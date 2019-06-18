Lizzo Recreates 'Sister Act 2' For Performance At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lizzo brought us back to the '90s with her recreation of the iconic "Joyful Joyful" scene from Sister Act 2 for her performance at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Cuz I Love U musician performed her hit "Juice" on a stage solo, as a backstage director told her backup dancers offstage to "get rid" of their church robes, in an homage to the 1993 film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Lauryn Hill. Throughout her energetic performance, the dancers showed their skills, and Lizzo even led the audience in an interpolation of "Oh Happy Day."

Lizzo's major label debut LP was released earlier this year to a positive response. She told Rolling Stone that staying authentic has helped her grow as an artist, and that her album is a reflection of her personality.

“When I have to make decisions, I always choose honesty and I always stay true to myself, because I know at the end of the day that is what’s going to remain,” she reportedly said. “That is what’s going to be the legend: That I was true to myself and that I honored every person by staying truthful to them.”

Watch her wonderful performance above.