Lizzo Says Her Stylists Were Assaulted By A Security Guard At Summerfest
After her performance on Thursday (June 27), at Summerfest 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisc., Lizzo tweeted to fans that her two stylists were allegedly attacked by a security guard.
A series of tweets continued to flood the artist's page shortly after. She stated that she was unable to celebrate what she considered to be her "best show ever" because of the undeniable racism that is still very much present today.
Lizzo still remained positive, also reminding fans of how beautiful they were despite the racist bigotry. She mentioned that racism does not care if you're a "headliner."
Summerfest responded to Lizzo's filed complaint by administering a thorough investigation.
The "Juice" artist took to Twitter once more on Friday (June 28), emphasizing that racism comes in many forms and using racially charged language is one of the various methods.
Earlier this year, R&B artist SZA claimed that she was racially profiled in a Sephora in Calabasas, California. The incident forced the brand to close its stores for a day to undergo diversity training, CBS News reports.
On the upside, Lizzo starts her North American "Cuz I Love You Too" tour in July in Oregon before picking it back up in September for two months.
Tickets can be purchased here.