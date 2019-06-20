Lil Nas X Comes Alive In The Night Time With New Single "Panini"

Lil Nas X isn't on the old town road anymore.

The breakout artist behind the chart-topping single "Old Town Road" has followed up with "Panini," which feels like a distant cousin to Travis Scott's tasty hits. Produced by Dot da Genius (Kid Cudi, Kanye West) and Take a Daytrip (Sheck Wes, 6ix9ine), the short but enjoyable track is a solid glimpse of his genre-bending abilities.

The 20-year-old shows off his strong ear with "Panini" being an interpolation of Nirvana's 1991 track, "In Bloom." On Thursday (June 20), the artist took to Twitter to praise Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late Kurt Cobain for her blessing.

panini interpolates parts of nirvana’s “in bloom”. special thank you to frances bean cobain for this!! 🖤 — nope (@LilNasX) June 20, 2019

Nas X is clearly an artist that isn't bound to any musical genre so, it will be interesting to see which different kinds of paths his EP will take. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 (still donning his cowboy hat) he expressed his desire to see Drake hop on a remix of the newly released single.

"I really want this to happen, I already know it's going to happen [for] Drake to get on the remix of "Panini," he said. When it comes to his upcoming EP 7, the says it's worth something listening very closely to.

"I want you to picture listening to every single thing," he said. "You can't just listen and be on your phone the whole time 'cause you might miss something. It's going to be great, you're going to love it and you're going to relax. Lil Nas X isn't going anywhere anytime soon."

Stream "Panini" here and watch the audio presentation below.