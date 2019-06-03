Remains Found In Arkansas Confirmed To Be Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

One month after Maleah Davis' disappearance became the center of media attention, law enforcement officials confirmed remains found Friday (May 31) belong to the missing 4-year-old.

According to reports, Houston police journeyed to Arkansas where the child's remains were found inside of a black garbage bag. Little Maleah's cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

"We are all saddened by the confirmation of the identification of the remains," Houston Police Chief Acevedo said in a statement Monday. (June 3) "However, we are heartened by the fact this sweet child can now receive the proper burial she deserved."

Maleah was last seen with her mother's ex-fiance Derion Venice. Maleah's mother went out of town and left her daughter in Venice'care. Venice told authorities he was knocked unconscious by three men who took Maleah during a carjacking. Acevedo quickly shared he didn't believe Venice's version of events.

On May 11, seven days after Maleah went missing, authorities found the family car in Missouri City, Texas, while trained cadaver-sniffing dogs detected human remains in the car. Venice was arrested shortly thereafter and charged with tampering with evidence.

Acevedo promised police and prosecutors would work "to ensure the person(s) responsible for her death, and the attempted cover-up of her death, are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."