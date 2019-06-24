2018 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 3
Getty Images

Snoop Dogg, Faith Evans And More Ask Trump To Commute Loon's 11-Year Prison Sentence

June 24, 2019 - 1:42 pm by Desire Thompson

Free Loon. 

Over a dozen celebrities are asking President Donald Trump to grant clemency to former rapper Loon, who is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for a minor role in a non-violent drug offense.

The letter, which was sent to Trump this month (June 13), was signed by Snoop Dogg, former NBA champion Kevin Garnett, music industry executive Jason Flom, movie producer Scott Budnick (The Hangover), Grammy-winners Faith Evans and Stevie J, Roc Nation rapper Freeway, Baby Bash, fashion model Jeremy Meeks, and recent clemency recipient Alice Johnson, whose sentence was commuted by Trump after a widely circulated campaign by Kim Kardashian West.

Addressed to Trump, former record producer turned criminal justice advocate Weldon Angelos, questioned Loon's (born Chauncey Lamont Hawkins, now Amir Junaid Muhadith) lengthy sentence and pointed out Muhadith's adjusted lifestyle after the offense happened.  

"We strongly urge you to grant him [Loon] a presidential commutation of sentence without delay,” he wrote. "It’s ridiculous that this talented individual was given such a long sentence for merely making an introduction. What purpose is served by keeping him in prison? He completely changed his life around years before he was indicted. This is just another example of a wasteful and destructive criminal justice system.”

Muhadith was originally sentenced to 14 years on charges of conspiring with intent to distribute one or more kilos of heroin in 2011. The former rapper, who was signed to Puff Daddy's Bad Boy Records, explained the nature of his case. BET reported he declined a trial due to his prior felony convictions but maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal. In 2008, Muhadith claimed he took a call from someone who presented him with an opportunity "totally away from the lifestyle he was living," but because he "made an introduction," he was named an accessory in the drug case.  

That same year, Muhadith converted to Islam after a tour stop in Abu Dhabi. He also ended his solid music career which included the release of hits like Diddy's "I Need A Girl Part 2," and collaborations with the likes of Kelis, Toni Braxton, and 3LW. 

In a statement to VIBEMuhadith thanked his supporters and discussed the importance of dismantling stigmas that are linked to "a broken and unjust system."

“It is only through the overwhelming push by this administration to change the state of our criminal justice system that real progress is finally being made," he said. "Alongside an extraordinary group of individuals such as Weldon Angelos, Jason Flom, Faith Evans, Kevin Garnett, Jessica Jackson Sloan at #cut50 and so many others who are not only advocating on my behalf but seek to support broader change for a broken and unjust system. It is through my own desire for change and the support of so many that I return back to society as an asset to my community, a loving husband and father, and an advocate in our battle for real criminal justice reform.”

The push to free Muhadith stems from Angelos, the founder of The Weldon Project. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness and social equity in the cannabis industry as well as helping with financial aid for those currently serving prison sentences for non-violent cannabis offenses.

"Loon’s [Muhadith's] case is a prime example of a criminal justice system that simply warehouses inmates and does not make us any safer," Angelos tells VIBE. "Prisons should be reserved for those who pose a risk to public safety. What purpose is served by keeping him in prison any longer? Loon reformed himself years before he was even arrested. And his sentence for a minor role in a nonviolent drug offense is longer than what the federal guidelines recommend for rape and kidnapping. It’s ridiculous."

"But I’m confident that the president will carefully consider his petition and the views of those who are asking him to commute it. We had an amazing show of support by those in the entertainment industry who signed onto Loon’s letter and who also care about criminal justice issues, and I look forward to building a bridge between this group of signers and the White House to see where we can work together to achieve additional reforms."

Muhadith is scheduled for release in November 2021. Learn more about The Weldon Project here.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

From the Web

More on Vibe

Screen-Shot-2019-06-24-at-6.16.48-PM-1561415065
Twitter- @daynvegas2019

Day N Vegas Fest: Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Travis Scott To Headline

A new music festival is coming to town, and it's looking like one of the most lit lineups in recent memory.

November is the month for the inaugural Day N' Vegas Festival, which is reportedly going to be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Travis Scott are expected to headline the event, which takes place from Nov. 1-3.

Other performers at the event include Juice Wrld, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, 21 Savage, Tyler, The Creator, Schoolboy Q and many, many more.

The reaction from the Internet ranged from sheer excitement to inquiries about the validity of the lineup, due to the heat emitting from the flyer. Per Las Vegas' KTNV, the festival is indeed real, and  "Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale June 28 at 12 p.m. and start at $299 for early-bird general passes."

Check out the lineup below.

✨ Day N Vegas Nov 1-3 in Las Vegas 🎰 Tickets on sale Fri 6/28 at 12pm PT ♣️ Only $10 down for a 3 day ticket ♦ https://t.co/FkfhrOFFxi pic.twitter.com/Jxe28EIpQG

— Day N Vegas (@DayNVegas2019) June 24, 2019

Continue Reading
2019 BET Awards - Show
Getty Images

Lil Nas X's '7' EP Reportedly Projected To Top Billboard Chart

Not only does Lil Nas X have the biggest song in the country for the 12th straight week, but there’s a chance that his debut EP will also nab the top spot on Billboard’s 200 Albums Chart.

Per Hits Daily Double, the 20-year-old’s recently-released EP 7 is projected to top the coveted albums chart. According to the site, the EP is projected to move 70,000 units, with 4,000 to 7,000 of those units being from pure album sales.

Besides “Old Town Road,’ Lil Nas X’s other songs on the album are making waves. His new song “Panini” reportedly topped Spotify’s songs chart this past weekend, while his song “Rodeo” featuring Cardi B has also received praise.

Lil Nas X performed “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2019 BET Awards, check out his performance below.

Continue Reading
Swizz-Beatz-celebrates-DELUXX-FLUXX-amex Swizz-Beatz-celebrates-DELUXX-FLUXX-amex
Rob Longert

Swizz Beatz Brings Something Different To Mariott Bonvoy Amex Customers

Before becoming one of hip-hop's superproducers and graduating from Harvard Business School, Kasseem Dean was just a kid from The Bronx who gravitated to the art he saw. Whether it was the graffiti on the trains and the brick walls or the fashion of the late 80s and early 90s, Dean, better known as Swizz Beatz, digested it all.

Now, with a few hits and Grammy's under his belt, the 40-year-old multihyphenate's newest muse is the upliftment of other living artists by way of The Dean Collection. Collaborating with American Express and Marriott Bonvoy, a new travel program for Mariott International, Swizz Beatz, premiered his latest art installation "Deluxxe Fluxx" inside Manhattan's Skylight Studios.

Created by Brooklyn-based duo Faile & Bäst, members of the media, musicians, art lovers and more were able to take part in the immersive experience, which featured neon-colored lights, old-school arcade games, and music that wasn't "regular," as Swizz said.

Before the night's activities began, VIBE caught up with  Mr. Dean to discuss the newest addition to the collection, what art has done for him and what he thinks art is supposed to do for the masses.

How are you, Mr. Dean? I'm good. I love that you call me Mr. Dean.

Well, that's how I was raised.  Respect. Blessings. My first question to you is: The Dean Collection began in 2014 and from my understanding, you started it because you wanted to support living artists. It's one of the reasons, yes.

So, what triggered the launch? The Dean Collection started as me and my wife's personal collection because we wanted to create a museum for our kids to run when we weren't here anymore. It was all about building a legacy. But then we realized shining a light on living artists with our star power, created more star power and more synergy, more education. More! More! More! This isn't something we should keep private. This is something the masses should know and we should help hundreds of thousands of artists around the world if possible with our gift. It's just been a blessing. What is it about FAILE that you took to? Well, I've been a fan of colors and vibrations for a long time and these guys have been killing it for a long time. They're such masters of their craft. I feel our culture needs to understand FAILE and we should support them and celebrate them as creatives. I just wanted to show the culture an amazing experience and different forms of art, not only canvasses on the wall but also an immersive experience. Even the music I'm going to play tonight is not going to be regular. "I want people to know I celebrate all artists. Whether you're African-American, white, Asian, you name it. We at The Dean Collection celebrate all artists."

What is it about this kind of art, like you said not just canvasses on the wall, that feeds you? Well, it's visually and sonically stimulating. Most of us are in our heads all day-- Superfacts. dealing with what we're dealing with, so if I can bring you into a world that can take you away from negatives and bring you into a positive and a creative state of mind, then we've done a good job and that's what art is supposed to do. Art is supposed to take you to another level. Although my next show might be canvasses, this particular one in New York City I felt that we needed this in the city right now just to shake this up.

I'm a disrupter, my partners Amex and Marriott they've been disrupters as well for a long time, and it's organic. When you come in here you feel like it's about the creativity. Even though we have strong brands backing us--and all artists need strong brands to back them--but its how you collaborate with those strong brands, and the artists trust The Dean Collection to represent them well. What are you wearing? I have on vintage Dickies. This is my Father's Day gift from my wife and my kids. I have on a cool G-Shock that happened to match the vibe. I dig it. Thank you. Oh, and these shades I've got are ECOODA. My last question: You're a kid from The Bronx. Before Ruff Ryders, before Harvard Business School before you met the love of your life how did art keep you? You know, different sides of the art kept me. Growing up in The Bronx, I grew up with graffiti on the trains and on the walls. It excited me. I grew up around fashion where you painted the back of your jacket. It excited me. I grew up around DJs and music and DJing so that excited me. Those chapters have been written before, how they organically came out, I just let it flow.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

14h ago

BET Awards 2019: Watch All The Performances Here

View Gallery

Events

1d ago

Blue Carpet Pics: Regina Hall, Lil Nas X, Lil Kim And More Attend BET Awards 2019

Music News

17h ago

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards