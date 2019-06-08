Gavel-Stock-Photo
Louisiana Signs Law Allowing Expert Analysis On Eyewitness Identifications

June 8, 2019 - 1:42 pm by Alexis Reese

Louisiana is now the 49th state with law to prevent wrongful convictions.

The fight to reduce wrongful convictions continues in the south with Lousiana signing a new law that allows expert analysis into the courtroom to challenge mistaken eyewitness identities.

Signed on Wednesday (June 5) by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Wilbert Jones and Reginald Adams of Innocence Project New Orleans helped bring to light the importance of wrongful convictions. The advocacy group fights for sensible criminal justice policies that reduce wrongful convictions.

Jee Park, Innocence Project New Orleans Director, said in a statement, “Wrongful conviction cases, together with over 40 years of scientific research, show us that eyewitness identification is fallible, and yet it is so convincing that, when it is wrong, it poses a serious risk of convicting the innocent."

According to Nola.com, Louisiana joins 48 other states that give experts the opportunity to testify during criminal trials. The state reportedly leads the country in the number of exonerations per capita. Jones of the Innocence Project New Orleans explained how important the law is for the future of prison reform. Jones spent 46 years in prison for a wrongful rape conviction in 1971. The case heavily relied on eyewitness testimony who said she was not 100 percent sure she identified the right person.

“This law is so important. If an expert could have educated my jury, I may not have been wrongly convicted," he said. "This law will help prevent other innocent people from experiencing what happened to me."

The Innocence Project New Orleans is one of the oldest innocence organizations in the United States aiming to free innocent, life-sentenced prisoners. Decades of research prove that eyewitness identification cannot be based on common sense, it is more complex.

Learn more about Innocence Project New Orleans here.

 

 

 

T.I.'s Sister's Cause Of Death Revealed, TMZ Apologizes For Reporting

Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise
From left, honorees Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise pose together at the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott at LA Live, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Central Park Five Presented With Courage Award At ACLU Luncheon

Tearful and profound, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise were presented with the Roger Baldwin Courage Award by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.

The ceremony took place on Friday (June 6) with actor Michael B. Jordan presenting the men with the honor during the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon, Associated Press reports. Since the release of the Ava DuVernay-directed film, When They See Us, the men have been praised for their bravery after they were wrongfully convicted of a rape they didn't commit. The inaugural Roger Baldwin Courage Award was named after the ACLU's co-founder and its first executive director.

"It's dangerous in America when you're living in a black body," Jordan said before presenting the award. "The whole time that these men were incarcerated, they never changed their story. They insisted of their innocence even as they did their time."

"I'm not ashamed to cry in front of you," Salaam said. Then men were between 13 and 16 years old when they were wrongfully convicted. "Our story is a story of an egregious miscarriage of justice."

See more photos from the event below.

Weeksville-Brooklyn-video
The Root

The Fight To Save Brooklyn's Weeksville, A Black Historic Landmark, Continues

When it comes to black history in New York, landmarks like the Apollo Theater or Riverside Church quickly come to mind. But in the confines of the Brooklyn rests The Weeksville Heritage Center, a historic institution in need of preservation.

In a video produced by The Root this week the center, as well as the last remaining homes of Weeksville, are facing closure over the lack of financial resources and donations. "The center's livelihood depends on the flow of future donations," President and Executive Director Rob Fields told the outlet.

Weeksville was named after James Weeks shortly after the state abolished slavery in 1827. According to The New York Times, the black longshoreman's town was a haven for freed black people with the presence of a school, church and the newspaper, The Freedman's Torchlight. The town was home to a baseball team and the state's first female black doctor, Susan McKinney Steward.

But a century later, the center has faced several financial burdens. Donors and grants have been less than giving but with the help of black Twitter, a crowdfunding effort helped raise over $200,000. Fields says they're grateful for the donation but they need more to stay afloat. Their Crowd Wise campaign details if they reach $300,000, the center can begin building an emergency cash reserve.

"Everyone should adopt a black institution that they care about," he said. "A lot of black people feel like, 'Well, this costs a million dollars. People need to write four, five $20,000 checks.' But the truth is if you decided to give $5, $10 or $20 a month, to an institution you cared about, a couple of people, those organizations would be better for it. it wouldn't solve all the problems but it would give them a base of unrestricted cash they can count on and from there, they can grow."

Learn more about Weeksville in the video below.

Jaden Smith 29th Annual Environmental Media Awards - Arrivals
Jaden Smith Donates Second Mobile Water Filtration System To Flint

Jaden Smith’s is donating a second Water Box mobile filtration system to the people of Flint, Mich, he announced during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired Friday (June 7). Smith, 20, surprised DeGeneres by making the donation in her name.

Smith’s portable filtration system placed at Flint’s First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church can filter 10 gallons of water in one minute. Residents can fill up at the church on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“We’ve kind of been tracking the progress of what’s been happening in Flint since the beginning and supplying Flint with clean water,” Smith told the talk show host. “Bottles of water aren’t the most efficient thing all the time so we created this water filtration system and you can fill up bigger containers of water. People can come with five or 10 gallon drums and fill up for free in 60 seconds at Trinity First Baptist Church.”

First Trinity has been a hub for residents to access safe drinking water since the water crisis began in 2014. Smith donated his first Water Box in March.

See his surprise announcement below.

