lavern-cox-red-carpet
Mike Coppola

Lavern Cox Speaks On The Murders Of Black Trans Women

June 30, 2019 - 10:43 am by Shenequa Golding

“Your attraction to me as a trans woman is not a reason to kill me.”

Lavern Cox is using her celebrity to bring about awareness to the epidemic affecting black trans women. The Emmy award-winning actress stopped by Buzzfeed's AM to DM this weekend to talk about the 11 black trans women in the United States that have been killed.

“Your attraction to me as a trans woman is not a reason to kill me,” 47-year-old Cox said. "There’s this whole sort of myth that trans women are out there tricking people, that they deserve to be murdered, and that’s not the case.”

In April, cellphone footage showed Muhlaysia Booker being attacked in broad daylight by a group of people in Dallas, Texas. The next month Booker was found dead. Chynal Lindsey, another black trans woman in Dallas, had been missing and her boy was also found in May.

Cox doubled down on the falsehood that black trans women are deceiving people, which in turn aids in their murders.

“There’s been a market for trans women in the realms of dating and sex work for a very long time,” said Cox. “We don’t have to trick anyone.”

The Orange is The New Black actress is in New York to celebrate pride, and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprisings, a movement led by the black female trans community.

To stop the murders, Cox said a conversation needs to be had with cis-gender men that negate the rumors surrounding black trans women.

“We have to lift the stigma around attraction to trans people, and we have to lift the stigma around trans people existing,” she said.

Lee, Aiello, &amp; Others In 'Do The Right Thing'
Portrait of American film director and actor Spike Lee (center) on the set of his film 'Do the Right Thing,' New York, 1989. Among the cast behind him is actor Danny Aiello (left).
Anthony Barboza

10 Life Lessons From Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing'

There is a short list of films that have helped capture the reality of the oppression, adversity, and trauma that come as a byproduct of being black in America, and Do The Right Thing is surely among them. Directed by Spike Lee and released in 1989, the film - which followed up Lee's first two efforts, She's Gotta Have It and School Daze - starred Lee himself as Mookie, a delivery man for a local pizza shop in the Bed Stuy section of Brooklyn.

Inspired by an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, which included a theory correlating rising temperatures with an increase of the murder rate, Lee reportedly wrote the script - initially titled Heatwave - in two weeks time. Set throughout the course of a scorching hot summer day, along Mookie's travels we get introduced to a number of the local residents, who then bring us along on their own journeys and escapades throughout the neighborhood.

Broaching a number of sociopolitical topics, Do The Right Thing starts off as a light-hearted, feel-good film, but gradually escalates into a referendum on race relations and the friction between law enforcement and the communities they've sworn to serve and protect. Lee's decision to hone in on these dynamics was spurred by a 1986 racial incident in Howard Beach, where a black man was killed after being chased onto a highway by a mob of white youths, as well as the 1984 murder of Eleanor Bumpurs at the hands of New York City policemen.

Boasting a cast of stars talent that includes Giancarlo Esposito, Samuel L. Jackson, Martin Lawrence, Rosie Perez, Robin Harris, John Turturro, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Bill Nunn, Frankie Faison, and Danny Aiello, Do The Right Thing has been hailed as one of the greatest and most influential films of the hip hop generation, and in the history of cinema.

With 30 years having passed since this seminal release first hit theaters, VIBE highlights ten lessons we learned from Do The Right Thing that continue to reflect and impact society three decades later.

1. The Prevalence of Sneaker Culture

An endearing character from Do The Right Thing that captured hearts was Buggin’ Out (Giancarlo Esposito), a Brooklyn-bred B-Boy and quasi-activist with an affinity for sneakers of the Air Jordan variety. One memorable moment where Buggin' Out was justified in doing just that was the infamous encounter with a Caucasian cyclist, who bumped into him on the sidewalk, causing him to scuff his brand-new pair of Jordan 4's. The cyclist, who ironically donned a Larry Bird t-shirt in the scene, draws Buggin’ Out and his Stuyvesant Avenue crew's ire, who antagonize him while instigating the heated situation. This wrinkle in the film was a direct reflection of the streets of Brooklyn and elsewhere at the time, when damaging a new pair of sneakers might lead to a beat-down - or worse. While times have changed and the violence surrounding sneaker culture has dissipated, our love for a fresh pair of kicks on hot summer day certainly hasn't.

2. The Arrival of Gentrification

Spike Lee's forecast of the gentrification that would engulf the borough of Brooklyn was coyly conveyed during the stand-off between Buggin' Out and the alleged colonizer, who appears to be new to the neighborhood. Unlike Bed Stuy today, where seeing people of various races roam the streets, the area was predominantly black and Latin during the '80s, with the rare sighting of a Caucasian giving residents cause to pause. While the unnamed outsider claims Brooklyn as his birthplace, his air of entitlement and disregard for longtime residents mirrors the dialogue and power struggles involving gentrification today.

3. The Dichotomy of Sports, Entertainment and Race

Pino's (John Turturro) racist and stereotypical views of African-Americans are put on full display throughout Do The Right Thing, but are proved to be half-baked during an exchange with Mookie. While acknowledging that all of his favorite athletes and entertainers are black, Pino separates his admiration for their talents with his disdain for African-Americans, a sentiment that was examined in the LeBron James-produced 2018 documentary Shut Up and Dribble.

4. The Truth About Racial Stereotypes

The racial antagonists in Do The Right Thing may be of Caucasian and Italian-American descent, but the film also fixates on universal stereotypes that many races and ethnic groups have of one another. A portion of the movie examines this dynamic, as various characters of different backgrounds spew a litany of racial and ethnic slurs into the camera with aplomb. Mister Senor Love Daddy (Samuel L. Jackson) cuts through the madness to insist that cooler heads prevail, but the sentiment that prejudice, stereotypes, and slurs, no matter how minuscule, are prevalent across the board.

5. The Power of Love & Hate

The topic of love and hate gets contextualized by Radio Raheem (Bill Nunn), the neighborhood blast-master with a cordial, yet imposing, aura. Sporting a pair of gold-plated four-finger rings, before running off to Sal's Pizza to get a slice, Raheem breaks down the story of "Left Hand, Right Hand" to illustrate the balance of life, in which love and hate are in a constant power struggle. The moral of the story is that love conquers all and is the common thread that connects black people in Brooklyn and the world as a whole.

6. The Power of The Booming System

One constant throughout Do The Right Thing is the presence of "Fight The Power," Public Enemy's contribution to the soundtrack and the theme song for the movie. But in addition to the anthemic call-to-arms foreboding the film's tragic climax, it is also a microcosm of the importance of the booming system in urban communities. During the '80s, the boombox was essential to creating the ambiance of the neighborhood, particularly in the summer, when the songs and sounds coming out of the speakers served as the soundtrack for the season. While the evolution of technology has caused portable speakers and smartphones to replace the boombox, the sound of music emanating from countless avenues and boulevards is proof that Radio Raheem's own ghetto blaster continues to live, in spirit.

7. The Drama A Heat Wave Creates

Set during the hottest day of the summer in New York City, Do The Right Thing captures the experience that is braving a heat wave, which is not for the faint of heart. Open fire hydrants, cold cloths, ice cubes, and other cooling agents are used to help alleviate the sweltering humidity and create moments of joy, but are little match for the beaming sunrays descending upon Bed Stuy. This manifests itself in the form of short tempers, which flare up throughout the film in a number of instances and on various levels.

8. Persistence Is Key

The overarching sociopolitical themes of the film powers the conversation around it, but the underlying romances between key characters in Do The Right Thing add to its rich fabric. Mookie, who is in the midst of a hot-and-cold relationship with the mother of his child, Tina (Rosie Perez), appears to put his responsibilities as a father on the back burner as he attempts to get his life and financial situation back on track. However, the love between the two is evident, as they play a game of cat and mouse that involves ice cubes and was the inspiration for a particular rap lyric from Kanye West. Elsewhere, real-life couple Ossie Davis (Da Mayor) and Ruby Dee (Mother Sister) begin the film on opposite ends of the spectrum, but ultimately draw closer together. These two scenarios are a reminder that persistence is key when it comes to courtship with that potential significant other.

9. The Intensity of Black Rage

The crux of this Spike Lee classic is undoubtedly the showdown at Sal's Pizza shop, which stemmed from Buggin' Out's protest for photos of black entertainers to be on the restaurants' Wall of Fame. Crashing the scene with Radio Raheem and Smiley (Roger Guenveur Smith), the rage spewing from all three men in light of Sal's (Danny Aiello) refusal to accommodate their calls for inclusion and representation fall on deaf and dismissive ears is palpable and sets off a chain of events that result in total chaos. This anger also engulfs Mookie and his neighbors, who add to the hostility by inciting a riot and calling for the damnation and destruction of the pizza shop and its owner. These deep-seated feelings of resentment have played out on countless occasions, including the L.A. riots in 1992, and Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

10. The Harsh Realities of Police Brutality

While the oppression law enforcement directed towards minorities has been in play for centuries, police brutality became a hot button during the '80s, as various creatives from the black and Latino communities addressed the issue through their art. The murder of Radio Raheem at the hands of police has gone down as one of the tragic moments in modern cinema and brought awareness of the divide between law enforcement and urban communities. However, it also reflects how so little has changed, as young black men continue to be slain in cold blood without probable cause, and the cops involved continue to avoid fully paying the price for their actions in many instances.

jacb-knight-GettyImages-1151506819-1561684146
Getty

Suge Knight’s Son, Jacob Knight, To Star In VH1 Reality Show ‘Love & Listings’

Suge Knight’s son, Jacob Knight, is bringing his story to reality television. VH1 ordered eight episodes of the docuseries Love & Listings which chronicles his life as a real estate trainee, Deadline reports.

The show follows Jacob's work as a budding agent in the competitive high-end Los Angeles real estate market. Jacob’s celebrity clientele which includes Jermaine Dupri, Amber Rose, Brandy and Ray J, will make guest appearances on the show.

In addition to covering the business side of the L.A. real estate game, Love & Listings will touch on Jacob’s relationship with his father and his quest to make the former Death Row label head “proud.”

The series also features,  Zac Diles, a former professional football player, Ajani Scott, a part-time waitress struggling to become a real estate agent,  Taylor Schwartz, a rookie agent, and Andrew Clinkscale one of the top agents at a popular Beverly Hills agency. Rounding out the cast will be Samantha Barrette an L.A. transplant moving quickly up the real estate ladder, Erik Miles, a lawyer-turned-real estate agent, entrepreneur and realtor, Tai Savet, and luxury real estate titan, Alexander Anu.

Love & Listings premieres July 31 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below.

nipsey-hussle-supposed-to-play-snoop-dogg-tupac-biopic-1561667453
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle Was Supposed To Play Snoop Dogg In Tupac Biopic

Benny Boom, the director of the Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me is dropping a few gems about the film nearly two years after it premiered in theaters. According to Boom, Nipsey Hussle was supposed to portray Snoop Dogg in the film, but was not able to due to scheduling conflicts.

"Nipsey was supposed to play Snoop... we wanted him to play Snoop in All Eyez On Me," Boom told Too Fab in an interview published on Wednesday (June 26). "We didn't have any other person that we wanted to play him."

Boom and the casting crew reportedly approached Nip about the role,  but he was unable to do it because of his touring schedule. Boom also noted that the late rapper wouldn't let anything – even a movie – interfere with his commitment to his community. So, the role of Snoop eventually went to Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield.

"It's crazy because I didn't realize, as much as I knew Nipsey — I didn't realize how much he was driving things in his community," Boom added. "And to take him out of L.A. for that amount of time that we needed to come to Atlanta where we shot, would've just threw him off his square a little bit. Just the timing didn't work out."

In addition to All Eyez On Me, Boom also claimed that Nipsey had a number of acting roles lined up. He said the rapper was supposed to star in The CW's new show, All American. Boom reportedly introduced Hussle to the show's producers, who offered him a role as a Crenshaw gang member.

