Lil Duval And Charlamagne Tha God Team Up For "Black Men Don't Cheat"
According to the Internet, today (June 12) is officially Black Men Don't Cheat Day. In celebration of the foolish holiday, Lil Duval released the ultimate black men's anthem, "Black Men Don't Cheat" featuring Charlamagne Tha God.
The song takes a vintage, Southern approach. As the piano keys lead into the track, Lil Duval sounds preachy as he speaks on behalf of the faithful, black men community. "We speaking our truth from a male point of view. Black men stand up," he says.
"No matter what they say or what you heard in the streets, everybody knows that black men don't cheat," Lil Duval continues.
Charlamagne Tha God then chimes in: "A lot of TLC but we don't ever creep. So eff what you heard. Black men don't cheat!"
The song is absolutely ridiculous. Nevertheless, it is garnering quite a bit of attention on social media. While a number of men were celebrating the new anthem, some ladies were complaining about their husbands and boyfriends playing the song on repeat.
Listen to "Black Men Don't Cheat" below.
https://twitter.com/lovely_essence/status/1138767655442309120
https://twitter.com/ImJayClay/status/1138785849276063744