talent, navigate the pitfalls of social media, and insists they know their influences and musical history. She emphasized the continued importance of celebrating Black Music Month to The Root, saying “For black people, music is like breathing. It’s part of our experience, from field hollers to the hip-hop of today and every genre in between, because we have influenced everybody from The Rolling Stones to The Beatles to Eric Clapton, who cite black music as their wellspring. We are talking about America's indigenous music that just happens to be black.”

Trevor Jackson
Derek Bahn

20 Questions With Trevor Jackson

At 22 years old, Trevor Jackson may be young, but he’s had his fair share of experience in Hollywood. For those who make up Generation Z, their earliest memory of Jackson may be from the Disney Channel television film, Let It Shine, where he played Kris McDuffy, the best friend to Tyler James Williams’ Cyrus DeBarge. Although in that movie, Jackson’s character lacked a creative streak, that’s a far cry from the Jackson that exists today, or has ever existed. While he’s still very much the heartthrob he was at 16 (he once had a girl faint at the sight of him during a meet-and-greet), Jackson is talented like no other. Today, he stars in the ABC show, Grown-ish, as Aaron Jackson, a self-proclaimed “woke” activist who doubled as Yara Shahidi’s love interest in the first season. When he’s not protesting for the rights of students of color in the series, he’s offscreen creating his own musical content.

That is where the difference between Trevor Jackson the actor and Trevor Jackson the musician comes alive and he makes the distinction between the two adamantly clear.

The Indiana native’s connection to music is deeper than most would expect. Jackson likes to be a part of every step in the music making process, going as far as even directing his own music videos because he wouldn’t be satisfied otherwise. This isn’t to say that the Rough Drafts Part I artist is uptight. As a matter of fact, he's the complete opposite. He’s a self-described adrenaline junkie who regularly surfs — he spends most of his money on surfboards — who also just happens to be a perfectionist when it comes to his art and he’s not afraid of showing it.

“I surf heavily to get any stress out. Just to find my center. It’s the push and pull, it’s the struggle and the reward. I think that’s what makes me love it, it mirrors my life.”

If Jackson has anything to do with it, his life will continue to be full of rewards. When VIBE had the chance to sit down with the actor-musician, he shared his aspirations of winning multiple Grammys (he hopes to eventually have 12), and his desire to act in a major film franchise. The towering 6’2” actor with his “dragon-tail” hairstyle was more than at ease in our office, so much so that he told us which character he’s played before that he’d switch lives with for a week (hint: the role isn’t as innocent as his Grown-ish character). Read below to get the full scope of who Trevor Jackson is, in all his creative aspects.

VIBE: Do you ever feel like you could do acting over music, or vice-versa? Trevor Jackson: No. I feel like people try to make it feel like that and I say to those people, "FU. I can do whatever I feel inspired to do." Any genre of life, not just music or entertainment, like if you're a doctor and you only did brain surgery now you want to move onto something else. I think there should be nothing holding you back anything that you feel led to do. I feel like it was put in me for a reason, that want or hunger to do it. And for me, I feel like it all goes hand in hand especially in the entertainment industry. Music, directing, acting, writing, whether it be scripts, whether it be poetry. I feel like it all goes hand in hand. And again, I get to turn life struggles, or trials and tribulations into something beautiful.

Would you say you feel more like yourself when you make music? Absolutely. And it's also who you want to be when you make music, it's who you were when you make music. It's kind of the recognition, the realization of self I feel like when I make music. The past, present, or future, or pain or happiness, but it's just very close to my life.

Is it hard for you, whenever you’re creating art, to channel the negative aspects of what you’re going through in life? That's easier I think. Those are easier to channel than anything. ‘Cause I think that's the most relatable. I don't know anyone whose life is perfect. No one person's struggle is greater than another person's struggle, but struggle all in the same is universal. When I do that it's kind of easier instead of crying about a heartbreak. I'll write a song about it and then I'm able to cry at the beauty of it instead of hurting. Like wow, this sh*t turned into something really tight. I always think the painful things are easy to write, those are the quickest songs. Those are the quickest like, "Okay it felt like this, then what she say? She said this, and then she yelled at me and then I was like damn." You know? I think the songs of who you want to be are always harder because you've never experienced that before, or you're searching for that. It's not familiar. I think things that you've experienced and things you are experiencing are easier to write.

Very true. So, let’s talk about your “rat-tail.” It’s a dragon tail now, I’ve changed it.

So your dragon tail is almost as famous as you at this point. At first it appeared in Grown-ish, but was it your idea? Yeah. Kenya [Barris] actually wanted me to cut it before the show and that's why they make fun of it because I think that's his way of "oh, he didn't want to cut it, now let's make fun of it." I started growing it for Rough Drafts Part 1. I watch movies religiously like all the time and the same movies, millions of times just to figure out why, they're so dope to me. So I went back and was watching Star Wars 1, 2 and 3 and I just really connected to Anakin Skywalker. He's talented, he's really skilled but he doesn't know why, he didn't know his purpose or his own strength and I felt like people know that I'm dope but they weren't giving me the opportunity. I felt like that's what he was going through. He was like "I want to go on missions, I want to help, I want to do good." I was just in between, I was feeling indifferent about things and yeah he had a rat tail, or a dragon tail, so I started growing it. I was talking to my brother about this the other day, it's like I started off when I was younger, knowing what I wanted to be. I wanted to be famous.

That was when I was kid, 2 or 3, I wanted to be in movies. And then when I was 15, 16 I realized why, and it's because I want to lead people to the peace that I've found and knowing God and my journey, I just wanted to make the blueprint easier. Lead people to a different way of thinking and then, now it's the how. How I do that successfully, how do I get enough press but also how do I create something dope? How do I manage this part of my life? I think life is broken up into parts like that. That part of my life, the Anakin, was like "why am I?" and then that's when I started making my writing. Rough Drafts Part 1, I wrote almost every record on there. I started playing guitar, picked up guitar. It kind of just represented the beginning of me being okay with me. Not trying to fix myself for anybody else and just be myself. So that's what the rat tail represents. So, when people say to cut it... [Laughs] Even in Superfly they tried to cut it, I was like, "No."

Do you ever think you'll cut it? It depends. It would have to be a Marvel movie and three installments and a very good check.

You said that God is a very big reason of why you're here today, so how do you maintain faith and knowing that you're doing the right thing? How did you know your come up was going to happen, and how did you stay motivated? I think again my mentality of it wasn't the same. If you do it for fame, if you do it for money, if you do it for things that aren't important, it's easy to just be like "alright I'm tired, whatever." But when you feel like what you're doing is going to change the world, you sacrifice your discomfort sometimes. So I feel like for me, when I was unhappy with things going on in my life, I'm just like "but what I'm meant to do is bigger than my unhappiness right now." And that kind of just pushed me. I was like "I feel like there are millions of people that are waiting on me that I haven't met, that I need to touch in some way. Or do something positive." That's what I always say, too. Whenever you carry a positive message or try to do good in the world, it's always going to be harder. When you think about Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Muhammed Ali, all these people that did huge, amazing things, had the hardest time getting there. Beaten down. It's kind of what it takes, though, to be a legend.

Getting back to music, you recently collaborated on Jacob Latimore’s song “True Sh*t,” and you directed the visual for it. How did you get into directing music videos? I got into it from doing my own music videos. I started doing it when I was unhappy with the way other videos turned out that I didn't do. I was like, "let me just try it." And I feel like I've done enough film and TV and I watch enough movies to know what I want and the idea of where I'm going to head and so I just started doing it. The minute that happened I fell in love with it. I just try to study people that I love. Steven Spielberg is one of my favorite directors, I love his movies. Christopher Nolan is another big one. So yeah, I would just kind of do that. And then, I actually recorded that record a long time ago, “True Sh*t.” And then I had ended up not using it, so he was like "bro, I'm taking it." And I was like "alright cool." He was like, "I want you to do the verse on it." So I was like "alright for sure." And then he was like, "dude do you want to direct it?" and I was like "yeah." So I was just thinking about the song.

To me the song was about a woman putting herself in a position that she has the capability to get out of, but she complains about where she's at. I feel like a lot of us do that. We have the tools to get out of our own hole but we complain about being in the hole. I feel like a lot of women will be like "oh he's this, he's that," but you're still with him, you're still seeing the guy. You're doing it to yourself. Look what you made me do, you made me hurt you, but really it's you. I wanted to mimic that in the video. By them trying to hurt us, they end up hurting themselves in a sense. So that's where I was going with the whole poison and all that.

You have Rough Drafts Part II coming out soon, and Rough Drafts Part I was released last year. What’s the difference content-wise between the two? This is a little more party, I would say. Rough Drafts I...I don't know, I think that was party, too. It's hard to explain. 'Cause I really write music when I make it, it's very impulsive. It's never like, "okay let me sit down and make an album that's going to be solely about this and solely about that." It's just like "yo, I gotta make a song." I feel like I'm always growing. I think “Spam in a Can” was a huge difference from Rough Drafts I in terms of how open I was with my audience and fans. I'm going to strive to do that more. Even “Crocs [In My Crocs],” it's just very close. I feel like Rough Drafts I I made a lot of good songs, but not all of them were as close to me as this one. Maybe not, maybe I'm just in a different place. But I don't know, you gotta hear it.

What is the meaning behind the name for “SPAM in a Can?” I used to eat Spam all the time when I was younger. So it represents the beginning to now and what people thought it was, but it's really as raw and grimy as spam in a can, my life. It's just being real. People see one thing and then behind the scenes it's a very different thing. There's a lot of people that know me and a lot of people that don't, that assume my life is one way. Like "oh my god, you got it like this." Of course I'm having a good time, but like I was saying before, no struggle is greater than another, regardless of the field. Just like anyone doing anything, I know it hurts, I know there's times you want to give up but you gotta keep pushing. That's why the video is literally representative of my life, it’s stairs. Sometimes you fall down the stairs but regardless of how heavy the weight gets, and how far it seems. Regardless how hard your leg burns from working out, you gotta keep pushing. That's always been my message. I always tell people, the only way to lose the game is to stop playing the game. That's why when I was little, I feel like even now, I'm really good at video games because I will play until I'm good. I don't like to lose.

That's actually very interesting what you said about the stairs because when you first watch the music video, or any music video, you don't really get the meaning that the director or the artist puts into the video. One viewer might think  “oh he's just on stairs.” Now you're saying, "no, it means that I keep going." Yeah, and that's why you know ‘cause it could have just been me, just walking up the stairs. But I would sit down and breathe and feel like I'm losing my balance or falling back down a few steps but I keep going. I'm at this step longer than I was at other steps, sometimes that's how it goes. Sometimes, you'll be at the same steps for a while, and then you can skip two steps. It's all relative.

In that song you also talk about your struggles being who you are. Do you feel like there's a struggle in knowing who's real? Absolutely. Trustworthy people...that's very difficult. I mean I'm thankful that I've never had crazy switch ups from anybody but I think that's because I'm conscious. People are still crazy and it's still difficult, especially with women. I like to know what their intention is. It could change, or it has changed. That's why I often times I find myself going backwards, ‘cause I'm like "at least they knew me before." Which isn't good, because you left that for a reason. You go back and then it becomes a cycle, that's the album that's coming out after this is a lot about the cycle. It's hard to know who is trustworthy but it's just so funny because as long as I've been doing this, it's like the people who call me "oh that's my brother" are the same people who wouldn't let me in the club. And I get that all the time, "oh he said you're like his brother, you guys are best friends." Met the guy one time. It's kind of hard for sure. But the switch up is great. It's almost like yes but then it's like "dang you really are that fake." But it feels good to know like "wow you switched up your whole thing."

Let's say you meet someone. How can you tell if they're going to be real or if they're going to end up switching up on you? I don't think you can tell for sure, but like I said I think I'm grateful for my intuition. I've always been big on vibes. Someone could do one thing and I'll dissociate myself or keep them at arms length.

Also, in “SPAM in a Can” you talked about drugs. Would you like to further elaborate on that? I won't say what drugs, but I'll say you just kind of do things. I don't know if it's searching for something or it's like a self entitlement thing. But it's growing up, it's trying new things, it's trying to figure it out. You try to fill voids with different things. And you realize the only things that can fill voids are yourself and things that you get. But I feel like I can't understand people until I've been through certain things. That's what I try to do. I really try to live my life to the fullest so I can understand people and even myself in a way. But surfing has helped a lot. Drinking, whatever, just finding that balance. I think life as a universal law is balanced. I think a lot of kids today could use that due to… we have a lot of people overdosing, we have a lot of people dying. A lot of people that we love, so it was kind of just a wake up call. Love. Love is another drug. That's why even in the song I'm saying, “I've been falling into so much of it that I feel numb to it.” It's like I don't get enough of it, I can't get enough of it from one person.

In your music, you rap and sing. Is there one you favor over the other? I'd say I sing more than anything but sometimes when you sing good people aren't hearing what you're saying as much. So I feel like some songs, especially songs that are important to me I try and talk so that people are really listening to the words. But if I'm singing, they'll be like "oh his voice is really good" but they're not hearing what I'm saying. I just want to get the message straight to the point.

Who are people that you admire as an artist? Prince is a huge one. Prince is a huge artist. Michael Jackson. I like Drake a lot. I like Donny Hathaway. I like a lot of country music. Rascal Flatts are my favorite, they're dope.

You co-produced and you co-wrote your LP. Do you feel like it's really important for you to be completely involved? Yes. I think because of what I was saying in terms being so close to me, it's my picture, it's my painting. Whether I'm painting it or not, I’ve got to oversee it and be like, I like this color, I approve that color. Ian Jackson who's my brother, who also produced a few records on the album and helps me creatively and come up with all the concepts and things, he's the same way. He's like "this is the idea" but if it's not fitting here, you know, no one knows me better than him. I'm happy that he's involved as he is. I think it's very important, to tell your story you have to tell it. You can't let other people tell it. They might get a word wrong. Whatever it may be. I think it's super duper important.

Would you say you're a perfectionist when it comes to what you do? Yes, absolutely. I'd say that for sure. Not to any other aspect of my life, just music and acting. When it comes to my life though, my room, not really, not the neatest person.

If you could give advice to anyone wanting to be in this industry, acting or music wise, what would you say? Do it for the art. That is the only thing that will get you through the objectives or the let downs. It elongates the process, through the ups and downs, you'll have patience if you're really doing it for the art. But if you're doing it for things that are kind of deteriorating, you'll lose motivation. So I'd say do it for the love of the art. Be a nice person. There's a lot of successful dickheads in the world, those aren't people you want to be. It sounds nice, like "oh they're d**ks but at least they have money." No, it's not fine. You want to be loved, you want to give love and you want to be loved. I rather that than be rich.

nelson-mandela-profile
Gideon Mendel

Uzo Aduba, Debra Lee And More Honor Nelson Mandela's Life And Legacy

I was 5-years-old when Nelson Mandela was released from Robben Island. It would be another 20 years or so before I learned what got him there. Mandela was a distant figure throughout my youth, but I knew he was deserving of respect. His salt-and-pepper hair, his slow yet deliberate walk and his booming voice made sweet by his African lilt informed me, even as a child, he wasn't just some guy.

Growing up in Queens in the '90s, however, made South Africa seem about as distant as Saturn. All the country's woes and its wins wasn't a concern for a shy kid, turned boy-obsessed teenager. "Whatever's going on in South Africa is South Africa's business," I foolishly said to my teenage self.

But as I got older, and injustices became too blatant to ignore, pieces of Mandela's teaching orbited their way from my peripheral to my direct line of sight.

Then, in 2013, when news outlets reported on Mandela's touch-and-go health, I learned of his lofty sacrifices, his world-changing accomplishments, and his grace made more resolute with his warm smile. During his last year of life, I understood Mandela was actually more than any of us could imagine.

To honor the 25th anniversary of the first Democratic election in South Africa, Mandela's legacy organizations hosted a luncheon at Marriott International's Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The affair, which celebrated Mandela's becoming the first black president in South Africa, was attended by dignitaries, entertainers, guests and all those inspired by South Africa's resilient leader.

BET Chairman and CEO Debra Lee opened the two-hour event and assured everyone it's her mission as a Marriott board member to execute all of Mandela's ideals.

“I lead the company’s committee to ensure excellence in diversity and inclusion Globally. #LoveTravels – the cornerstone of our purpose-driven marketing program – represents our celebration and support of inclusion, equality, peace and human rights and we cannot think of anyone who embodies these values more than Nelson Mandela.”

Orange Is The New Black actress Uzo Aduba took to the stage following Lee's welcoming statements. The Emmy-award winning actress and gifted orator delivered a passionate rendition of Mandela's May 10, 1994 inauguration speech.

"Our daily deeds as ordinary South Africans must produce an actual South African reality that will reinforce humanity's belief in justice, strengthen its confidence in the nobility of the human soul and sustain all our hopes for a glorious life for all."

Aduba, 38, continued, "We, the people of South Africa, feel fulfilled that humanity has taken us back into its bosom, that we, who were outlaws not so long ago, have today been given the rare privilege to be host to the nations of the world on our own soil."

After guests dined, Graça Machel, stateswoman, activist and Mandela's widow spoke. Donning a small blonde Afro, a pink silk scarf and a navy blue knee-length dress, Machel expressed her appreciation to all those who continue to champion her late husband's work and even quipped about her love for leaders.

Aduba returned to the stage this time as a moderator leading an intimate conversation with representatives from the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Nelson Mandela's Children Fund, and the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital. Before the afternoon was over, guests were treated to live entertainment from Grammy-award nominated singer-songwriters, Chloe X Halle.

Two hours wasn't enough time to appreciate Mandela's legacy or even come to a full understanding of his life, but guests left thankful, full, and gracious to have spent the afternoon honoring a man who showed the world that "it only seems impossible until it's done."

