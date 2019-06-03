Catholic School Principal Arrested At A D.C. Strip Club While On A Class Field Trip

A Lousiana Catholic school principal resigned after he was arrested at a strip club during a school field trip to the nation's capital.

Police were called to Archibald's Gentlemen's Club at about 2:20 a.m. ET Friday (May 31) in regards to "an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill." A police report says, Michael Comeau, 47, was located standing in a roadway "refusing to move." He was asked "multiple" times but would not move.

According to a statement from the Diocese, the incident occurred while students were at their hotel rooms under the supervision of other school officials. Comeau was arrested on counts of public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Along with resigning from Holy Family Catholic School, Comeau, who worked as a reserve officer at the Brusly Police for six months also handed in his resignation papers.

Comeau was a rising star in the local education system. For six years, he taught at Waller Elementary School in Bossier City. USA Today named him one of the 20 outstanding teachers and he earned the prestigious Milken Educator Award, which comes with a $25,000 stipend.

The Milken Award recognized his ability to turn “low-achieving students” into “high-achieving learners.” It appears the organization has also removed him from their website listing of award winners.