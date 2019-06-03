Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1
Getty Images

A Mac Miller Documentary Is Reportedly In The Works

June 3, 2019 - 8:42 pm by VIBE

Filmmaker CJ Wallis announced via Twitter that he is in the process of creating a documentary celebrating the life of the late Mac Miller.

“So, over the next year I’m going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans,” he wrote on Twitter Monday (Jun. 3).

Per Deadline, Wallis is the Creative Director of Jet Life, a hip hop collective. He's worked with rappers in the past such as Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Lil Wayne and more. He will be teaming up with Mallory Kennedy for the project. Together, Wallis and Kennedy make up Margrette Bird Pictures.

"The New Orleans-based Margrette Bird Pictures is expected to release the feature The Fiddling Horse this fall," Deadline continues. "Their Price is Right documentary Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much is now streaming on Netflix."

Miller (real name Malcolm McCormick) passed away in Sept. 2018 of what coroners concluded was a drug overdose. During his life, he released five studio albums, and was posthumously nominated for a Grammy Award for his final LP, Swimming.

The Mac Miller Circle Fund, which was named in honor of the rapper, aims to support young people in the Pittsburgh area with various opportunities to grow through expression, creativity and community.

In This Story:

Popular

Self-Made: Jay-Z Officially Named Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

From the Web

More on Vibe

Summer Jam 2019
Getty Images

Lil Nas X Among The Performers For The 2019 BET Awards

Nothing seems to be stopping the Lil Nas X train. The 20-year-old–– whose hit “Old Town Road” has been sitting pretty in the number one slot on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks–– will reportedly perform at the 2019 BET Awards.

According to Billboard, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Migos, H.E.R., Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, Yung Miami, Lucky Daye and Kiana Ledé are slated to perform on Jun. 23. The event will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Regina Hall.

Lil Nas X's star continues to rise. He recently partnered with Wrangler Jeans for a capsule collection. Over the weekend (Jun. 2) he and his "Old Town Road (Remix)" collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus appeared at Hot 97's Summer Jam to perform during Cardi B's set.

Cardi B has the highest number of nominations for this year’s event, with seven noms. Drake follows closely behind with five. Beyonce, Travis Scott, J. Cole, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Childish Gambino, Ella Mai and Bruno Mars also have numerous nominations.

On the BET Awards’ Instagram page, “something major” was teased, so tune in to the show later this month to see what they plan on doing.

Continue Reading
IMDb LIVE At The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party
Getty Images

Barry Jenkins Will Reportedly Direct A Biopic About Alvin Ailey

Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, the director and screenwriter of films such as Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, will reportedly direct a film based on the life of legendary choreographer, Alvin Ailey.

Per Deadline, Jenkins along with Jana Edelbaum and Susan Lewis will serve as the films executive producers. Additionally, Alicia Keys will help to produce the film through her company, AK Worldwide, along with Edelbaum, Judy Winberg and Rachel Cohen from iDeal Partners.

“Ailey, who was raised in rural Texas by a single mother, founded the interracial Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City in 1958 and helped popularize modern dance,” writes the publication of Ailey’s contributions to the art form.

Ailey’s “Revelations” piece is one of the most-performed in modern dance history, and in 1988, he received the Kennedy Center Honors. This was just one year before succumbing to AIDS-related complications at the age of 58.

He continues to be celebrated the world over, and received a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 from President Barack Obama.

Continue Reading
2019 Governors Ball Festival
Getty Images

Tyler, The Creator Announces Tour Featuring Jaden Smith, Goldlink, Blood Orange

Tyler, The Creator is riding high off of the release of his fifth LP, IGOR. The aforementioned album is the California native’s first project to top the Billboard 200, and it turns out he was just getting started.

The “Earfquake” MC just announced he would be embarking on the IGOR TOOR, which will feature artists Jaden Smith, Blood Orange and Goldlink. The show kicks off in August during Tyler’s appearance at the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, and concludes in late-October at the NRG Arena in Houston.

Even more exciting- the IGOR TOOR marks the first time Tyler will be performing in the U.K. after previously being banned a few years ago due to his lyrics. U.K.’s Home Office stated that his earlier musical content mirrors “behaviours unacceptable in the UK.”

“Man london kids was blasting IGOR in the streets and stores and a f**king train station yall crazy i love it, feels like the early days before weirdos were sue happy," Tyler wrote on Twitter in response to the news of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation a few weeks ago. "Sucks it was too wild ( out of excitment (sic)) but i am coming back trust me."

IGOR TOOR: tyler, jaden, blood orange, goldlink : on sale friday pic.twitter.com/jUuxLcfKUP

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 3, 2019

Check out his tour dates below.

Aug. 30 & Sept. 1 – Seattle – Bumbershoot Festival Sept. 2 — Minneapolis — The Armory Sept. 4 — Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Sept. 6 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena Sept. 7 — Detroit — Masonic Temple Theatre Sept. 10 — Boston — Agganis Arena Sept. 11 — Laval, QC — Place Bell Sept. 12 — New York — Madison Square Garden Sept. 16 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton Sept. 17 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton Sept. 18 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton Sept. 21 — Columbia, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavilion Sept. 22 — Columbus, OH — Express Live! Outdoor Sept. 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE Sept. 25 — Philadelphia — Skyline Stage at the Mann Sept. 27 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena Sept. 28 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center Sept. 29 — Miami — American Airlines Arena Oct. 1 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center Oct. 3 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena Oct. 4 — St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena Oct. 5 — Independence, MO — Silverstein Eye Centers ArenaOct. 7 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Great Saltair Oct. 10 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumOct. 12 — Fresno, CA — Selland Arena Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum Oct. 15 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum Oct. 17 — Reno, NV — Reno Events Center Oct. 19 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego Oct. 20 — Glendale, AZ — Gila River Arena Oct. 22 — Austin, TX — Frank Erwin Center Oct. 23 — Grand Prairie, TX — Theatre at Grand Prairie Oct. 26 — Houston, TX — NRG Arena

Continue Reading

Top Stories

National

11h ago

Missing 4-Year-Old's Remains Confirmed In Arkansas

Music News

17h ago

Forbes Names Jay-Z Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

Movies & TV

15h ago

Ciara Opens Up Finding Love Again After Split From Future On 'Red Table Talk'