A Mac Miller Documentary Is Reportedly In The Works

Filmmaker CJ Wallis announced via Twitter that he is in the process of creating a documentary celebrating the life of the late Mac Miller.

“So, over the next year I’m going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans,” he wrote on Twitter Monday (Jun. 3).

Per Deadline, Wallis is the Creative Director of Jet Life, a hip hop collective. He's worked with rappers in the past such as Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Lil Wayne and more. He will be teaming up with Mallory Kennedy for the project. Together, Wallis and Kennedy make up Margrette Bird Pictures.

"The New Orleans-based Margrette Bird Pictures is expected to release the feature The Fiddling Horse this fall," Deadline continues. "Their Price is Right documentary Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much is now streaming on Netflix."

Miller (real name Malcolm McCormick) passed away in Sept. 2018 of what coroners concluded was a drug overdose. During his life, he released five studio albums, and was posthumously nominated for a Grammy Award for his final LP, Swimming.

The Mac Miller Circle Fund, which was named in honor of the rapper, aims to support young people in the Pittsburgh area with various opportunities to grow through expression, creativity and community.