Lamar Odom Calls Kobe Bryant A "Father Figure"
While promoting his memoir Darkness to Light, Lamar Odom discussed his fondness of Kobe Bryant throughout the time the pair played together for the Los Angeles Lakers. During the interview on "Sway's Universe," Odom praised the Black Mamba for his mentorship and being more than a teammate.
"Kobe Bryant played a crucial role in my life," he said. "I have recently started to reflect back about my relationships and I'm so grateful for the people God gave me. His love and care was so deep I should have given you my 6th man award just because I feel you deserved it...I hope you know that I'm extremely blessed to have you in my life not only as a friend, Laker fam, but also as a father figure that I never had."
For seven seasons, the pair ran game-winning plays on the court, garnering a couple of championships in the process. Odom was part of the purple and gold team from 2004-2011.
Darkness to Light tells Odom's recollection of his past drug abuse, the highs and lows of his career, and his past marriage to Khloe Kardashian. The memoir was released near the end of May. In an interview with ABC News, Odom described the premise of the book, noting that's it's more than the dark obstacles he had to overcome. "It's really a story of triumph, and overcoming obstacles. And tragedy," Odom said. "Overcoming tragedy."