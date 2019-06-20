Maleah Davis' Casket Decorated With "My Little Pony" Rainbows

Maleah Davis' family laid their little girl to rest in a private ceremony, despite her disappearance and subsequent death meriting public attention. The 4-year-old's final resting place was a casket decorated as "My Little Pony."

The funeral was reportedly held last Saturday with close friends and relatives. A photo of the casket shows Maleah's full name--Maleah Lynn Davis-- written on the side and a copy of the obituary described the little girl as "happiness personified."

"She touched the lives of many; our shining, beautiful little girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts who leaves us smiling through our tears. She was happiness personified."

Maleah's disappearance earned national attention when Maleah's mother left her in the care of her fiance, Derion Venice. On May 4, Venice alleged he, his son and Maleah were attacked by three men that knocked him unconscious. When he came to, Venice alleged he and his son were fine but the attackers took Maleah.

After an exhaustive search that lasted weeks, investigators found Maleah's remains inside a garbage bag near Hope, Arkansas about 30 miles northwest of the Texas-Arkansas border. Investigators said Venice's story was inconsistent and he was charged with "tampering with evidence, namely a corpse." His bond was set at $1 million.

The cause and manner of Maleah's death has not be determined.