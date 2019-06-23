Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Welcome Fourth Daughter, Capri Kobe

Little Capri made her debut Thursday, June 20.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's family just a got a little bit bigger.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, took to Instagram last week to reveal the couple's daughter was born healthy and happy on Thursday, June 20. "Our baby girl is here, so Thankful for our newest baby blessing," Vanessa captioned.

The little one, Capri Kobe Bryant, is the fourth girl of the Bryant bunch and the only to have her NBA daddy's name as her middle name. Vanessa also noted little Capri's nickname will be Koko.

Kobe also expressed his delight over the new bundle of joy.

"We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed,” the 40-year-old captioned on Instagram.

The Bryant's who've been married for 18 years, announced in January they were expecting their fourth daughter.

Yet even with four girls, the NFL legend and Academy Award winner said the couple may try one more time for a boy.

“I think [Vanessa] wants a boy more than I do. I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that," Bryant told Extra in March. "She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We’ll see if I can deliver, I don’t know.”

Congrats to the family.