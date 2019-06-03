Orlando Magic v Los Angeles Lakers
Harry How/Getty Images

Lamar Odom Calls Kobe Bryant A "Father Figure"

June 3, 2019 - 4:18 pm by VIBE Staff

While promoting his memoir Darkness to Light, Lamar Odom discussed his fondness of Kobe Bryant throughout the time the pair played together for the Los Angeles Lakers. During the interview on "Sway's Universe," Odom praised the Black Mamba for his mentorship and being more than a teammate.

"Kobe Bryant played a crucial role in my life," he said. "I have recently started to reflect back about my relationships and I'm so grateful for the people God gave me. His love and care was so deep I should have given you my 6th man award just because I feel you deserved it...I hope you know that I'm extremely blessed to have you in my life not only as a friend, Laker fam, but also as a father figure that I never had."

For seven seasons, the pair ran game-winning plays on the court, garnering a couple of championships in the process. Odom was part of the purple and gold team from 2004-2011.

Darkness to Light tells Odom's recollection of his past drug abuse, the highs and lows of his career, and his past marriage to Khloe Kardashian. The memoir was released near the end of May. In an interview with ABC News, Odom described the premise of the book, noting that's it's more than the dark obstacles he had to overcome. "It's really a story of triumph, and overcoming obstacles. And tragedy," Odom said. "Overcoming tragedy."

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade Shares Words Of Encouragement At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

On Sunday (June 2), Dwyane Wade traveled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to surprise its 2019 graduating class with an unforgettable speech, ABC News reports. The Parkland, Fla., high school's commencement honored the 17 students and staff who were killed in a mass shooting, and to lift up their memory, Wade's speech encouraged the assembly to walk in a path of justice for all.

"What I loved most and appreciated the most was that you all became advocates," he said. "You became the faces and the voices for kids all around the world. I'm so proud to say the words MSD strong." The Parkland shooting ignited a wave of calls for stricter gun laws.

Prior to that statement, the now-retired Miami Heat player noted that his life transcends basketball and it was important to him to return to the school for this moment. He also recalled the time he arrived at the school when it reopened. "I remember pulling up and seeing a few security guards outside. I remember being met by one of the staffers," he said. "I remember us walking to the school and I remember hearing absolutely nothing. I remember thinking to myself, 'I've never felt—I've never heard this kind of silence before in my life.'"

Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire on students and faculty on February 14, 2018. His charges include 34 counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder. A trial to determine Cruz's prison sentence has yet to begin.

@DwyaneWade @DouglasHigh “my life is bigger than basketball...that’s why I wanted to come back to @DouglasHigh #msdstrong @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/hTy68dZZx4

— Safeer Bhatti, Ph.D. (@drsafeerbhatti) June 2, 2019

Joaquin Oliver, a student who lost his life during the mass shooting, was a longtime fan of Wade's. "Even though the game has brought certain people to admire me, this definitely makes it bigger than that," Wade said, referencing the notification that Oliver's family buried him in Wade's jersey. "And for me to be a part of that—that he would have wanted to be buried in my jersey—that's mind-boggling to me."

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33

— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

2019 NBA Finals - Game One
Getty Images

Drake Wears Steph Curry's Father's Raptors Jersey At Game 1 Of NBA Finals

Drake was reportedly reprimanded for his court-side antics during the NBA Playoffs, but now that his beloved Toronto Raptors are in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors, there's no telling what he'll do while his team fights for the win.

During Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Drake poked a little fun at his friend, Warriors' point guard Steph Curry, by wearing his father Dell Curry's jersey from when he played for the Toronto Raptors. The elder Curry was a shooting guard who played his final three seasons in the NBA with the Canadian team (1999-2002).

When asked before the big game what he thought of Drake's trolling, Curry said that he thinks the musician is just trying to enjoy himself.

"It's a tricky situation with [Drake] being right there on the court. But at the end of the day, he's having fun," he reportedly said of his friend. "You can't hate on nobody having fun."

The Raptors were victorious in Game 1 of the finals, beating out Golden State with a final score of 118-109. The next matchup will be on Sunday, Jun. 2.

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Game Four
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Drake Riles Up Fans After Toronto Raptors’ Game 5 Win

Drake is going viral for his latest display of hometown affection. The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador unleashed his excitement behind the NBA team’s Game 5 win (May 23), and gave an impassioned post-game speech ahead of Saturday's match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“We have the best player, we have the best fans in the whole NBA, in the whole world,” Drake said. “Look around you, look at this. We created this. This didn’t exist before we were here. Look around at the square. I promise you right now, we did this. Doesn’t matter what anybody says. They can say it’s disrespectful, they can say it’s this and that; everybody’s within the rules, everybody’s doing their thing. All we are is proud and passionate. We are like a college sports team. The Toronto Raptors are a college sports team, I promise you. I love Toronto, I love this team and we’re going to the NBA Finals.”

The Views rapper's passionate display arrives days after sports commentators and viewers discussed his court-side actions. Even ESPN's Stephen A. Smith dissected Drizzy's fandom and highlighted other celebrities' gestures on the court.

On Thursday evening, the Raptors defeated the Bucks 105-99 to advance to a 3-2 Eastern Conference Finals standing. The win arrives after a double overtime matchup during Game 4. The Raptors will have home court advantage on Saturday (May 25). The team to reach four wins first will face-off against the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors, who defeated the Houston Rockets within a six-game series.

After “weathering the storm,” Raptors’ small forward Kawhi Leonard said he’s looking forward to the series’ continuation. “We’re taking it one game at a time and I’m just excited we got the win tonight,” he said.

"I love Toronto, I love this team and we're going to the NBA Finals."

—Drake after Game 5

(via @WISN12News)pic.twitter.com/2YjKIeKjQk

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 24, 2019

"We play in an American league and I promise you a Canadian team is going to the NBA Finals."

Drake spoke to the fans in Toronto after the Game 5 win. (via @turcottespencer) pic.twitter.com/w1hayO65pl

— ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2019

