Lil Xan Reportedly Under Investigation For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Young rapper Lil Xan is reportedly in hot water after allegedly pulling a gun on someone in self defense. TMZ reports that authorities are looking at the case through a very serious lens.
“LAPD's elite Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the investigation which could lead to a very serious felony,” reports the site. “We're told when the alleged victim first went to police over his Friday night run-in with the rapper -- captured on video obtained by TMZ -- the officer filed a report for assault with a deadly weapon.”
The reason behind the 22-year-old pulling out what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun? A man was reportedly taunting him at a gas station for his comments about Tupac last year, in which he called the late MC's music "boring."
“What the f**k you want, bruh?” Xan said while hopping out of his Mercedes-Benz SUV and pointing his un. His girlfriend was in the car. “Get the f**k out, n***a!"
In response to the reports, Xan wrote on Instagram: “F**k all you old head a** b***hes still talking bout that 2pac sh*t.” He also believes that “the media is gonna try and twist" the details.