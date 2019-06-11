Lil Xan In Concert - New York, NY
Getty Images

Lil Xan Reportedly Under Investigation For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

June 11, 2019 - 10:37 am by VIBE

Young rapper Lil Xan is reportedly in hot water after allegedly pulling a gun on someone in self defense. TMZ reports that authorities are looking at the case through a very serious lens.

“LAPD's elite Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the investigation which could lead to a very serious felony,” reports the site. “We're told when the alleged victim first went to police over his Friday night run-in with the rapper -- captured on video obtained by TMZ -- the officer filed a report for assault with a deadly weapon.”

The reason behind the 22-year-old pulling out what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun? A man was reportedly taunting him at a gas station for his comments about Tupac last year, in which he called the late MC's music "boring."

“What the f**k you want, bruh?” Xan said while hopping out of his Mercedes-Benz SUV and pointing his un. His girlfriend was in the car. “Get the f**k out, n***a!"

In response to the reports, Xan wrote on Instagram: “F**k all you old head a** b***hes still talking bout that 2pac sh*t.” He also believes that “the media is gonna try and twist" the details.

In This Story:

Popular

Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas And More React To Kevin Durant's Injury

From the Web

More on Vibe

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
Rich Fury

City Girls' Yung Miami Reveals She Is Pregnant With Second Child

Yung Miami is having a baby. The member of the rap duo, City Girls, reportedly revealed that she is expecting her second child in the outtakes of the City Girls' documentary, Point Blank Period.

In the video clip, Yung Miami appeared to be talking on the phone to a member of her record label, Quality Control. She appeared to tear up as she announced her pregnancy status and the potential strain it could put on her career.

"I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans," Yung Miami wrote on Instagram. "But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all. No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me."

While the "Act Up" artist admitted that she has had a handful of people doubt her, she stated that balancing pregnancy and her budding career is just another opportunity to prove that she can do anything she sets out to do. "Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as a rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans," she continued. "I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be."

Miami added: "Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life-changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls!"

Yung Miami already has one son. Check out her pregnancy announcement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all. No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me. Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as an rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans. I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be. Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls! And for the record JT has nothing to do with me being pregnant she is so supportive and can’t wait for our newest addition! This is my personal life and it is what it is! PERIOD -Yung Miami

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on Jun 11, 2019 at 1:16pm PDT

Continue Reading
"Ocean's 8" World Premiere
Jamie McCarthy

Rihanna Brings Awareness To Sudan Massacre

Rihanna is using her platform the right way. Rih recently took to social media on Tuesday (June 11) to bring awareness to the crisis happening in Sudan at the moment.

For those of you who are uninformed, the former president of Sudan was removed from his position of power. Since then, the country's people have been calling for a democratic government. Unfortunately, their call to action has not been met with positive feedback. According to reports, the Sudanese military has reacted viciously, reportedly killing, injuring, and raping peaceful protesters.

"They're shooting people's houses, raping women, burning bodies, throwing them in the Nile like vermin, tormenting people, urinating on them, making them drink sewage water, terrorizing the streets, and stopping Muslims from going to eid prayer. There is an Internet blackout! Please share. Raise awareness," Rihanna informed her millions of followers.

Since Rihanna's post, there has been quite a bit of chatter on social media. Many Twitter users have commended the singer for speaking up. "Mad respect to Rihanna for showing awareness of what’s happening in Sudan on her IG story," one person tweeted.

Read Rihanna's full post and some of the Twitter reactions below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#PrayersUp: #Rihanna speaks on the #SudanMassacre! Currently, peaceful Sudanese protestors are being killed as they urge for a democratic government. Please keep the people of Sudan in your thoughts and prayers, #Roommates 🙏🏾

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 11, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

https://twitter.com/makloubae/status/1138478390741274624

Rihanna reposting a tweet by a non-Sudanese, about the current conditions in Sudan, shows the power social media has in raising awareness

— #IAmTheSudanRevolution (@alllthingssam) June 11, 2019

Best thing to happen to all of us today is when Rihanna posted about sudan. Can she be our president next?

— #مدنية_بس (@rawansalah__) June 11, 2019

Continue Reading
Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards hosted by Lizzo
Getty Images

Frank Ocean Says 'Channel Orange' Is Coming To Vinyl

Frank Ocean’s Grammy-nominated album Channel Orange is reportedly coming to vinyl.

In a recently-released interview with Dazed, the oft-reclusive artist answered the question, which was posed by legendary musician Nile Rodgers. When will we be seeing his beautiful debut album coming to vinyl? “ASAP”– if Frank keeps his word.

Elsewhere in the interview – which was composed of several brief Q&As conducted by figures such as Rodgers, Janet Mock, Billy Porter and more –  Ocean discussed some other topics pertaining to his music career. He discussed “f**king over” Def Jam by releasing Endless to finish off his contract, only to release Blonde. as an independent artist a day later.

“Couldn’t tell anyone at the label, obviously,” he told JPEGMAFIA. “But I also couldn’t talk with anyone at Apple because the industry is too small and it would’ve gotten back to the label for sure. So I kept it to myself and a few in my circle.”

“I carried my hard drives around with me when I travelled because I used to not store anything online,” he continued. “Those drives became a physical representation of the stakes. If the files had leaked, everything would have worked out very differently for me.”

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

15h ago

Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas And More React To Kevin Durant's Injury

Entertainment

1d ago

Usher Sheares New Head Tattoo And Social Media Is Split On The Topic

Movies & TV

1d ago

Oprah Sits Down With The Exonerated Central Park 5