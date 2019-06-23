lena-waithe
Leon Bennett

Lena Waithe Says Black Film Stars Should Help Finance Black Indie Films

June 23, 2019 - 11:09 am by Shenequa Golding

'The Chi' creator Denzel Washington and Will Smith could do more for the black indie film circuit.

Lena Waithe is passionate about television and film, so it's no wonder the 35-year-old had a lot to say about black indie films, particularly the lack of financial support

The Chi creator sat with The New York Times to discuss her upcoming project Queen & Slim. Directed by Melina Matsoukas and starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, Waithe noted had Moonlight and Get Out not been successful, this forthcoming drama wouldn't have been backed by a major studio.

Yet Waithe said she wishes black indie films could depend on black movie stars.

"Don’t get me started on black financiers! How many of those do we have? I’m not [going to name] names because I know better, but there are some very big black movie stars out there, and they could pay for two or three or even five small independent movies to get made by black directors and black writers," Waithe said.

Had it not been for Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment Barry Jenkins' Moonlight nor Steve McQueen's 12 Years A Slave wouldn't have been made, and for Waithe, that's a problem.

"Wasn’t Denzel. Wasn’t Will Smith. You won’t catch me making $20 million a movie and not paying for at least four or five independent movies a year. I do give credit to Ava [DuVernay] for trying to build something that hasn't been built before, but that's a lot on Ava's back," Waithe lamented.

"I’m over here trying to build a community, and I don’t see other people doing it. I really do feel like there’s a way for us to change the movie business from the inside out, but we’re all in our own silos doing our own thing."

Waithe's statements were published on the same day Washington received the 47th AFI Lifetime Achievement award, where he was honored by his peers including Morgan Freeman and Inside Man co-star Jodie Foster.

Her comments merited mixed reactions online.

Waithe has responded to any comments.

In This Story:

Popular

Maleah Davis' Casket Decorated With "My Little Pony" Rainbows

From the Web

More on Vibe

Watch Rihanna Drunkenly Give Advice, Makeover To Seth Meyers In Hilarious Clip

In a new segment on Late Night called “Seth and Rihanna Go Day Drinking,” Seth Meyers started by making the Bad Gyal a host of drinks inspired by her songs… and the result is one very drunk musician and business woman.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and the comedian started off by taking a shot, followed by an assortment of cocktails created in her honor. These drinks include “We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place” (Verve Clicquote and Twinkies) as well “Under my Rum-brella” (rum, rum raisin ice cream and several tiny umbrellas).

Later in the clip, Rihanna and Seth play a game of “Where Did I Wear This?” where the singer had to remember where she wore a specific outfit, or risk taking shots. She also gave Meyers sound advice on how to please his wife and gave him a makeover using Fenty products… both went about as well as you’d expect from two incredibly plastered individuals.

The clip ends with the duo drunkenly singing along to her ANTI song “Work.” We’d be lying if we didn’t say this was one of the most delightful late-night clips in a long time. Watch the two go hard at the bar above.

Continue Reading
boss_talk-1560879449 boss_talk-1560879449
VIBE Vixen- Karissa Maggio

Best Of VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Saweetie, Amara La Negra And More On Making Boss Moves

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk podcast amplifies the voices of women and she/her-identifying individuals in their respective industries as they discuss their journeys toward becoming the bosses we know today. From their demeanor and confidence and persevering through life’s pitfalls to make a name for themselves in their own way, being a boss is much more than 'just running sh*t.'

We rounded up some of our favorite pieces of advice from our first few episodes! Our bosses so far have ranged from rappers (Saweetie and Kash Doll), to authors (Karyn Parsons) to activists (Peppermint). Each of the bosses invited on the show have had some incredible journeys, and we thank them for giving us insight into how they've become the bosses they are today.

Whether they're thanking their mothers for inspiring them to be their best (like Amara La Negra), or chalking up some boss moves to being their authentic selves (Bevy Smith), this retrospective episode focuses on the awesome words these bosses have shared with us thus far.

Listen below to our "Best Of..." episode as well as all of the episodes of Boss Talk Podcast. Be on the lookout for new episodes coming soon.

Continue Reading
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
Getty Images

Like Mother, Like Daughter: Blue Ivy Danced To 'Before I Let Go' At Her Dance Recital

Every so often, we get glimpses into the life of Blue Ivy Carter. The first-born child of Beyoncé and JAY-Z has proven to be a natural-born performer. Over the weekend, the seven-year-old performed in a recital for her dance school- the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

While it’s still way too early to determine what Blue will do for a living, if all else fails, she could definitely follow in her mother’s footsteps.

A video emerged of one of the routines Blue performed in the recital, which was to her mother’s rendition of the song “Before I Let Go.” Ms. Carter was in the front for the routine, and showed off some pretty impressive moves, including the Electric Slide, the “floss” and a split.

“Blue ivy dancing to the song she choreographed*,” wrote one Twitter user, while another wrote “Nice of Blue Ivy to invent dancing.”

Fans of Blue Ivy were dubbed “The Ivy League,” and ever since footage of the little girl hitting some moves with ease emerged, they haven’t shown signs of slowing down.

Check out Blue’s routines below.

Blue Ivy dancing to Beyoncé's song “Before I Let Go” 🔥💕 pic.twitter.com/bj63d4RpfX

— Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) June 16, 2019

Blue Ivy dancing to “The Pink Panther” during the annual Spring Concert at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy 💕 pic.twitter.com/R8h084nEaj

— Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) June 16, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

2d ago

Johnny Gill And Tiffany Haddish Bask In Love For "Soul Of A Woman" Video: Watch

Movies & TV

3d ago

Beyoncé And Donald Glover Sing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" In New 'Lion King' Teaser

Music Premieres

1d ago

Premiere: Dana Williams Refuses To Take A Dive Into Toxic Love In Visuals For "Holiday"